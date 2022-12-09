Read full article on original website
A Creamless Creamy Tomato Soup
Packaged soups are typically loaded with calories and detrimental ingredients, like sodium, unhealthy fats, and thickening agents – and they are often not even that tasty. With this easy homemade Creamless Creamy Tomato Soup, you can have the warm goodness of soup with none of the guilt. A bowl...
Southern Tea Cakes Recipe
A tea cake is a Southern baked good similar to a cookie. But if you ask some people, that's a simplistic way of explaining this treat. As Etha Robinson, a former teacher and tea cake advocate, said in an interview with NPR: "it's more than a cookie ... it's an experience." The sweet creation has been a part of Juneteenth celebrations for years, as have red-hued foods, but it's also a common recipe with simple, versatile roots.
ABC 4
Recipe for Potatoes Dauphinoise
Don’t be intimidated by that name, these potatoes will make the perfect side dish for your holiday gatherings. Chef Austin Buhler shares his scrumptious Potatoes Dauphinoise recipe. It is an easy yet elegant dish. These are sure to be a winner with your guests and family. Ingredients:. 2 cups...
BAKED GARLIC PARMESAN POTATO WEDGES
Optional: fresh parsley (or cilantro), ranch or blue cheese dressing for dipping$. Preheat oven to 375. Lightly grease a large baking sheet and set aside. Place potato wedges in a large bowl. Drizzle with olive oil and toss to coat. In a small bowl whisk together salt, garlic powder, and Italian seasoning. Sprinkle potato wedges with the shredded cheese, tossing to coat, then sprinkle with the seasoning mixture.
Delish
Slow-Cooker Creamy Lemon Herb Chicken
The beauty of firing up your slow cooker is the aroma you’re hit with when you walk in the door at the end of a long day. A smell that says “dinner is ready!” This slow-cooker creamy lemon herb chicken spends all day bubbling along and results in everything you want in a meal: delicious, comforting, and easy. By cooking low and slow, the humble chicken breast is transformed into something that melts in your mouth. Lemon, herbs, and garlic infuse the chicken with loads of flavor with some cream at the end to round out the sauce.
gordonramsayclub.com
Blueberry Cheesecake Cake (Ready in 30 Minutes)
Blueberries are always a good idea if you want to prepare a delicious and refreshing dessert. This blueberry cheesecake cake is so easy to make. You will need 10 minutes to prepare and around 20 to bake! Try it:. Ingredients:. 1 2/3 cups of graham cracker crumbs (you will need...
Food Network Chef Giada De Laurentiis: Baked Mashed Potatoes with Parmesan Cheese and Bread Crumbs
If you are a fan of Giada De Laurentiis then you'll want to try her Baked Mashed Potatoes with Parmesan Cheese and Bread Crumbs. It is a tasty side dish for Thanksgiving or anytime you crave mashed potatoes. You have creamy soft mashed potato topped with parmesan and breadcrumbs and baked in the oven until it's a golden brown. Also, this recipe can be prepared hours ahead of time.
EatingWell
Sweet Potato Bundt Cake with Maple Glaze
To prepare cake: Sift cake flour, all-purpose flour, oat flour, baking powder, 3/4 teaspoon salt, cinnamon, baking soda, ginger, white pepper, cardamom, allspice and nutmeg into a large bowl. Combine granulated sugar, brown sugar and oil in another large bowl; beat with an electric mixer on medium speed until well combined, 1 to 2 minutes. Add eggs, one at a time, beating well after each addition. Add mashed sweet potatoes and vanilla, beating on medium speed until thoroughly combined.
Rachel Roddy’s recipe for an autumn minestrone (or stew)
Elena Spagnol published more than 20 cookbooks, among them: Presto e Bene (Quickly and Well); Allora, Si Mangia (And So, We Eat); La Gioia in Cucina (Joy in the Kitchen); Cucina Intantanea (Instant Cooking); Il Forno a Microfonde (From Oven to Microwave); and the beautifully titled L’Apriscatole della Felicità (The Can Opener of Happiness).
