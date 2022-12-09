ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jeep Recalls, Halts Sales of Wrangler 4xe for Spontaneous Engine Shutdown

By Peter Holderith
 4 days ago
Jeep has recalled 62,909 Wrangler 4xes from model years 2021 to 2023 for risk of a shutdown during driving. Unsold vehicles will also be subjected to a temporary stop-sale until the recall service—a software update to three powertrain control modules—is applied. A “loss of communication” can cause the engine to stop, which may increase the risk of a crash. The loss of communication seems to be between a transmission control module, a “hybrid control processor,” and an “auxiliary hybrid control processor,” although the recall is short on specifics.

“Some 2021-2023 MY Jeep Wrangler 4xe vehicles equipped with the 2.0L PHEV may experience an engine shut down condition caused by diagnostic reactions to faults caused by loss of communication,” reads the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration recall report.

Jeep

Stellantis reports “two accidents and one injury potentially related to this issue” in all markets where the vehicle is sold. The Wrangler 4xe is the only trim of the Jeep Wrangler sold in Europe, so expect similar recall action to be taken across the Atlantic. Owners will be notified of the fault starting January 12, 2023 via mail. The remedy is a simple update to the transmission control module, hybrid control processor, and auxiliary hybrid control processor’s software, which will happen at a dealership free of charge.

All Wrangler PHEVs built between September 2, 2020 and August 17, 2022 are affected. To be clear, other trims of the Wrangler are not affected. Meaning if your Jeep can’t zip around on electric power only, this doesn’t affect you.

This is one of four active recalls on the Wrangler 4xe. The other three address safety concerns with the side marker lights, fuel pump, and a fuse inside the high-voltage battery.

Concerned owners can reach NHTSA at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153).

Got a tip? Send us a note: tips@thedrive.com

