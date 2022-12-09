Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This City in Maryland Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in AmericaJoe MertensBaltimore, MD
Famous restaurant chain opens another Maryland locationKristen WaltersBaltimore, MD
This Diner Has Been Named the Best in MarylandTravel MavenMaryland State
Former Baltimore City Assistant State’s Attorney Pleads Guilty To Federal Charges For Unlawfully Obtaining Phone RecordsCops And CrimeBaltimore, MD
This Buffet has Been Named the Best in MarylandTravel MavenBaltimore, MD
Related
foxbaltimore.com
Two men injured in seperate Baltimore shootings walk into hospitals, 6 hours apart
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Police are investigating after two men were shot within six hours in Baltimore and walked into hospitals overnight. On Wednesday at approximately 12:10AM, patrol officers responded to an area hospital for a report of a walk-in shooting victim. Once at the hospital, officers located a 30-year-old...
21-year-old shot and killed in Baltimore
BALTIMORE, MD – Detectives with the Baltimore Police Department are investigating the fatal shooting of a 21-year-old man Tuesday night in the city. According to police, at approximately 6:09 p.m., officers responded to the 5500 block of Silverbell Road for a shooting. “Upon arrival, officers located a 21-year-old male who was suffering from gunshot wounds to his upper body,” the department said in a statement. “Medics transported the victim to Johns Hopkins Hospital at Bayview where despite doctor’s efforts, he died a short time later.” No arrests have been made. The post 21-year-old shot and killed in Baltimore appeared first on Shore News Network.
foxbaltimore.com
1 man killed, 2 men injured in separate shootings in less than 20 minutes in Baltimore
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A 21-year-old man was killed and two other men were injured in separate shootings across Baltimore city in less than 20 minutes, according to Baltimore City Police Department. At about 5:54 p.m., officers were sent to Lexington Street at Fulton Avenue for a shooting. Upon arrival,...
Police investigating shooting in Franklin Square
BALTIMORE, MD – A man was shot multiple times in the area of Lexington Street at Fulton Avenue at around 5:54 pm on Tuesday. Baltimore officers arrived to find an unknown male suffering from multiple gunshot wounds located in a small field in the 300 block of N. Bruce Street. According to police, the victim was transported to an area hospital where he was immediately taken into surgery. His condition is unknown at this time. Prior to going into surgery, the victim told officers that two males dressed in all dark clothing shot him. The post Police investigating shooting in Franklin Square appeared first on Shore News Network.
Family wants Baltimore leaders to 'put a padlock' on gas station where man was killed
BALTIMORE -- Loved ones of a man killed at a gas station over the weekend are calling for the business to be shut down.Albert Stevenson, 56, was killed at the BP station on Havenwood Road, not far from Morgan State University.Stevenson's nephew, Jamar Day, told WJZ, "it's time to shut it down."Day is concerned that shootings like this one could soon impact a nearby student."Who's going to be next? A Morgan State student?" Day said.The shooting happened Sunday night when Baltimore Police said at least two people walked up to the gas station and opened fire, killing Stevenson and injuring...
foxbaltimore.com
Baltimore homicide numbers shows disturbing trend in Northeast district
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A weekend deadly shooting at a gas station near Morgan State University happened in an area of the city that's seen a 111% increase in homicides. Now, a closer look at what's going on in northeast Baltimore. Shattered windows by gunfire covered now by boards. That's...
Police: Lyft driver carjacked at gunpoint in NW Baltimore
BALTIMORE - A Lyft driver was carjacked at gunpoint in Northwest Baltimore Tuesday afternoon.The ride-share driver picked up a customer around 3:30 p.m. in the 5600 block of Chrysler Avenue. Police said the woman told officers the customer pulled out a gun and told her to get out of the car.The driver took off toward Liberty Heights.Now, police are searching for a black Acura MDX with Maryland tag 2ES2124.The Lyft driver was not injured.
Baltimore Cop Rushes To Sound Of Gunfire To Assist Victim
BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – A man was shot in the back yesterday afternoon in Southern Baltimore. This incident happened on the 3600 Block of South Hanover Street. Shortly after 12:30 pm, a Baltimore Police Officer was on patrol when he heard the sound of a gunshot. The officer responded to the area and found a male victim running away from a suspect armed with a gun. The victim dropped to the ground as the suspect ran away. He had been shot in the back. The victim was brought to a nearby hospital. His identity and condition are unknown at this time. The post Baltimore Cop Rushes To Sound Of Gunfire To Assist Victim appeared first on Shore News Network.
