CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – If you have a problem with your internet, West Virginia’s U.S. Senators Joe Manchin and Shelley Moore Capito want to hear from you. The senators say West Virginians can submit a claim if the FCC says you have internet service, but you really don’t. They say it is important for anyone […]

WEST VIRGINIA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO