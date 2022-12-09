Read full article on original website
Related
CoinTelegraph
Zogi Labs enters partnership with Cronos to launch The Legends of Bezogia
Dubai, Dec. 13, 2022 — Zogi Labs, a pioneering crypto company and gaming studio famously known for the BEZOGE token and the up-and-coming crypto-based MMORPG The Legends of Bezogia, today announced its partnership with Cronos. Zogi Labs has won a spot among batch six of the Cronos ecosystem grant, alongside the signing of a memorandum of understanding between Cronos and Zogi Labs, forming a strategic partnership that will pave the way for the future of Zogi Labs and Cronos products.
Nothing's Carl Pei shows interest in launching a US smartphone
Nothing CEO Carl Pei has spoken on the company's interest to release a smartphone in the U.S. The company is already in the process of rectifying an issue that plagued the Phone (1)'s launch in the U.S. where it suffered from a lack of carrier support.
CoinTelegraph
Argo Blockchain reports insufficient funds, 'no assurance' it can avoid Chapter 11 bankruptcy
Crypto mining firm Argo Blockchain says it has been negotiating to sell its assets and trying to “engage in an equipment financing transaction” in an attempt to avoid filing for bankruptcy. Argo Blockchain said in a Dec. 12 announcement it was at risk of having insufficient funds to...
CoinTelegraph
WhiteBIT became the official cryptocurrency exchange partner of FC Barcelona
WhiteBIT, the largest European cryptocurrency exchange of Ukrainian origin, signed a long-term partnership agreement with FC Barcelona. Cooperation between the sports and blockchain industry leaders is for three years: from 2022 to 2025. During this time, the cryptocurrency exchange will represent and collaborate with the main elements of the football club, such as the First Men and the First Women teams, the indoor sports ecosystem, namely basketball, handball, futsal and roller hockey, the Barça Innovation Hub, and the Barça esport team. In addition, Europe’s leading digital asset exchange will cooperate with Barça Legends and have the opportunity to participate in joint projects to popularize innovative technological solutions.
CoinTelegraph
FTX was an 'utter failure of corporate controls at every level of an organization', says new CEO
John Ray, who took over as CEO of crypto exchange FTX amid bankruptcy proceedings, has provided detailed written testimony ahead of his Dec. 13 appearance before the United States House Financial Services Committee. In testimony made available for the "Investigating the Collapse of FTX, Part I" hearing, Ray reiterated many...
These fake Android file manager apps steal banking logins
Android device owners beware — more malicious apps have been discovered on the Google Play store. Bitdefender’s cybersecurity team says several fake Android file manager apps are infecting Android devices with the SharkBot banking malware. These fake apps are no longer available on the store, but they might still be on your phone. Screenshots of the store pages show that thousands of Android users downloaded these malicious apps.
Microsoft may be building its own super app
Microsoft is reportedly considering the introduction of a new super app that will look to disrupt Apple and Google’s dominance over mobile search. As reported by The Information, the company is looking into launching an app that would combine “shopping, messaging, web search, news feeds, and other services in a one-stop smartphone app.” Executives at the company are mulling such a move in order to “wanted the app to “boost the company’s multibillion-dollar advertising business and Bing search, as well as draw more users to Teams messaging and other mobile services.”
CoinTelegraph
Binance exchange daily BTC withdrawals top $500M as CZ says ‘FUD helps us grow’
Bitcoin (BTC) withdrawals from largest crypto exchange Binance have passed $500 million in the past 24 hours as its CEO calls out “FUD.”. Data from on-chain monitoring resource Coinglass shows that Binance’s BTC balance decreased by over 30,000 BTC into Dec. 13. CZ: FUD is “thoroughly annoying”
CoinTelegraph
How to trade crypto using Wyckoff accumulation theory
On Dec. 2, independent market analyst Stockmoney Lizards said Bitcoin (BTC) had entered the process of bottoming out inside its current $15,500-$18,000 price range, citing Wyckoff Accumulation. Wyckoff Accumulation is a classic technical analysis setup named after Richard Wyckoff, a technical analysis pioneer in the first half of the twentieth...