Jalil George, young real estate investor, shot and killed in Park Heights
Jalil George was a man on a mission to make Baltimore better and the city is now worse off without him.
foxbaltimore.com
Family searching for answers as Baltimore County Police look for driver in deadly crash
TIMONIUM, Md. (WBFF) — A deadly car accident has left a Baltimore County family heartbroken and in desperate need of answers. Jessica Crouch and her mother Robyn were just seconds from their home on September 1st when a car accident changed everything. Jessica says she was making a left...
foxbaltimore.com
Man shot and killed in Arbutus, say Baltimore County Police
ARBUTUS, Md. (WBFF) — A man was shot and killed in Arbutus last night, and police are asking anyone with information about the crime to contact them. Police say they responded to reports of gunfire in the 4400 block of Wilkens Avenue at about 5 p.m. on December 12.
foxbaltimore.com
POLICE: 1 person shot in the back while running from armed suspect in South Baltimore
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Police are investigating a Southn Baltimore shooting that occurred on Monday afternoon. At approximately 12:43PM, a patrol officer was in the area of the South Hanover Street near Patapsco Avenue when the officer heard discharging. A short time later, officials say the officer observed an unknown...
Call records show police activity at Baltimore gas station where one man injured, another killed
BALTIMORE -- People who live and work near the Northwood Commons Shopping Center are concerned about a double shooting at a neighborhood gas station. "If this place was a bar, they would have lost their liquor license years ago," a Baltimore resident said of the gas station.Residents were so concerned, they didn't want to be identified."It's terrible," one Baltimore resident said. "There's normally 10-15 guys hanging out there in the gas station in the store, hanging outside."Baltimore police say two men were shot at the gas station around 6:45 p.m. on Sunday. A 22-year-old man was injured and a 56-year-old was...
foxbaltimore.com
Baltimore Police identify 2 homicide victims
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City Police have identified two people who have been killed in the city. 12/8/2022 – 2200 W. Patapsco Avenue – Corey Parker - 31-years-old 12/11/2022 – 3900 S. Hanover Street – Tremaine Thomas, Jr. - 26-years-old.
Wbaltv.com
1 dead, 1 injured in double shooting at Baltimore shopping center
A man died Sunday evening and another was injured in a double-shooting in the area of a shopping center in Baltimore. City police said officers were called around 6:43 p.m. to the 1500 block of Havenwood Road, where a 22-year-old man was shot in the body and a 56-year-old man was shot in the head.
foxbaltimore.com
Police make arrest in Cockeysville homicide investigation
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A 23-year-old man was arrested in connection to a Cockeysville homicide, police in Baltimore County confirmed Monday. According to police, detectives charged Timothy Brice with first-degree murder, and use of a firearm in the commission of a crime of violence. Officers responded to the crime scene...
foxbaltimore.com
1 dead, 1 hospitalized in gas station double shooting
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — One man was killed, and another was hospitalized in a Northeast Baltimore double shooting. Police say they responded to the scene near Havenwood Road at about 6:45 p.m. Sunday evening. Once on scene, police found a 22-year-old man with gunshot wounds to the body. A second...
Police reveal details leading up to Cockeysville homicide
Charging documents reveal details surrounding the murder of 23-year-old Azayn Atrobus on December 7th.
Woman charged with intimidating witness in murder case involving squeegee worker in downtown Baltimore
BALTIMORE -- A Baltimore woman has been charged with intimidating a witness in the murder case of Timothy Reynolds, who was shot and killed last July after confronting a squeegee worker.Twishae Tyler, 23, is being held on two counts of retaliating against a witness.Reynolds was killed on July 7 after he got out of his car and reportedly confronted a squeegee worker at the intersection of Light and Conway streets in downtown Baltimore. A 15-year-old squeegee worker then allegedly grabbed a gun and shot Reynolds.The 15-year-old is facing murder charges and will be tried as an adult.Charging documents show that...
WTOP
Woman dead after crash on BW Parkway near Greenbelt
A woman is dead after a crash early Wednesday on the Baltimore-Washington Parkway in Maryland. U.S. Park Police said the crash happened around 12:30 am. in the northbound lanes of the parkway near Md. Route 193 in Greenbelt. The woman was the driver and sole occupant of the only vehicle...
Comments / 0