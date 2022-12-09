Finger Lakes Clinical Research working on study to increase COVID boosters
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Experts at the Finger Lakes Clinical Research Lab are working on a new study to increase the longevity of COVID-19 boosters.
According to FLCR, the project is being funded by pharmaceutical sponsors, but the organizations for the study were selected — with FLCR being one of 10 selected across the nation to be a part of the project.
Dr. M. Saleem Ismail is the principal investigator at Finger Lakes Clinical Research — Dr. Ismail attributes the selection of FLCR to their previous work on COVID treatment.
“We have experience with COVID vaccines,” Dr. Ismail said. “We did a major study at the start of 2019 to 2020. We were one of the top enrollers so this area has contributed to care in a significant way. “
Researchers at FLCR are looking for healthy volunteers for the study. Those looking to participate must be between ages 19-55 and must have three vaccines already.
