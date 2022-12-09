ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Three Rivers, MI

97.9 WGRD

Coming Soon: Grandma’s Sampler With Drinks At MI Cracker Barrels?

My family enjoys a stop at Cracker Barrel in Flint or Bridgeport now and then. Rocking chairs, deep fried something along with breakfast and now ... adult beverages at Michigan locations? It's possible, soon. Does Cracker Barrel serve drinks?. In a majority of their restaurants around the United States, they...
FLINT, MI
Mashed

The Story Behind The Rise And Fall Of Hot 'N Now

If you ask a former '80s or '90s kid from the Midwest, chances are they remember Hot 'n Now. Cheap burgers, cheap fries, and a drink delivered fresh, hot, and fast! No inside seating and no counter to order from. Just a simple menu and a drive-thru window. Hot 'n Now was the brainchild of experienced franchisee William "Bill" Van Domelen, who wanted to perfect the fast food model with an emphasis on "fast."
STURGIS, MI
WausauPilot

Michigan, native tribes reach new Great Lakes fishing deal

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. (AP) — Four Native American tribes have agreed with Michigan and federal officials on a revised fishing policy for parts of three of the Great Lakes, officials said Monday. The tentative deal involves contentious issues for groups wanting shares of a valuable resource as populations of...
MICHIGAN STATE
103.3 WKFR

Kalamazoo Man’s Trash to Cash DIY Videos Get Millions of Views

A young Kalamazoo man turns furniture left out in the trash into stylish pieces and goes viral doing it. He goes by MrTrash2Cash, @mr..trash2cash on TikTok, where he has 174.4 thousand followers and 1.3 million total video likes. He is a self-proclaimed hustler and it shows on his TikTok profile. When he's not doing home improvement jobs around Michigan he's on the search for old beat-up furniture that he can turn into masterpieces. Let's check out his 3 most viewed videos on TikTok.
KALAMAZOO, MI
97.9 WGRD

How Many Bottles Are You Legally Allowed To Return Per Day In MI?

We've all been a part of the evolution of bottle deposit returns in Michigan... manual counting by a store employee for a cartload to automated machines we fed ourselves. That 10 cents per bottle or can added up quickly for lunch or enough gas to get you to work for a day. (Speaking of food, you should check out this bucket list of Genesee County Restaurants--one in every city/town and this one for Lapeer County, here.)
GENESEE COUNTY, MI
97.9 WGRD

Michigan, Watch Out For Christmas Puppy Scams!

Whenever I would see people getting puppies for Christmas, I would get so excited. Whether it was in person or in the movies, I just knew my time would come. However, you (and I) may want to stay away from the idea of getting a puppy as a Christmas present.
MICHIGAN STATE
97.9 WGRD

Since 1891, Dickinson is the Youngest County in Michigan

We're always hearing about "Michigan's Oldest This" and "Michigan's Oldest That"...but what about something that is Michigan's "youngest"? Well here's one - it's the youngest county in Michigan. That would be Dickinson County in the Upper Peninsula. It was named after former United States Postmaster General Donald Dickinson, who only...
DICKINSON COUNTY, MI
94.9 WMMQ

Should It Be Completely Illegal To Feed Deer In All of Michigan?

A conversation I've seen pop up many times, especially it seems near Wintertime, is whether or not it should be legal to feed deer in Michigan, as a whole. Now, some people may wonder why it should ever be illegal since all we're doing is giving the cute little deer some food and helping them out. After all, we have more birds than deer and we definitely don't skimp when it comes to birdseed.
MICHIGAN STATE
97.9 WGRD

97.9 WGRD

