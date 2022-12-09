Read full article on original website
Related
KAAL-TV
Rochester woman sentenced to jail time already served, probation after vape shop fight, shattered bus window
(ABC 6 News) – A Rochester woman accused of starting a fight at a vape shop and throwing a rock at a city bus was sentenced in Olmsted County Court Monday. Krystal Lynette Phillips, 33, was convicted of harassment and obstructing the legal process in the August fight, as well as 3rd-degree damage to property in the July bus incident.
KAAL-TV
Shillingford trial scheduled for May 2023; results of mental evaluation pending
(ABC 6 News) – Olmsted County Court has scheduled a May 2023 jury trial for William Isaac Shillingford, after the Kasson resident’s defense filed to argue that he was mentally ill in May of 2022, when he allegedly shot and killed 70-year-old John Colbert outside his home. According...
KAAL-TV
$7,000 donated to Law Enforcement memorial in Rochester
(ABC 6 News) – The Law Enforcement Memorial Foundation of Southeast Minnesota received a $7,000 check for the memorial being built in Rochester Monday. The Dodge County Peace Officer’s Association, who made the generous donation holds a Loring Guenther Memorial Golf Tournament every year in honor of Dodge County Captain Loring Guenther who died in the line of duty in September of 2013.
KAAL-TV
Lanesboro man killed in loading accident in Iowa
(ABC 6 News) – A Lanesboro man was killed on Monday in a loading accident in Chickasaw County, Iowa. According to the Iowa State Patrol, the accident happened around 11:55 a.m. at Vanderbilt Ave. and 160th St. in Lawler. Joseph Gathje, 21, of Lanesboro, was trying to load a...
KAAL-TV
VIDEO: Toys for Tots Toy Drive – 1st Sergeant Vince Reynolds
(ABC 6 New) – With less than two weeks until Christmas, we are asking for your help to make sure no child goes without a toy this holiday season. Every day we’re collecting toys here at our station. But Tuesday, we did something special. ABC 6 News held...
KAAL-TV
No major injuries in two-vehicle crash in downtown Rochester Monday morning
(ABC 6 News) – No major injuries were reported in a two-vehicle crash in downtown Rochester on Monday morning. Emergency crews from the Rochester Police Department and Mayo Ambulance responded to the crash at the intersection of Civic Center Dr. NE and East Center St. around 7:00 a.m. An...
KAAL-TV
Hospital bed availability decreases in region amid “tripledemic”
(ABC 6 News) – Ahead of the holidays, shocking new numbers from the Minnesota Department of Health indicate that there have been more than 2,100 hospitalizations this season. Public health officials are on high alert amid the 900 influenza-like outbreaks in schools and 40 outbreaks in nursing homes. They...
KAAL-TV
RFD responds to fire at Cascade Creek Memory Care Wednesday morning
(ABC 6 News) – The Rochester Fire Department (RFD) was dispatched to a structure fire reported at Cascade Creek Memory Care early Wednesday morning. RFD said upon arrival, crews reported nothing showing from the exterior of the building, but found light smoke once they entered inside. Crews found that...
KAAL-TV
Olmsted Co. cautions residents it’s illegal to dump, plow or push snow onto highway
(ABC 6 News) – Snow is back in the forecast this week, and Olmsted County wants to remind residents of their snow removal policy. The county says that it is “unlawful to dump, plow, or push snow from private driveways onto the highway.” Under Minnesota Statutes, Chapter 160.2715, violation of the statute is a misdemeanor.
KAAL-TV
Area business donates 17k in toys
(ABC 6 News) – A local bar and grill was able to collect more than 17 thousand dollars’ worth of toys for its Toys for Tots drive. This donation is a combined effort by the Rock Road Bandits and Carr’s bar in Racine. ABC 6 News reporter...
KAAL-TV
Extreme Decorations: Carter Christmas Lights Show
(ABC 6 News) – Every Wednesday in December, ABC 6 News Good Morning reporter Sydney Zatz is sharing how people in our community celebrate “big” for the holidays. For her next installment in her “Extreme Decorations” series, she headed to Albert Lea for the Carter Christmas Lights Show.
KAAL-TV
Sun sets on Rochester’s Night Market – for now
(ABC 6 News) – The most recent night market in Rochester will be the last one for a while. Despite being a big help for small businesses across Rochester, operating costs were not being reimbursed. Now the market is selling more items to recoup the lost money. Night Market...
KAAL-TV
Hormel Foods to reinforce Ramsey Dam
(ABC 6 News) – Hormel Foods Corp. announced they will be strengthening the foundation of Ramsey Dam in an effort to slow the deterioration of the structure on the Cedar River. Hormel said work on the dam is starting this week and should last about two weeks, depending on...
KAAL-TV
It Gets MUCH Colder…
After the rain and snow wrap up, we will be looking at the potential for temperatures to be sub-zero for the first time since the end of February (at least at Rochester International Airport). Watch for untreated areas after the snow wraps up, as we could see more icy spots on the roads with the cool down coming.
KAAL-TV
Series of World Cup watch parties continue in downtown Rochester
(ABC 6 News) – Tuesday, the Rochester Downtown Alliance hosted its most recent viewing party for the FIFA World Cup. Argentina went head-to-head with Croatia, and despite the cold and windy weather, fans of both teams attended the action. “I’m from a Latin American Country; Argentina is the last...
KAAL-TV
Kaiden Peters talks MN HS FB ASG experience, ready to get back to basketball
(ABC 6 News) — Plainview-Elgin-Millville senior Kaiden Peters participated in the Minnesota high school football all-star game Saturday at U.S. Bank Stadium, lining up as a cornerback and a punt returner. He talked about playing with some of the state’s best and his eagerness to get back to basketball and help the top-five-ranked Bulldogs.
Comments / 0