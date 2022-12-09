ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Carolina State

Comments / 0

Related
Vox

A rogue Trump judge has thrown the Supreme Court in disarray

Ian Millhiser is a senior correspondent at Vox, where he focuses on the Supreme Court, the Constitution, and the decline of liberal democracy in the United States. He received a JD from Duke University and is the author of two books on the Supreme Court. Drew Tipton, a Trump appointee...
TEXAS STATE
Law & Crime

Against the Wishes of Justices Thomas and Alito, SCOTUS Rejects Arizona GOP Chair Kelli Ward’s Bid to Block Jan. 6 Committee Subpoena for Phone Records

The U.S. Supreme Court has rejected a request from Arizona Republican Party Chair Kelli Ward and her husband to halt a Jan. 6 Committee’s subpoena seeking the couple’s phone records. The application for stay and injunction was rejected by Justice Elena Kagan, according to an order issued Monday....
ARIZONA STATE
Washington Examiner

Supreme Court justices question Biden administration’s reckless border policy

The Supreme Court heard oral arguments Tuesday in a lawsuit filed by Texas and Louisiana over Biden administration guidelines that severely restricted the Department of Homeland Security’s enforcement of federal immigration law against illegal aliens. Twenty other states supported Texas and Louisiana with amicus briefs, ranging from Arizona to...
TEXAS STATE
abovethelaw.com

Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson Asks Simplest, Most Damning Question As Supreme Court Entertains Canceling Democratic Elections

Going into this morning’s oral argument on Moore v. Harper, it didn’t really seem like free and fair democratic elections had much of a future in this country. If one were so inclined, the smart money said the Supreme Court would functionally cancel democratic elections, or to be more technical, “cancel any check on gerrymandered state legislatures from erasing elections if they wanted to.” That might still happen, but if you took the over on the American Republic, things are looking up.
ALABAMA STATE
The Independent

Judge finds Indiana’s Republican attorney general repeatedly violated state law in high-profile abortion case

A state judge in Indiana found that Republican Attorney General Todd Rokita repeatedly violated state law by publicly discussing details of his investigation into an obstetrician-gynecologist targeted by GOP officials and right-wing media after she provided abortion care to a 10-year-old rape survivor.Judge Heather Welch found that Mr Rokita caused “irreparable harm” to Dr Caitlin Bernard’s reputation with his “unlawful breaches” of confidentiality provisions after he discussed his investigation on national news and in the press.But the ruling on 2 December denied Dr Bernard’s request for a preliminary injunction into the investigation because Mr Rokita had filed an administrative...
INDIANA STATE
Washington Examiner

Courts deliver the first blow against Biden's egregious embrace of gender ideology

The courts delivered the first blow this week against President Joe Biden ’s unconstitutional rewrite of Title IX , which his administration is using to force schools, medical centers, and other institutions to comply with gender ideology. In Texas, Judge Matthew Kacsmaryk ruled that Biden cannot force medical professionals...
TEXAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy