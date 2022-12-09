ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Walterboro, SC

23rd Annual Christmas in the Lowcountry

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - No child will leave without a gift. That is the promise of Reach out and Touch Ministries for their 23rd Annual Community Holiday Feast in Beaufort. Larry and Ella Green started the Christmas in the Lowcountry event and this year will give away 100 bicycles to area children.
BEAUFORT, SC
Dorchester Co. leaders to host Christmas Festival December 18

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Officials in Dorchester County will host a Christmas festival on December 18. Dorchester County Government and Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office will team up to put on a holiday festival at the recently opened Ashley River Park. The festival is scheduled for December 18...
DORCHESTER COUNTY, SC
Nonprofit looks to provide gifts to 5,000 Dorchester Co. children

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Community Resource Centers hosted a toy drive collection Sunday and they are still looking for donations. The group is hoping to give out toys, along with groceries and toiletries to 5,000 kids this Christmas season. Executive Director Louis Smith says they are well on...
DORCHESTER COUNTY, SC
Holocaust exhibit comes to Mount Pleasant for one day only

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Public Library will be hosting the free “Hate Ends Now” tour at their Wando Mount Pleasant location. It’s an immersive traveling holocaust exhibit part of a larger initiative to stand up to antisemitism and further holocaust education. The exhibit will...
MOUNT PLEASANT, SC
Grand Opening – Executive Session Men’s Grooming Studio in West Ashley, SC

Grand Opening of Executive Session Men’s Grooming Studio. [Charleston, SC] – Announcing the grand opening of Executive Session Men’s Grooming Studio in West Ashley on December 20, 2022. The studio creates a distinguished male grooming experience in a tranquil and luxurious masculine setting. It is a place to relax and refresh your mind and body while indulging in premium grooming services provided by experienced and caring grooming professionals.
CHARLESTON, SC
Ridgeland Christmas lights display to honor slain child

RIDGELAND, S.C. (WSAV) — A special Christmas lights display in Ridgeland is honoring a little boy taken too soon. Barry and Chelsea Brendlen have put up a massive lights display at their Ridgeland home for 25 years. Hundreds of cars drive through each year to enjoy some Christmas cheer. On Saturday Santa will be making […]
RIDGELAND, SC
Woman-owned distillery opening in North Charleston

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A family-operated and woman-owned distillery will soon open a new location in Charleston County. Striped Pig Distillery has announced a $10 million expansion that will create over 50 new jobs in North Charleston. “Striped Pig Distillery specializes in crafting Southern-style spirits including bourbon gin, rum, organic vodka and flavored iterations […]
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
Charleston South Carolina, Fun Adventures – New Video by Airstream Life

Charleston Daily is a concept in community. Its mission is to promote, assist, and celebrate in everything Charleston, South Carolina. By partnering with businesses, community leaders, volunteers and events, we are spreading the love that is Charleston. As this city continues to grow and prosper, we want to help spread the message to all about how wonderful this community is. Charleston is about the people, community, water, land, history, heritage and the true southern warmth it brings with each and every day.
CHARLESTON, SC
St. Johns fireman retires after 25 years

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A local fireman has retired after serving the lowcountry for 25 years. According to St. Johns Fire District, Firefighter Shone Rivers retired Friday after 25 years with the St. John’s Fire District. Rivers served at fire stations across Johns Island, Wadmalaw Island, Kiawah Island, and Seabrook Island. He ended his […]
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
Pawleys Island, IOP, Beaufort among S.C.’s coziest towns

Pawleys Island, pounded earlier this year by Hurricane Ian, is the coziest small town in South Carolina, according to a new study from a matchmaking platform. It’s 58th coziest nationally, said the study by MyDatingAdviser.com. But don’t worry, some of Charleston’s area communities are on the list, too. Coming...
PAWLEYS ISLAND, SC
Skeletal remains of Hilton Head woman found in Bluffton

On Nov. 14 the Beaufort County Sheriff's Office and the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources uncovered human skeletal remains in the Bluffton area known as the Victoria Bluff Heritage Preserve. "The Victoria Bluff Heritage Preserve and Wildlife Management Area is a portion of land managed by the South Carolina...
BLUFFTON, SC
Meet the Lowcountry’s most ‘Remarkable Women’

Scroll to the bottom to learn how you can nominate a Remarkable Woman for 2023 CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- For the past three years, News 2 and our parent company, Nexstar Media Group, have set out to find remarkable leaders in communities across the country, including here in the Lowcountry. For weeks in December, members of […]
CHARLESTON, SC
Mobile food market opens in Summerton: ‘This is a godsend’

SUMMERTON, S.C. (WIS) — A weekly resource combatting food insecurities landed in Summerton on Sunday. Uncle Willie’s Grocery Store held a grand opening for its second mobile market which plans to operate on 3 Main St. in Summerton every Thursday. The opening comes 11 days after Uncle Willie’s...
SUMMERTON, SC

