Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Former Delbarton Student Leads Syracuse University Soccer to NCAA ChampionshipMorristown MinuteSyracuse, NY
Illegal border crossings at northern border increase 676% over last year; Vermont, New York newest smuggling routeLauren JessopVermont State
This Small New York Town Has Been Named One of the Most Festive Christmas Towns in the CountryTravel MavenSkaneateles, NY
This Is the Snowiest City in New York StateDiana RusSyracuse, NY
Human smuggling: it’s happening at our northern, as well as our southern borderLauren JessopSyracuse, NY
Related
Cop Logs: Oswego PD – 12/6/22 – 12/7/22
On 12/7/2022 at approximately 3:49 PM, Donald Champagne was arrested on an Active Bench Warrant out of Oswego City Court. D. Champagne was processed at OPD and was transported to OCJ where he was held pending his arraignment. Inmate Name: MAHALICK, CHRISTOPHER M. Address: 157 E 4TH ST: APT 1,...
Oswego Police Attempt To Locate Endangered Adult Male
OSWEGO – The Oswego Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating an endangered adult male, Michael J. Reynolds, age 43, of Paddy Lake Road, Scriba, NY. It was reported to the Oswego Police Department today, December 13, at about 3:45 p.m. that Mr. Reynolds was last seen leaving the Oswego Hospital Emergency Room at about 12:40 p.m. today walking southbound on W 7th St. Mr. Reynolds may be on foot as he currently does not have access to a vehicle.
SUNY Oswego Officer’s Life-Saving Work Honored During University Police Awards
OSWEGO – The quick, life-saving work of SUNY Oswego University Police Officer Eric Martin earned honors during the 2022 University Police Awards, the highest recognition by the SUNY Police Chiefs Association, on Nov. 15. Martin was one of six recipients of Life Saving Awards, dating back to heroic work...
Oswego Police Department Arrest Summary Report ARRESTS 12-1-2022
12:13:32 12/01/22 / PL220.03 AM7 (3861) /CRIM POSS CONTRL SUBST-7TH 12:13:32 12/01/22 / PL265.37 AMO (8245) / UNLAWFUL POSS AMMO FEED DEVICE. 12:13:32 12/01/22 / PL265.03.03 CF2 (7590) / CPW-2ND: LOADED FIREARM. On 12/01/2022 at approximately 12:21 PM, Jace E. Eastman was arrested for Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance...
Phoenix, Fulton, And Oswego Support Shop With A Hero
Fulton, NY – The City of Oswego along with the City of Fulton recently partnered with the Village of Phoenix Police Department and United Way of Greater Oswego County to treat marginalized children from the three communities with an opportunity to experience a holiday shopping event at Walmart in Granby.
Oswego County Federal Credit Union Opens New Phoenix Branch
PHOENIX, NY – Oswego County Federal Credit Union (OCFCU) officially opened their new Phoenix branch on Route 264, across from Emerson J. Dillon Middle School. “We’re extremely proud and excited to open this office and welcome members of the greater Phoenix area to our family as members,” OCFCU CEO Bill Carhart said.
Oswego County Today Weekly News Roundup: December 4 – 10
OSWEGO COUNTY – Oswego County Today presents the top stories from this past week. Gen E. Watson, 47 years old and Gilbert R. Coffey, 54 years old, both from Fulton, were arrested and charged with several criminal sex acts against a minor. See the full story here. The Dasher...
SAF Brings In Her Shoes To Zonta
Oswego, NY – Violence against women is one of the most persistent violations of human rights. With that in mind, Oswego County Opportunities (OCO) Services to Aid Families program (SAF) is participating the worldwide 16 Days of Activism, a campaign that calls for action against domestic violence. As part...
Oswego County Prepares To Discontinue Weekly Reporting As Cases Fall Again
OSWEGO COUNTY – The Oswego County Health Department announced that it will discontinue its weekly COVID-19 reporting due to a number of factors, including the state’s change in reporting systems. The last COVID-19 report will be issued next Monday, Dec. 19. “After much discussion, we have decided that...
