OSWEGO – The Oswego Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating an endangered adult male, Michael J. Reynolds, age 43, of Paddy Lake Road, Scriba, NY. It was reported to the Oswego Police Department today, December 13, at about 3:45 p.m. that Mr. Reynolds was last seen leaving the Oswego Hospital Emergency Room at about 12:40 p.m. today walking southbound on W 7th St. Mr. Reynolds may be on foot as he currently does not have access to a vehicle.

OSWEGO, NY ・ 17 HOURS AGO