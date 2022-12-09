Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Festival of Nine Lessons & Carols to be Presented in NewtonProject Self-SufficiencyNewton, NJ
This New Jersey Farm Sells Christmas Trees in 9 Different ColorsTravel MavenBelvidere, NJ
Three Towns in Pennsylvania Have Been Ranked as the Best Christmas Towns in AmericaJoe MertensPennsylvania State
First Responders Join Local Businesses to Stuff a Boat with ToysProject Self-SufficiencyBranchville, NJ
This Small Pennsylvania Town is Home to the World's Largest General StoreTravel MavenLehighton, PA
Related
Gunman robbed Warren County store, cops say
The New Jersey State Police are investigating the report of an armed robbery Friday night at a store in Warren County. A male perpetrator reportedly entered Harmony Spirits & Grocery, 2330 Belvidere Road in Harmony Township, at 7:24 p.m., brandished a handgun and took cash from the register, state police spokesman Sgt. Alejandro Goez said Tuesday.
Multiple DUIs sends man with suspended license to jail
Cherry Township, Pa. — A Pennsylvania State Police trooper said he noticed a car make several traffic violations, prompting him to pull the driver over just after midnight on Nov. 29. The driver, identified as Jason Severcool, 39, of Tunkhannock, Pa., was driving with a suspended license on the 11000 block of Route 220. "Severcool displayed signs of being under the influence of a controlled substance and was found to...
WOLF
Man arrested for aggravated assault of a police officer
COOLBAUGH TWP., MONROE COUNTY, Pa. (WOLF) — A man was arrested in the Poconos Saturday after a scuffle with police officers. According to a release from The Pocono Mountain Regional Police, 22-year-old Dakota Ditmars of Ewing, NJ was inside a residence being used as an unlicensed short-term rental located in the 100 block of Nadine Boulevard in Pocono Summit Saturday night just before 8 PM and overdosed on what was reported as "magic mushrooms."
Man charged after allegedly assaulting infant in Wayne County
WAYNE COUNTY, Pa. — A man is locked up in Wayne County accused of assaulting an infant. According to the district attorney, a one-year-old was taken to the hospital Monday after the little boy was found unresponsive. Doctors say the boy suffered a brain bleed caused by a strong...
7 inmates charged with distributing meth in Monroe County prison
Editor’s Note: We have updated this article to include an accurate photo of Chelsea Simons. The previous image of Simons was sent in error by the district attorney’s office. MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Monroe County District Attorney’s Office says they are charging seven inmates after an investigation revealed they used and spread methamphetamine in […]
WFMZ-TV Online
Pocono Mountain officer assaulted during drug overdose investigation
COOLBAUGH TWP., Pa. - Pocono Mountain Regional Police are investigating after an officer was assaulted while responding to an apparent drug overdose. It happened Saturday in the 100 block of Nadine Boulevard in Coolbaugh Township. Officers responded to the reported magic mushroom overdose and were informed that Dakota Ditmars was...
Three arrested in Luzerne County Walmart theft
HAZLE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police say they arrested three people after separate thefts were allegedly committed at a Walmart in Luzerne County. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on November 27 around 4:50 p.m. troopers were called to the Walmart on Airport Road in Hazle Township for retail theft. During an investigation police say […]
Man charged with pushing a baby causing brain bleed
LAKE TOWNSHIP, WAYNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Officials are charging a man they say pushed a one-year-old and caused the victim to have a brain bleed. According to the Wayne County District Attorney’s Office, on December 12 around 11:30 a.m. officers responded to an unresponsive 1-year-old. The baby was transported to the hospital and was operated […]
Pedestrian struck in Luzerne County
WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — One person is in the hospital after being hit by a car in Luzerne County. Wilkes-Barre Township Boulevard between Coal Street and Wegmans was closed for a time Tuesday evening because of the crash. Police say the vehicle that struck the pedestrian remained at the...
