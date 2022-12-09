ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fulton, NY

Oswego County Today

Cop Logs: Oswego PD – 12/6/22 – 12/7/22

On 12/7/2022 at approximately 3:49 PM, Donald Champagne was arrested on an Active Bench Warrant out of Oswego City Court. D. Champagne was processed at OPD and was transported to OCJ where he was held pending his arraignment. Inmate Name: MAHALICK, CHRISTOPHER M. Address: 157 E 4TH ST: APT 1,...
OSWEGO, NY
Oswego County Today

Oswego Police Attempt To Locate Endangered Adult Male

OSWEGO – The Oswego Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating an endangered adult male, Michael J. Reynolds, age 43, of Paddy Lake Road, Scriba, NY. It was reported to the Oswego Police Department today, December 13, at about 3:45 p.m. that Mr. Reynolds was last seen leaving the Oswego Hospital Emergency Room at about 12:40 p.m. today walking southbound on W 7th St. Mr. Reynolds may be on foot as he currently does not have access to a vehicle.
OSWEGO, NY
Oswego County Today

Phoenix, Fulton, And Oswego Support Shop With A Hero

Fulton, NY – The City of Oswego along with the City of Fulton recently partnered with the Village of Phoenix Police Department and United Way of Greater Oswego County to treat marginalized children from the three communities with an opportunity to experience a holiday shopping event at Walmart in Granby.
FULTON, NY
Oswego County Today

SAF Brings In Her Shoes To Zonta

Oswego, NY – Violence against women is one of the most persistent violations of human rights. With that in mind, Oswego County Opportunities (OCO) Services to Aid Families program (SAF) is participating the worldwide 16 Days of Activism, a campaign that calls for action against domestic violence. As part...
OSWEGO COUNTY, NY
Oswego County Today

Phase One Of Former ‘Old City Hall’ Building Construction Approved By Oswego Common Council

OSWEGO – The brick building that once housed the wildly popular ‘Old City Hall’ restaurant and bar will soon have a new look; the Oswego Common Council passing a resolution for the use of city property by new owner Ed Alberts to construct an expanded outdoor seating area – the measure passing unanimously during their bi-monthly Common Council meeting, Monday, Dec. 12.
OSWEGO, NY
Oswego County Today

Singer Jared Campbell Welcomed Back Into Fulton Schools

FULTON – Singer, songwriter and district favorite Jared Campbell began visiting Fulton elementary schools last week, restarting an annual tradition that had been hampered by the pandemic. On Friday, Dec. 9, students at Granby and Volney Elementary Schools were treated to a guest performance from award-winning singer and songwriter...
FULTON, NY
Oswego County Today

Betty Tetro

FULTON, NY – Betty Tetro, 95, of Fulton, NY, passed Saturday, December 3 at Seneca Hill Manor, Volney, NY. She was born in Oswego, NY and has been a resident of Fulton, NY for most of her life. Mrs. Tetro was past employed as an Assistant Manager with Easy...
FULTON, NY
Oswego County Today

Bruce M. Pospesel

OSWEGO – Bruce M. Pospesel, 96, a resident of Oswego passed away on December 9, 2022, at his home with his family by his side. Born in Oswego, he was the son of the late Andrew and Grace (Morrison) Pospesel, and attended Oswego schools. He retired from the Oswego County Highway Department. He loved to fish and hunt.
OSWEGO, NY
Oswego County Today

Audrey M. Roden

FULTON, NY – Audrey M. Roden, age 84, of Fulton, NY passed away on Wednesday, December 7, 2022, at Oswego Hospital. She was predeceased by her husband, John Roden; parents, Hubert and Lillian Stratton; and her sister, Patricia Distin. Audrey is survived by her loving nephews, David (Lisa) Distin,...
FULTON, NY
Oswego County Today

Susan L. Lamb

OSWEGO – Susan L. Lamb, 74, of Oswego passed at home on December 8, 2022, surrounded by her loving family. Born in Columbus, Ohio, she was the daughter of the late William and Eileen (Jenkins) Whipple. Susan was a graduate of Upper Arlington High School and moved to Oswego...
OSWEGO, NY
Oswego County Today