12tomatoes.com
How to Make 4-Ingredient Fried Chicken
There are so many ways to make fried chicken, but sometimes when you ask for someone’s recipe they give you a long list of ingredients à la KFC’s “11 herbs and spices”. But, there is a way to simplify the ingredient list and still end up with some of the best fried chicken you’ve ever had. Emmy (from the YouTube channel emmymade) tried this simple 4-ingredient fried chicken recipe recently and the results seem to speak for themselves.
Nana's - Old Fashion Rum Balls 👵
Yes these are straight out of my nana's recipe box. You know the kind I'm talking about. The wooden recipe box that is literally overstuffed with your nana's delicious recipes, her lovely cursive writing covering the pieces off folder paper and index cards. Of course nana knew all of her recipes by heart but by the grace of the food god's she has written every single one down with helpful tips and tricks. Now it's been handed down to me and I know exactly where to start! Nana's no bake Old Fashion Rum Balls and yes you can absolutely taste the rum so don't skimp on the rum you want a good brand.
I’m a foodie, I made giant pigs in blankets with a twist in my Air Fryer – they’re simple but delicious
A FOODIE has shared their recipe for Christmas pigs in blankets – but theirs are giant and come with an added twist. TikTok user Planet Food, who can be found on the social media platform at @thisisplanetfood, revealed they give the popular festive food a further upgrade. Planet Food...
How Did Marshmallows End Up On Sweet Potatoes?
With 5 grams of sugar, or a little more than a teaspoon, in every medium-sized sweet potato, they certainly earn the name. But that hasn't stopped Americans from finding ways to make the orange tuber an even more sweet part of their diet. It's a longstanding tradition, with "American Cookery," a 1796 cookbook, including a recipe for a really sweet "potato pudding." The recipe called for a pound of mashed sweet potatoes and a half-pound of sugar, along with butter, milk, nutmeg, and eggs. A century later, per Mental Floss, the fascination with making sweet potatoes even sweeter was continuing, as the first edition of the Boston Cooking School Cookbook from 1896 included "a recipe for glazed or candied sweet potatoes."
Crock-Pot Carnitas Recipe
Looking for a new recipe to bust out on Taco Tuesday? If you're a fan of carnitas, this is the perfect recipe for you. However, if you're also a fan of simple Crock-Pot meals that cook themselves, then that's just another reason to love this recipe. All you need are a few ingredients, a Crock-Pot, and about 5 minutes to prep the dish, and then you can head to work while the carnitas cook at home.
agupdate.com
Ham with Brown Sugar & Thyme Glaze
Arrange the oven rack to its lowest position and heat oven to 320°. Use a sharp knife to score the ham in a diamond pattern. Place the ham flat side down on a rack set in a roasting pan and loosely cover with tin foil. Place in the oven for 2 hours.
Delish
Ambrosia Salad
Creamy, tangy, and full of fruity flavors and textures, this Southern fruit salad is a classic for a reason. If you grew up with ambrosia at your potlucks and holiday dinners, you most likely have your family's staple recipe in mind. But, if you're looking to celebrate Christmas with a throwback Southern dessert this year, we think our classic recipe really takes the cake. Full of fruits, nuts and coconut all tossed in a sweet and creamy combo, this is our ideal kind of salad.
thesouthernladycooks.com
BLACK WALNUT COOKIES
These Black Walnut Cookies are super easy to make and have a great taste. If you like black walnuts you will love these cookies. Leigh and I worked at Baskin Robbins when we were in high school and we always loved the black walnut ice cream. So these cookies were a big hit!
Personal, no-bake honey rum balls are too good to give away
You don’t need an expensive new piece of equipment, or an obscure ingredient you have to hunt for. You just need a fresh way of preparing an old favorite. In "One Way," we’ll revisit classic ingredients and dishes, giving them a new twist with an easy technique you haven’t tried before.
thespruceeats.com
Butterscotch Cookies
Nutrition Facts (per serving) (Nutrition information is calculated using an ingredient database and should be considered an estimate.) Butterscotch cookies are the caramel-lover’s answer to the chocolate chip cookie. These butterscotch cookies are tender and chewy with just the barest bit of crisp on the edges. The brown sugar...
Allrecipes.com
Should You Be Freezing Sweet Potatoes Before Baking Them?
I don't have to tell you about the information overload when it comes to cooking and baking topics on the internet. Whatever the ingredient, there's likely more "hacks" for cooking with it than any one person knows what to do with — some are valid, and others less so.
