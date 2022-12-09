A young Kalamazoo man turns furniture left out in the trash into stylish pieces and goes viral doing it. He goes by MrTrash2Cash, @mr..trash2cash on TikTok, where he has 174.4 thousand followers and 1.3 million total video likes. He is a self-proclaimed hustler and it shows on his TikTok profile. When he's not doing home improvement jobs around Michigan he's on the search for old beat-up furniture that he can turn into masterpieces. Let's check out his 3 most viewed videos on TikTok.

