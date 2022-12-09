T.J. Watt, Diontae Johnson questionable for Steelers vs. Ravens; each optimistic he’ll play

Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell breaks up a pass intended for Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson during the second half of last Sunday’s game. Johnson suffered a hip injury late in that game and is questionable to play in Sunday’s game against the Baltimore Ravens.

Two of the Pittsburgh Steelers’ highest-profile and highest-paid players are not assured of playing Sunday against an AFC North rival.

Receiver Diontae Johnson and outside linebacker T.J. Watt were listed as questionable to play against the Baltimore Ravens, per the injury report released after Friday’s practice.

Johnson has a hip injury he suffered late during last week’s win at the Atlanta Falcons. Watt has been dealing with painful ribs since the game the week prior at the Indianapolis Colts.

Watt played against Atlanta but acknowledged he was not 100%, and his NFL Defensive Player of the Year-level of production was lacking (no sacks, three tackles).

Watt and Johnson were listed as being limited in practice, though each expressed they performed a heavy workload in the Friday session. Johnson did not practice at all Thursday. Watt was limited Wednesday and sat out Thursday.

Watt missed seven games this season because of pectoral and knee injuries but has appeared in the Steelers’ past four outings since their bye week.

“It’s been one thing after another this year,” Watt said. “I don’t want to miss any more games.”

Johnson said he was injured on his final catch in Atlanta, a 10-yard reception at the 2-minute warning that was the final first down of the game. He said he did not feel it until the next day, which perhaps helps explain why Johnson’s injury was not referenced by coach Mike Tomlin during his news conference Tuesday. The injury can be described as a “hip pointer,” and Johnson said he needs to make sure he can run with his normal stride.

“We will see how it feels when I go out there Sunday,” Johnson said. “I’m for sure, in my mind, I’m gonna play.”

Also deemed questionable for Sunday is the top backup to Watt, Malik Reed, who has a back injury. Reed practiced fully for the second consecutive day Friday.

Cleared to play after practicing fully Friday were running back Najee Harris (oblique), right tackle Chuks Okorafor (shoulder) and defensive lineman Larry Ogunjobi (toe).

If Johnson cannot play, the Steelers might call up Cody White from their practice squad to help pick up the slack at wide receiver.

