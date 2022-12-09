Read full article on original website
Related
Popular prescription diabetes drug sees major supply shortage
It's a drug that is changing the way type 2 diabetes is treated, but it's become so popular for one of its side effects that some of the patients who need it can't get it.
marketplace.org
Prescription drugs are effective treatments for opioid addiction. Expanding access won’t be easy.
There was a record number of drug overdose deaths in the U.S. last year — more than 107,000. And most of them were the result of heroin, fentanyl and other opioids. The cost of the opioid epidemic — in lives and in the suffering of those with addiction, their family and friends — is incalculable.
FDA just approved the world's most expensive drug that costs $3.5 million
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) recently approved a new drug Hemgenix, to be used in patients with hemophilia B, a blood clotting disorder. Since the condition is rare, it will be used only in a small group of patients worldwide. Yet, the drug is making headlines due to its hefty price tag, Science Alert reported.
Patients could feel pinch as health plans seek to offload pricey prescription costs
Anna Sutton was shocked when she received a letter from her husband's job-based health plan stating that Humira, an expensive drug used to treat her daughter's juvenile arthritis, was now on a long list of medications considered "nonessential benefits." The July 2021 letter said the family could either participate in...
EverydayHealth.com
Xanax, Valium, and Other Benzodiazepines Prescribed for Sleep Disorders May Raise Overdose Risk in Younger People
Teens and young adults who are treated for sleep issues with benzodiazepines, a class of medication sometimes prescribed to treat anxiety and insomnia, may be at a higher risk of overdose, according to a new study, published November 22 in JAMA Network Open. Benzodiazepines, or "benzos," are a class of...
Channel 3000
Discontinuing Long-Term Opioids Tied to Overdose Risk
THURSDAY, Dec. 8, 2022 (HealthDay News) — Discontinuing prescribed opioids in people with chronic pain is associated with increased overdose risk, according to a study published online Dec. 1 in PLOS Medicine. Mary Clare Kennedy, Ph.D., from the University of British Columbia-Okanagan in Kelowna, Canada, and colleagues used a...
MedicalXpress
Buprenorphine, not methadone, may be safer treatment for opioid-use disorder during pregnancy
People with opioid-use disorder who are pregnant may have more favorable neonatal health outcomes when using buprenorphine, an active ingredient in suboxone and other medications approved for treatment of opioid-use disorder, compared with methadone, according to a Rutgers researcher. The study, conducted at Brigham and Women's Hospital and Harvard Medical...
MedicalXpress
Medicaid used as primary source of insurance coverage for more than half of participants
A study of more than one million Medicaid beneficiaries has found that more than half were enrolled in Medicaid for at least a decade and experienced substantial lapses in coverage. The authors recommend that, based on this pattern, it would be beneficial to justify increasing investments in the program to improve long-term health outcomes. The study is published in Annals of Internal Medicine.
Managed Healthcare Executive
ICER: Drugs with Unsupported Price Increases Added $805 Million in Costs
Seven of the 10 top selling drugs with high price increases lack the clinical evidence to justify those increases. In 2021, seven out of 10 high-cost drugs had price increases that were not supported by clinical evidence, according to a new report, Unsupported Price Increase Report, by the Institute for Clinical and Economic Review (ICER). These increases accounted for $805 million in additional costs over one year.
Roll Call Online
Older adults face Medicare hurdles for substance use treatment
For the staff at the Senior Recovery Center in Maplewood, Minn., helping older adults overcome substance use disorders is a calling, said Christine Martinek, a licensed alcohol and drug counselor there. But it’s a more challenging calling when the adults who need treatment are on Medicare. “Every day, I...
FDA pulls U.S. authorization for Eli Lilly's COVID drug bebtelovimab
Nov 30 (Reuters) - Eli Lilly and Co's COVID-19 drug bebtelovimab is not currently authorized for emergency use in the United States, the Food and Drug Administration said, citing it is not expected to neutralize the dominant BQ.1 and BQ.1.1 subvariants of Omicron.
KevinMD.com
Think twice before prescribing opioids as a first-line treatment for pain
Everyone knows the terrible toll the opioid epidemic takes on our society. It doesn’t matter where you live and how wealthy or educated you are, no one is immune. I watched as a colleague tried to help a child struggling with addiction, spending countless hours of worry and thousands of dollars, only to have the child succumb to an accidental opioid overdose. The emotional and financial cost on individuals and families caused by opioid addiction and overdoses is immense and impacts everyone.
ajmc.com
Contributor: To Protect Patient Access, Congress Must Block Medicare Physician Payment Cuts
Impending cuts to Medicare physician services could have an overwhelmingly negative impact on millions of older patients and individuals with disabilities across the country. The final 2023 Medicare Physician Fee Schedule recently announced by CMS includes a roughly 4.5% cut to physician payments. This would not only undermine physician practices nationwide but also threaten access to timely care for Medicare beneficiaries.
beingpatient.com
Meet Eli Lilly’s New Phase 3 Alzheimer’s Drug, Remternetug
Drugmaker Eli Lilly says experimental Alzheimer’s drug remternetug is part of the next generation of anti-amyloids. The approval of the controversial anti-amyloid drug Aduhelm last year marked a major milestone for Alzheimer’s research — it became the first new drug approved for the disease in almost 20 years. Now, researchers and patients are anxiously awaiting Phase 3 results from the next three anti-amyloid drugs — lecanemab (which recently released a peek at encouraging early results), donanemab, and gantenerumab.
cohaitungchi.com
Contrave (Naltrexone and Bupropion) – Oral
Contrave (naltrexone and bupropion) is a prescription drug used along with diet and exercise for chronic (long-term) weight management in adults who are obese or overweight with at least one other weight-related condition. Contrave contains two ingredients: naltrexone and bupropion. Naltrexone is in a drug class called opiate antagonists. Bupropion...
AboutLawsuits.com
Study Shows Car Accidents Involving Prescription Opioid Drugs Have Dropped Significantly In Recent Years
Following widespread efforts to reduce the unnecessary prescription of addictive opioid drugs, a new study indicates the number of non-fatal car accidents involving drivers under the influence of pain medications has dropped significantly in recent years. In findings published last month in the International Journal of Environmental Research and Public...
MedicalXpress
No advantage to Medicare Advantage seen in heart attack survival
Nearly half of Americans with Medicare now get their health insurance coverage through a private company that takes part in the federal government's Medicare Advantage program. But choosing one of these plans doesn't give as much of an advantage over traditional Medicare as it once did, a new study shows—at...
Comments / 0