Rush to install new batteries to meet power demands underway in Texas and California
Though often called the “Energy Capital of the World,” the 2021 winter storm shook Texas energy complacency to its core. Now, with a mind toward the growing population in the Lone Star State and a robust renewables output, there is something of a battery boom underway in Texas. Lithium ion batteries, much larger than those found in cars, are being installed with the notion that they could provide a backup source of power when strains on the grid occur.
There were fewer uninsured kids in Texas during the pandemic — experts fear that could change
The percentage of children in Texas and across the country without health insurance dropped during the pandemic, according to a new study of Census data. But researchers fear those gains are temporary. Texas, which still has the highest percentage of uninsured adults and kids in the country, nonetheless saw its...
At least 5 tornadoes hit North Texas amid severe storms
At least five and as many as 12 tornadoes touched down across North Texas Tuesday, causing damage to several homes and businesses, according to the National Weather Service. Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport passengers were forced to shelter in place and hundreds of flights were delayed as tornado watches and warnings were issued across the region.
