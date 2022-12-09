ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atmore, AL

Baldwin County widow claims FedEx used faulty tires in fatal crash

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — A Baldwin County widow has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against FedEx alleging it used faulty retread tires that resulted in her husband’s death. Hamilton Platt, 32, died in a fiery crash on September 21st after he slammed into a FedEx truck that blew a tire and stopped in the middle of 1-10. Kelsie Platt, 28, says she learned about the horrific crash by seeing images and reading comments on social media.
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
MPD: One shot on Vista Bonita Drive

MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — According to the Mobile Police Department, a man was shot early Saturday morning during a domestic altercation. Police responded to the 1000 block of Vista Bonita Drive just before 5:00 a.m. on Saturday morning in reference to one shot. The male victim and his son...
MOBILE, AL
Gulf Shores implementing new paid beach parking spots

GULF SHORES, Ala. (WPMI) — The next time you go the beach at gulf shores- you should expect to pay more than usual to park. 5 dollars more to be exact. The cost of daily parking is going up from 10 dollars to 15 dollars. Prices aren’t the only thing that’ll be changing in gulf shores.
GULF SHORES, AL
USA seeks evaluators for medical cannabis license applications

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — The University of South Alabama is looking for professionals to review, evaluate and score applications for medical cannabis business licenses in Alabama. Evaluators will be compensated. The Alabama Medical Cannabis Commission engaged the University to coordinate the review, evaluation and scoring of the following sections...
MOBILE, AL
Spanish Fort hosts annual Spirit of Christmas Parade

SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WPMI) — Spanish Fort celebrated the holidays in style on Saturday with its annual Spirit of Christmas Parade. The event, held at the Eastern Shore Center, had it all, from dancing nutcrackers and Christmas characters to live ballerinas in snow globes!. The Spanish Fort High School...
SPANISH FORT, AL

