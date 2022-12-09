Though often called the “Energy Capital of the World,” the 2021 winter storm shook Texas energy complacency to its core. Now, with a mind toward the growing population in the Lone Star State and a robust renewables output, there is something of a battery boom underway in Texas. Lithium ion batteries, much larger than those found in cars, are being installed with the notion that they could provide a backup source of power when strains on the grid occur.

