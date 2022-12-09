Read full article on original website
wtoc.com
23rd Annual Christmas in the Lowcountry
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - No child will leave without a gift. That is the promise of Reach out and Touch Ministries for their 23rd Annual Community Holiday Feast in Beaufort. Larry and Ella Green started the Christmas in the Lowcountry event and this year will give away 100 bicycles to area children.
counton2.com
Dorchester Co. leaders to host Christmas Festival December 18
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Officials in Dorchester County will host a Christmas festival on December 18. Dorchester County Government and Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office will team up to put on a holiday festival at the recently opened Ashley River Park. The festival is scheduled for December 18...
Communities gather for annual holiday parades in Summerville and Mount Pleasant
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Thousands of spectators crowded along Main Street in Summerville and Coleman Boulevard in Mount Pleasant for the annual Summerville Holiday Parade and the Mount Pleasant Christmas Light Parade. The Summerville community is kicking off the holiday season in a festive way. “I think it’s pretty cool how everyone just all comes […]
live5news.com
Nonprofit looks to provide gifts to 5,000 Dorchester Co. children
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Community Resource Centers hosted a toy drive collection Sunday and they are still looking for donations. The group is hoping to give out toys, along with groceries and toiletries to 5,000 kids this Christmas season. Executive Director Louis Smith says they are well on...
live5news.com
Holocaust exhibit comes to Mount Pleasant for one day only
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Public Library will be hosting the free “Hate Ends Now” tour at their Wando Mount Pleasant location. It’s an immersive traveling holocaust exhibit part of a larger initiative to stand up to antisemitism and further holocaust education. The exhibit will...
charlestondaily.net
Grand Opening – Executive Session Men’s Grooming Studio in West Ashley, SC
Grand Opening of Executive Session Men’s Grooming Studio. [Charleston, SC] – Announcing the grand opening of Executive Session Men’s Grooming Studio in West Ashley on December 20, 2022. The studio creates a distinguished male grooming experience in a tranquil and luxurious masculine setting. It is a place to relax and refresh your mind and body while indulging in premium grooming services provided by experienced and caring grooming professionals.
Ridgeland Christmas lights display to honor slain child
RIDGELAND, S.C. (WSAV) — A special Christmas lights display in Ridgeland is honoring a little boy taken too soon. Barry and Chelsea Brendlen have put up a massive lights display at their Ridgeland home for 25 years. Hundreds of cars drive through each year to enjoy some Christmas cheer. On Saturday Santa will be making […]
Woman-owned distillery opening in North Charleston
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A family-operated and woman-owned distillery will soon open a new location in Charleston County. Striped Pig Distillery has announced a $10 million expansion that will create over 50 new jobs in North Charleston. “Striped Pig Distillery specializes in crafting Southern-style spirits including bourbon gin, rum, organic vodka and flavored iterations […]
WJCL
WATCH: Lieutenant breaks it down with dancers during Christmas parade
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. — If you need a reason to smile – or some help getting in the holiday spirit – look no further than Lt. Shawn James with the Charleston County Sheriff's Office and his "performance" during a Christmas parade. There isn't really much to say...
charlestondaily.net
Charleston South Carolina, Fun Adventures – New Video by Airstream Life
St. Johns fireman retires after 25 years
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A local fireman has retired after serving the lowcountry for 25 years. According to St. Johns Fire District, Firefighter Shone Rivers retired Friday after 25 years with the St. John’s Fire District. Rivers served at fire stations across Johns Island, Wadmalaw Island, Kiawah Island, and Seabrook Island. He ended his […]
abcnews4.com
TRAFFIC ALERT: Road closure list for Summerville's Annual Christmas Parade Sunday
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCIV) — Plan on taking alternative routes on Sunday, Dec. 11, for Summerville's Annual Christmas Parade. The following roads will be closed from 1:00 p.m. to 1:30 p.m., depending on foot traffic. N. Cedar & 78. N. Main & 78. N. Cedar & 4th. N. Cedar &...
Charleston City Paper
Pawleys Island, IOP, Beaufort among S.C.’s coziest towns
Pawleys Island, pounded earlier this year by Hurricane Ian, is the coziest small town in South Carolina, according to a new study from a matchmaking platform. It’s 58th coziest nationally, said the study by MyDatingAdviser.com. But don’t worry, some of Charleston’s area communities are on the list, too. Coming...
What’s the story behind the little blue boat sitting on the marsh in Bluffton?
BLUFFTON, S.C. (WSAV) — If you travel across the 278 bridge from Hilton Head Island to Bluffton, South Carolina you can’t miss it. It’s the little blue boat sitting up on the marsh. The vessel has been there for months or even years depending on who you talk to. It’s been there so long that […]
blufftontoday.com
Skeletal remains of Hilton Head woman found in Bluffton
On Nov. 14 the Beaufort County Sheriff's Office and the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources uncovered human skeletal remains in the Bluffton area known as the Victoria Bluff Heritage Preserve. "The Victoria Bluff Heritage Preserve and Wildlife Management Area is a portion of land managed by the South Carolina...
live5news.com
Summerville announces road closures ahead of Sunday’s Christmas parade
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - The Summerville Police Department is warning motorists of pending road closures ahead of the town’s annual Christmas parade. The town of Summerville’s parade is set to take place at 2 p.m. Sunday. Summerville police say the following roads will be closed beginning at 1...
Meet the Lowcountry’s most ‘Remarkable Women’
Scroll to the bottom to learn how you can nominate a Remarkable Woman for 2023 CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- For the past three years, News 2 and our parent company, Nexstar Media Group, have set out to find remarkable leaders in communities across the country, including here in the Lowcountry. For weeks in December, members of […]
Leading discount supermarket chain opening new South Carolina location next month
If you've been looking for more options to help you save on your grocery bill, you may be interested to learn that a leading discount supermarket chain will be opening another new location in South Carolina next month. Read on to learn more.
WIS-TV
Mobile food market opens in Summerton: ‘This is a godsend’
SUMMERTON, S.C. (WIS) — A weekly resource combatting food insecurities landed in Summerton on Sunday. Uncle Willie’s Grocery Store held a grand opening for its second mobile market which plans to operate on 3 Main St. in Summerton every Thursday. The opening comes 11 days after Uncle Willie’s...
Birds from landfill causing chaos in South Carolina neighborhood
WEST ASHLEY, S.C. (WCBD) – They’re in the sky, perched in trees and on top of roofs. Birds of all types are flocking to the Grand Bees neighborhood in West Ashley. According to neighbors, they’re leaving behind a mess. “A lot of poop, a lot of debris left over in the yard. You know, it […]
