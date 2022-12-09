ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MSU basketball listed as No. 7 seed in Andy Katz' first bracket prediction of season

By Robert Bondy
 3 days ago
Soobum Im/Getty Images

Andy Katz of NCAA.com believes Michigan State basketball will end up in the same landing spot in the NCAA Tournament as last year.

Katz released his first NCAA Tournament bracket prediction of the year on Thursday, and it has the Spartans ending up as a No. 7 seed — just like last year. Katz predicts Michigan State will play No. 10 seed Utah in the opening round of the big dance.

Other Big Ten teams listed in Katz’ bracket prediction are Purdue (No. 1 seed), Maryland (No. 2 seed), Indiana (No. 3 seed), Illinois (No. 4 seed), Wisconsin (No. 6 seed), Ohio State (No. 8 seed), Rutgers (No. 9 seed), Michigan (No. 10 seed) and Iowa (No. 11 seed).

Check out the complete bracket prediction from Katz below:

