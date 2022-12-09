Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
In 2008, a 16-year-old girl disappeared during a sleepover. Years later, her mother discovered a shocking journal entry.Fatim HemrajBerkeley, CA
Popular restaurant chain opens another new location in MissouriKristen WaltersSaint Louis, MO
Remaining Calm in an Angry World: How Some CopeBrian LeeSaint Louis, MO
$500 Per Month For Families In One Missouri City ProposedC. HeslopSaint Louis, MO
Fast-growing food chain opening new location in Illinois this weekKristen WaltersEdwardsville, IL
Chelsea Gives Us a Dose of Positivitea!
We could all use a dose of cheer and encouragement. Chelsea leaves us with a great perspective on life in today's Positivitea!.
Saturdays Are for Scavenger Hunts Under The Shed at Union Station!
ST. LOUIS — Puss in Boots: The Last Wish is coming to theaters soon, but before it hits the big screen, there’s a fun event happening at the Christkindl Market on Saturday at Union Station. It’s a scavenger hunt where you take selfies with the Puss in Boots posters and post them on social media. You can win prizes while having fun, such as riding the St. Louis Wheel or carousel or playing mini-golf! It’s Saturday, December 17th, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Look your best with Plexaderm – only $14.95 with free shipping!
It's the season for a refresh on the outside that will leave you feeling better on the inside and out. Look your best with Plexaderm – only $14.95 with free shipping!
Wheels on This Truck Go Round and Round for Ramblin’ Rounds
ST. LOUIS — The owners of Ramblin’ Rounds started this business last year. They make the most delicious mini-donuts that pack a big flavor and punch! You can’t go wrong with these little tasty morsels! Book them for your next event!
Tim travels to St. Louis Ballet
Tim travels to St. Louis Ballet. Tim features the Nutcracker.
‘Shrooms Are in the Room! Make Fantastic Side Dishes for Christmas Dinner with the STL Veg Girl!
ST. LOUIS — The thing about going vegan is that it can be tough at first, especially at dinners you are going to with friends and family. The key is to make a dish everyone can eat and enjoy without screaming, “I’m vegan!” Caryn Dugan is an expert and so creative at cooking. She’s come up with a mushroom and sweet potato dish that’s healthy, tasty, and won’t announce itself as “vegan in the room!”
Sing Your Favorite Whitney Houston Hit at House of Soul
ST. LOUIS — Whitney Houston: I Wanna Dance With Somebody is a film about the singer that will be released soon, but we can’t wait. The House of Soul is having an event celebrating the late singer. Local talent and people who just love Whitney will be there. It’s happening at the House of Soul Wednesday, December 14th, from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. The movie, which was directed by St. Louisan Kasi Lemmons, comes to theaters on December 23rd!
Money Saver: Get into the holiday spirit and save with this exclusive Deal at Santa's magical kingdom in Eureka
Money Saver: Get into the holiday spirit and save with this exclusive Deal at Santa's magical kingdom in Eureka.
Public invited to attend St. Louis Airport renovations meeting
There's a new call for all eyes on the master plan for a colossal makeover of St. Louis-Lambert International Airport.
Teen Talent competition is now open for registration
The Fox Theatre Performing Arts Charitable Foundation Teen Talent Competition is now open for sign-ups.
Getting ready for Hanukkah and beyond with Just Bake It
Not the greatest baker on the block? No worries, because Giti Fredman, owner of Just Bake It, can give you some game in the baking category.
Wonderlights at World Wide Technology Raceway
It's one thing to drive by Christmas lights, it's quite another to drive through them. Tim Ezell is immersed in lights at World Wide Technology Raceway.
Ducts & Drains trade program prepares St. Louis teens for workforce and more
Students from underserved communities just finished a trade program that was meant to help them get ahead.
Stowers Realty Group educates the next generation of realtors
ST. LOUIS – What’s great about Stowers Realty Group is that they teach and mentor those who want to be the next generation of realtors. Hear from students who went to school and are now starting successful real estate careers. Now, if you want to buy or sell your home, Stowers has you covered. You won’t find better people who know the St. Louis area market. The perfect home for you is out there, and they will help you get it! Let’s be home for the holiday!
Power Swabs offers 40% off teeth whitening for a bright smile
Do you find yourself not smiling as much or allowing yourself to fully laugh because your teeth are not as white as they used to be? Lifestyle expert Scott DeFalco talked with us about a very effective teeth-whitening product called Power Swabs.
Today is the deadline for disaster relief loans
People on both sides of the river who were touched by the huge summer flooding have until today to apply for federal disaster loans.
Shop for joy-filled items at the Joy FM store in Des Peres!
DES PERES, Mo. – The Joy Store in Des Peres is filled with journals, candles, hats, mugs, and apparel. It’s part of the faith-based Christian radio station 99.1 Joy FM. Pick up a journal and recommit to writing those gratitude lists. There is something for everyone on your...
Troy, Illinois widow mourns loss of husband who was missing since April
An Illinois man who has been missing for several months was found dead Sunday night, according to the police.
Florissant woman in a bind after the State of Missouri demands her to payback pandemic funds
A Florissant woman is facing a real struggle because of the State of Missouri's push to force her to repay pandemic unemployment funds; the state says she was overpaid.
The Affordable Care Act deadline approaching
Big changes to Affordable Care Act coverage could be expensive for low-income families, if they do not apply by the deadline of Thursday, December 15.
