The First Main Road Across Michigan Was Known as the Wolverine Pavedway
When the first roads across the state of Michigan were built they followed rivers, rail lines, native trails and animal tracks. Michiganders still drive many of them today as I-94 runs parallel to the old Territorial Road, I-96 along Grand River and I-75 along Mackinac Trail. When the first pavement...
Coming Soon: Grandma’s Sampler With Drinks At MI Cracker Barrels?
My family enjoys a stop at Cracker Barrel in Flint or Bridgeport now and then. Rocking chairs, deep fried something along with breakfast and now ... adult beverages at Michigan locations? It's possible, soon. Does Cracker Barrel serve drinks?. In a majority of their restaurants around the United States, they...
Serial Killer Sent To Battle Creek For Arraignment of 2005 Murder
A man who has been sitting in a Pennsylvania prison for murder has been shipped to Calhoun County to be arranged for an alleged murder that took place in 2005. Only 1 of 5 Michigan Serial Killers Killed Across State Lines. The state of Michigan has had its share of...
Fresh water will draw millions, but Michigan lacks systems to harness it
This story is part of a series exploring Michigan’s housing, infrastructure and greenspace amid climate change. Michigan is the Saudi Arabia of fresh water. The Great Lakes hold 20% of the globe’s fresh water supply. Saudi Arabia has 21% of the world’s crude oil reserve. In a...
These Two Michigan Cities Are Among The Most Obese In America
Michiganders have plenty of fun things to do year-round to enjoy the outdoors and be active, but unfortunately, that hasn't been able to stop Michigan from having not one, but two, cities land on a list for "most obese" in America. According to the National Institutes of Health, obesity, and...
WWMTCw
Local veterinarians expect canine influenza to hit West Michigan during the holidays
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Canine flu outbreaks and other viruses are spreading quickly in certain states. Several West Michigan veterinarians said they’re expecting canine flu to hit Michigan, but right now they’re dealing with an uptick in canine respiratory diseases. “It’s often brought across straight state lines through...
The Story Behind The Rise And Fall Of Hot 'N Now
If you ask a former '80s or '90s kid from the Midwest, chances are they remember Hot 'n Now. Cheap burgers, cheap fries, and a drink delivered fresh, hot, and fast! No inside seating and no counter to order from. Just a simple menu and a drive-thru window. Hot 'n Now was the brainchild of experienced franchisee William "Bill" Van Domelen, who wanted to perfect the fast food model with an emphasis on "fast."
Exciting Health Care News for Grand Rapids and Michigan Veterans
For veterans here in Grand Rapids and around Michigan, navigating VA Health Benefits from the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs is, and always has been, hell on wheels. Right? It's been tough and confusing. Well, the cavalry has arrived! AARP just announced the launching of an interactive, mobile-friendly Veterans and...
Michigan, native tribes reach new Great Lakes fishing deal
TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. (AP) — Four Native American tribes have agreed with Michigan and federal officials on a revised fishing policy for parts of three of the Great Lakes, officials said Monday. The tentative deal involves contentious issues for groups wanting shares of a valuable resource as populations of...
Kalamazoo Man’s Trash to Cash DIY Videos Get Millions of Views
A young Kalamazoo man turns furniture left out in the trash into stylish pieces and goes viral doing it. He goes by MrTrash2Cash, @mr..trash2cash on TikTok, where he has 174.4 thousand followers and 1.3 million total video likes. He is a self-proclaimed hustler and it shows on his TikTok profile. When he's not doing home improvement jobs around Michigan he's on the search for old beat-up furniture that he can turn into masterpieces. Let's check out his 3 most viewed videos on TikTok.
Turn Up For New Years Eve At These Places in West Michigan
As 2022 comes to a close, you are thinking of your vision boards and new year's resolutions. Before you get into mapping out the entire year of 2023, you need to figure out how you will bring in the New Year on the right note. Here are a few of...
The Town Survives After Two Major Fires: Homer, Michigan – 1900-2000s
Homer's genesis goes back to 1832 when four guys walked all the way to that area from Pennsylvania. A few months later, here comes Milton Barney from New York. He bought some land along the Kalamazoo River and proceeded to build a hotel, house, sawmill, and store. Barney's family joined...
Michigan seeing massive increase in marijuana poisonings with young kids
Recreational marijuana has been legal in Michigan since 2018, and cannabis use is up. But, marijuana poisonings are also up, not just in Michigan, but nationwide.
How Many Bottles Are You Legally Allowed To Return Per Day In MI?
We've all been a part of the evolution of bottle deposit returns in Michigan... manual counting by a store employee for a cartload to automated machines we fed ourselves. That 10 cents per bottle or can added up quickly for lunch or enough gas to get you to work for a day. (Speaking of food, you should check out this bucket list of Genesee County Restaurants--one in every city/town and this one for Lapeer County, here.)
Michigan, Watch Out For Christmas Puppy Scams!
Whenever I would see people getting puppies for Christmas, I would get so excited. Whether it was in person or in the movies, I just knew my time would come. However, you (and I) may want to stay away from the idea of getting a puppy as a Christmas present.
Gov. Whitmer signs bills expanding affordable housing in Michigan
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed a collection of bills Tuesday geared toward expanding affordable housing in the state.
Since 1891, Dickinson is the Youngest County in Michigan
We're always hearing about "Michigan's Oldest This" and "Michigan's Oldest That"...but what about something that is Michigan's "youngest"? Well here's one - it's the youngest county in Michigan. That would be Dickinson County in the Upper Peninsula. It was named after former United States Postmaster General Donald Dickinson, who only...
Michigan man charged with defrauding various businesses, including KeyBank, out of $150 million
CLEVELAND — The U.S. Justice Department in the Northern District of Ohio has announced that Najeeb Khan of Edwardsburg, Michigan, has been charged with one count of bank fraud and one count of attempted tax evasion on Tuesday. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each...
Was There Ever A Land Bridge Connecting The Upper and Lower Peninsulas?
If you study history, you know that the majority of the Native Americans are suspected to have crossed the Atlantic Ocean from what is now Russia, into Alaska, and migrated south into the Americas. They did so by crossing a land bridge that is now mostly underwater. However, remnants of it can still be seen in Alaska with the Aleutian Islands.
Should It Be Completely Illegal To Feed Deer In All of Michigan?
A conversation I've seen pop up many times, especially it seems near Wintertime, is whether or not it should be legal to feed deer in Michigan, as a whole. Now, some people may wonder why it should ever be illegal since all we're doing is giving the cute little deer some food and helping them out. After all, we have more birds than deer and we definitely don't skimp when it comes to birdseed.
