Paramus, NJ

GOTCHA! Paramus Detectives Probing Home Burglary Nab Bergenfield Man With Priors

By Jerry DeMarco
 5 days ago
Mauricio Angulo Photo Credit: FACEBOOK / INSET: PARAMUS PD

Paramus detectives identified, tracked down and on Friday arrested a Bergenfield man who they said kicked in a homeowner's door during a failed burglary attempt two months ago.

Mauricio Angulo, 43, emerged from a Clifton Avenue apartment in Bergenfield and was immediately seized by Detective Lt. Glen Pagano and Detectives Daniel Cullen, Joshua Capizzi and Matt McGuire around 7 a.m. Dec. 9, Police Chief Kenneth Ehrenberg said.

Cullen had tied Angulo to an Oct. 13 on the 100 block of Spring Valley Road, the chief said.

Angulo and an as-yet-unidentified accomplice had kicked in the front door of the Paramus home and were headed inside when a burglar alarm turned them around, Ehrenberg said.

They fled in a black Mustang, he said.

Cullen prepared a burglary complaint, after which police spent several weeks searching for Angulo, a Cuban immigrant with a criminal record who used to live in West New York and also uses the last name McCloy.

Angulo was wanted out of Hudson County when he was arrested in Ramsey in 2001 for eluding, according to records on file in Superior Court in Hackensack. He was also arrested two years later in Englewood on drug and weapons counts.

Angulo was again reportedly arrested in Englewood two years ago and charged with harassment and criminal mischief.

A federal judge determined at a subsequent deportation hearing in U.S. District Court in Newark that Angulo was in the country legally, records show.

Angulo was sent back to the county lockup on Friday to await a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack. Paramus detectives charged him with burglary and criminal mischief.

Ehrenberg, meanwhile, said he believed a second arrest in the case was imminent.

At the same time, the chief asked that anyone with security images or information about the second suspect contact Cullen at (201) 262-3400, ext. 1426.