Mayor Barlow Announces Wage Increases For City SEIU200 Employees
OSWEGO – Mayor Billy Barlow and SEIU 200United President Scott Phillipson announced today an agreement between the City of Oswego and SEIU 200 to raise wages for all city SEIU 200 employees. Wages will be raised $3 an hour across the board for all members of the SEIU Union...
Phase One Of Former ‘Old City Hall’ Building Construction Approved By Oswego Common Council
OSWEGO – The brick building that once housed the wildly popular ‘Old City Hall’ restaurant and bar will soon have a new look; the Oswego Common Council passing a resolution for the use of city property by new owner Ed Alberts to construct an expanded outdoor seating area – the measure passing unanimously during their bi-monthly Common Council meeting, Monday, Dec. 12.
Singer Jared Campbell Welcomed Back Into Fulton Schools
FULTON – Singer, songwriter and district favorite Jared Campbell began visiting Fulton elementary schools last week, restarting an annual tradition that had been hampered by the pandemic. On Friday, Dec. 9, students at Granby and Volney Elementary Schools were treated to a guest performance from award-winning singer and songwriter...
Four Oswego County Students Achieve Elmira College Dean’s List for Fall 2022 Term
ELMIRA, NY – Elmira College released its Dean’s List for Academic Achievement for the Fall 2022 Term. The Dean’s List recognizes full-time undergraduate students who were registered for at least 12 computable credit hours and who earned a term grade point average of 3.6 or higher. Abigail...
Betty Tetro
FULTON, NY – Betty Tetro, 95, of Fulton, NY, passed Saturday, December 3 at Seneca Hill Manor, Volney, NY. She was born in Oswego, NY and has been a resident of Fulton, NY for most of her life. Mrs. Tetro was past employed as an Assistant Manager with Easy...
Six Copies Of Howard Rose Memoir, ‘Disposable Soldier’ Donated To Fulton Public Library
FULTON – Christine Rose, wife of the late Howard Rose of Fulton, recently donated six copies of his memoir, “Diary of a Disposable Soldier,” to the Fulton Public Library Director Caroline Chatterton said. “We’re extremely grateful to Christine for sharing these copies of her husband’s book with...
‘Tis The Season To Enjoy Holiday Happenings In Oswego County
OSWEGO COUNTY– Visit Oswego County to enjoy a wide array of family-friendly holiday events! From breakfasts with Santa to festive performances, residents and visitors have plenty of opportunities to get in the holiday spirit. Listed below are several enchanting events to check out Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 17 and 18.
Bruce M. Pospesel
OSWEGO – Bruce M. Pospesel, 96, a resident of Oswego passed away on December 9, 2022, at his home with his family by his side. Born in Oswego, he was the son of the late Andrew and Grace (Morrison) Pospesel, and attended Oswego schools. He retired from the Oswego County Highway Department. He loved to fish and hunt.
Audrey M. Roden
FULTON, NY – Audrey M. Roden, age 84, of Fulton, NY passed away on Wednesday, December 7, 2022, at Oswego Hospital. She was predeceased by her husband, John Roden; parents, Hubert and Lillian Stratton; and her sister, Patricia Distin. Audrey is survived by her loving nephews, David (Lisa) Distin,...
Fulton, Central Square Residents Receive Promotions In New York Air National Guard
SYRACUSE, NY – Major General Ray Shields, the Adjutant General for the State of New York, announces the promotion of members of the New York Air National Guard in recognition of their capability for additional responsibility and leadership. Kurtis Mills from Fulton (zip code 13069), N.Y., and assigned to...
Susan L. Lamb
OSWEGO – Susan L. Lamb, 74, of Oswego passed at home on December 8, 2022, surrounded by her loving family. Born in Columbus, Ohio, she was the daughter of the late William and Eileen (Jenkins) Whipple. Susan was a graduate of Upper Arlington High School and moved to Oswego...
Oswego County Today
Fulton, NY
3K+
Followers
7K+
Post
788K+
Views
ABOUT
Oswego County's Best Read Online News Source. Free, No Subscription.https://oswegocountytoday.com
Comments / 0