CoinTelegraph
13% of Americans have now held crypto: JPMorgan research
Around 13% of the American population — or 43 million people — have held cryptocurrency at some point in their lives, new research from JPMorgan Chase has revealed. According to a Dec. 13 report titled "The Dynamics and Demographics of U.S. Household Crypto-Asset Use,” this number has risen dramatically since before 2020, when the figure was only around 3%.
CoinTelegraph
Listen up! Cointelegraph launches crypto podcasts, starting with 4 shows
Bored on a long drive? Want something to listen to while doing chores? Cointelegraph has something that your ears might enjoy: Cointelegraph Podcasts, a new section of the website featuring crypto podcasts. The section will start out with four shows: Hashing It Out, Crypto Trading Secrets, NFT Steez and The Agenda.
CoinTelegraph
Thai SEC to tighten up rules for crypto, focus on investor protection
Thailand joins the growing list of countries that are seeking to revise their crypto regulation in the aftermath of the FTX collapse. And, as most of these countries do, it intends to tighten the guidelines for the industry and focus on investor protection. According to the report from the Bangkok...
CoinTelegraph
Discretized liquidity AMM with limit orders: Why Ref v2 is better than Uni v3
Ref Finance v2 is bringing the future of trading to Near: a discretized liquidity automated market maker (DLAMM) with limit orders. With the new version launching in the coming weeks, you can soon enjoy a centralized exchange (CEX)-like trading experience with all the decentralized exchange (DEX) benefits. With DEXs being...
CoinTelegraph
15 things crypto leaders should focus on as interest rates rise
As a new and distinctive industry, it can be easy to forget that crypto is subject to impact from overall economic conditions and market forces, just like any other sector. Crypto business leaders must pay attention to rising interest rates and pivot as necessary to both manage new risks and take advantage of possible new rewards.
CoinTelegraph
As DEXs struggle, new approaches kindle hope
In May 2022, at the tail of the crypto bull market, economist Eswar Prasad wrote an op-ed for the Financial Times arguing that DeFi’s promise as a means of democratizing finance was a long way from being realized. In his words, “For all its promise in democratizing finance and broadening financial access, the emerging reality suggests a concentration of economic power, while the risks fall largely on those investors least able to handle them.”
CoinTelegraph
Markets Pro delivers up to 1,123% ROI with quant-style crypto analysis for investors
Since Cointelegraph Markets Pro launched — bringing professional crypto market intelligence to every investor — the platform has helped thousands of subscribers to better understand the opportunities and threats inherent in the world of crypto investing and trading. In this brief, we want to draw attention to some...
Soft Gear will be Launching Their Online Multiplayer Game and Metaverse Development Service Strix Cloud in Korean
TOKYO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 8, 2022-- Soft Gear Co., Ltd. (head office: Shinjuku, CEO: Kengo Aoki), which develops networking libraries and conducts business in server development for online multiplayer games, has launched their service, which is a server solution for developing online multiplayer games and Metaverses called “Strix Cloud”, to the Korean market. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221208005004/en/ Strix Cloud Service Launched for Korea (Graphic: Business Wire)
knowtechie.com
DuckDuckGo now blocks ‘all known trackers’ on Android
DuckDuckGo’s Android privacy feature, App Tracking Protection, is now available to all users after a year of closed beta testing. The feature completely blocks all third-party trackers on the Android device it is installed on. That’s important, as it keeps your digital fingerprint out of the hands of advertisers.
CoinTelegraph
Hackers copied Mango Markets attacker’s methods to exploit Lodestar — CertiK
Blockchain security company CertiK has shared a post-mortem analysis of the $5.8 million Lodestar Finance exploit that occurred on Dec. 10:. In a similar instance, CertiK said that Lodestar Finance hackers “artificially pumped the price of an illiquid collateral asset which they then borrow against, leaving the protocol with irretrievable debt.”
MercadoLibre Tests Business Payments on WhatsApp
Latin American eCommerce platform MercadoLibre is introducing digital business messaging payments with WhatsApp. In an interview with Reuters on Wednesday (Dec. 7), the CFO of MercadoLibre, Pedro Arnt, revealed that the two companies are partnering to bring payments processing capabilities to WhatsApp’s messaging service users. “We are in the...
Comments / 0