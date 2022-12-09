Read full article on original website
"My daddy used to tell me all the time, ‘You got to rebound like Barkley and get some elbows up" — Shaquille O'Neal on why Charles Barkley is perfect for NBA on TNT
As NBA on TNT stars, Shaq knows what Barkley brings to the table.
LeBron James Reacts To Carmelo’s Son Playing Against His Own
Kiyan Anthony is set to play the James brothers tonight. LeBron James has been in the NBA for 20 seasons now. Even now, he still has a lot to give the game. For instance, Dennis Schroeder recently made the claim that LeBron wants to play until the age of 45. This would be an incredible feat, however, who knows if Schroeder’s comments are accurate?
Michael Jordan didn’t want redesigned MVP trophy to look like him
Take a look at the redesigned and renamed Hakeem Olajuwon Trophy for the Defensive Player of the Year and it looks like Olajuwon in silhouette encased in crystal. Same with the John Havlicek Trophy for the Sixth Man of the Year, or the new Jerry West Trophy for the league’s most clutch player.
LeBron James’s Younger Son, Bryce, Earns Klutch Sports NIL Deal
The 15-year-old James officially joined the NIL ranks on Monday.
Chris Paul’s Dirty Elbow To The Face Goes Viral
Chris Paul was called out over the weekend. Chris Paul is a player who has gotten a ton of criticism over the years. There are a lot of NBA fans out there who actually don’t care for him that much. This is because Paul has delivered some dirty plays. Additionally, he has a reputation for being a bit of a choker in the playoffs.
Shaquille O'Neal Slams Larsa Pippen's Romance With Michael Jordan's Son: 'It Just Looks Really Bad'
NBA icon Shaquille O’Neal didn’t mince words while discussing the controversial relationship between Larsa Pippen, the ex-wife of former Chicago Bulls star Scottie Pippen, and Marcus Jordan, the son of fellow Chicago basketball legend Michael Jordan.Last week, the Miami Heat alum stopped by “The Big Podcast” where he questioned the optics of the unlikely fling between the 48-year-old reality TV staple and the 31-year-old former collegiate basketball star. “It just looks bad,” Shaq told hosts Nischelle Turner and Spice Adams when asked about Larsa and Marcus’ budding romance. “I like to mind my business, but it just looks really bad.”...
Stephen Curry drops monumental Jonathan Kuminga endorsement after Celtics win
For Golden State Warriors fans, there were plenty of reasons to smile after their masterful win over the Boston Celtics on Saturday. Jonathan Kuminga’s poised play – recognized by Stephen Curry himself – is clearly one of the biggest. Steph Curry was asked about the continued progression...
Tom Brady did something for a 49ers player in postgame that he promised he'd never do again for anyone
Tom Brady has been known to storm off the field without shaking hands after losing a game, but that definitely wasn't the case following the Buccaneers' 35-7 loss to the 49ers. Despite the beat down, not only did Brady stay on the field to chat with a few 49ers players...
Steph Curry Makes NBA History In Warriors-Bucks Game
Steph Curry has moved up on the NBA's all-time scoring list.
"Michael Jordan inspired me...but A.I. was really the god" - LeBron James on how Allen Iverson influenced him early on in his life
LeBron James admitted he grew up a Michael Jordan fan but Allen Iverson was everything he wanted to be
Carmelo Anthony Talks About His Future In The NBA
Currently a free agent close to two months into the 2022-23 NBA season, ten-time All-Star Carmelo Anthony recently talked about his future while attending his son’s high school game.
Draymond Green's Updated Status For Warriors-Bucks Game
Draymond Green will be available for Tuesday’s game between the Golden State Warriors and Milwaukee Bucks.