PSP search for missing Monroe County teen
EAST STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police are searching for a teen who was reported missing by the National Crime Information Center (NCIC). According to Pennsylvania State Police, troopers are conducting an investigation to allocate a 15-year-old girl from East Stroudsburg. PSP stated the teen was entered into the NCIC as missing on December […]
Man allegedly steals, cashes check
Bloomsburg, Pa. — A 55-year-old man stole a check and forged it to steal nearly $4,000, police say. Frank Roselli reportedly forged a check he stole from Breisch Auto Sales, 2999 Columbia Blvd., Bloomsburg, on Sept. 19, according to records. The owner of the business contacted police after Roselli allegedly cashed the check at Fulton Bank. Roselli had made the check out for $3,840 for "sub-contract renovations," though the owner said he hadn't had any renovations done. Officer Joshua Pastukca, Scott Township police, reviewed surveillance videos from the bank and compared the man's neck tattoo with Roselli's prison photos, which reportedly matched up. Roselli, who police say has no fixed address, was charged with forgery, theft, and receiving stolen property. A preliminary hearing has not been scheduled. Docket sheet
pahomepage.com
Pa. State Police looking for attempted catalytic converter theft suspect
Pa. State Police looking for attempted catalytic converter theft suspect. Pa. State Police looking for attempted catalytic …. Pa. State Police looking for attempted catalytic converter theft suspect. Fire Safety. Two dead, one injured after blaze in Covington Township. Two dead, one injured after blaze in Covington Township. Celebrating The...
WFMZ-TV Online
Man charged in shooting that critically injured woman in Bethlehem neighborhood
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Bethlehem police have made an arrest in a shooting that's left a woman in critical condition. Authorities said the careful eyes of witnesses proved critical to tracking him down quickly. Marquis Watkins, 21, of Bethlehem is facing attempted homicide, assault and weapons charges. Authorities say he shot...
Man charged with falsely imprisoning girlfriend
Bloomsburg, Pa. — A Bloomsburg man has been charged with falsely imprisoning his girlfriend after the couple got into a fight last month. Justin Scott Mangiaruga, 32, admitted he wouldn't let his girlfriend leave his Duband Avenue apartment following a fight on Nov. 30 just after 4 p.m. The woman was able to call her mother before Mangiaruga took her cell phone from her, and the mother called police, according...
Dump truck on its side closes Route 248 ‘for an extended time,’ police say
A dump truck rolled onto its side Tuesday afternoon on Route 248 in Northampton County, spilling its load across both lanes. Lehigh Township police about 3:30 p.m. urged motorists to avoid the area of the crash on Route 248, also known as Lehigh Drive, between Walnut and Magnolia drives. “The...
WFMZ-TV Online
State Police thwart alleged homicide attempt as it unfolds
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A case of being in the right place at the right time thwarts an alleged homicide attempt in Allentown. Authorities said a man tried to shoot another person just as state police happened to be driving by during a prisoner transport to the county jail. It happened...
One injured in Bloomsburg stabbing
BLOOMSBURG, Pa. — Police in Bloomsburg are searching for three people in connection with a stabbing. Officials say the stabbing was reported around 4 a.m. Saturday morning in the area of East 6 and Catherine Street. The victim claimed to have been approached by three men who were wearing...
Luzerne County woman dead after two-car-crash
JENKINS TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police say an 88-year-old woman is dead after a two-car crash in Luzerne County. Police said they responded to the scene of a two-car crash at 1:10 p.m. Saturday afternoon. According to investigators, an 88-year-old woman pulled her car out onto South Township Boulevard from Chestnut Street and was […]
Elderly couple dies in Pa. house fire: report
Two people died in a house fire in Lackawanna County, according to a story from WNEP. Firefighters responded to a report of a fire at a house along Old School House Road in Covington Township at around 5 p.m. Monday. An elderly couple was found dead inside the home, officials...
First ever regional police force to hit the streets in Luzerne County
LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — History is being made in Luzerne County as the first-ever Regional Police Department is about to hit the streets. The new department will combine five police departments into one. This will be the headquarters for the new Wyoming Area Regional Police Department, the former home of the State Police Troop P. […]
Comments / 0