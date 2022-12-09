Read full article on original website
Related
Michigan Is One of the Cloudiest States! Where Do We Rank?
If you live in Michigan, you know that we have beautiful seasons. Spring and summer are awesome as the Earth comes back to life, fall and winter have their own unique charm. I associate spring and summer with lots of sunshine, warm temps and being on the beach at Lake Michigan. Fall and winter are always cloudy with a slim chance for sun. As it turns out, Michigan is one of the cloudiest states in America according to Farmer's Almanac.
The Joker Card Was Originally Created For Michigan’s Favorite Card Game
We all know that Euchre is the official unofficial game of The Great Lakes State. The trick-taking game is popular throughout the northern midwestern states referred to as the "Euchre Belt", with Michigan at the heart of it. But did you know there was anything higher than trump? Because I...
What You Should (and Should Not) Bring To A Michigan Office Christmas Party
It's that time of year - Office Holiday Party Season. The year-end recap where your bosses tell you what a great job the company did this year, but no one's getting raises. It's also a great reason to get sloshed with your coworkers, and vent. But there is a list...
What Ever Happened to Igloo Dining?
Winter in Michigan kind of marks the end of the outdoor dining season. Sure, there are places that have heaters and or enclosed patios, but whatever happened to igloo dining?. I feel like dining in an igloo began as a super cool trend and a neat way to make the most of winter in Michigan. Bars and restaurants were taking advantage of having the extra tables despite Michigan's colder months not being super hospitable.
Should It Be Completely Illegal To Feed Deer In All of Michigan?
A conversation I've seen pop up many times, especially it seems near Wintertime, is whether or not it should be legal to feed deer in Michigan, as a whole. Now, some people may wonder why it should ever be illegal since all we're doing is giving the cute little deer some food and helping them out. After all, we have more birds than deer and we definitely don't skimp when it comes to birdseed.
Was There Ever A Land Bridge Connecting The Upper and Lower Peninsulas?
If you study history, you know that the majority of the Native Americans are suspected to have crossed the Atlantic Ocean from what is now Russia, into Alaska, and migrated south into the Americas. They did so by crossing a land bridge that is now mostly underwater. However, remnants of it can still be seen in Alaska with the Aleutian Islands.
Clarkston’s Pine Knob Ranked the #1 Amphitheater in the World
See what happens when you change the name back to Pine Knob? We're not saying it had anything to do with it, but Pine Knob has been just named the top amphitheater not only in the country but in the entire world. Announced by 313 Presents, which books and promoted...
Let’s Eat – This Is Michigan’s Favorite Pasta Meal
When it comes to pasta dishes, the pasta-abilities are endless. Think about it - from rigatoni to ravioli and every delicious pasta in between - it is really tough to beat a meal with noodles, sauce, and a glass of red wine. Throw in a side dish, a piece of garlic bread, or a dinner roll, and you have one of life's most enjoyable meals.
If You Hit a Deer in Michigan, Is It Legal to Take the Antlers?
We might be coming to the tail end of deer season, but that doesn't mean that there isn't a chance you might hit a deer. Unfortunately, Michiganganders are involved in lots of car/deer accidents every year. According to the Michigan State Police website, there are about "50,000 reported vehicle-deer crashes in Michigan" every year. And sadly, these accidents can cause some serious damage.
Moving? The 10 Best Counties To Live In Michigan
Are you thinking of moving to Michigan? Do you already live in Michigan, but are planning to move somewhere new in the Great Lakes State? If the answer is yes to both questions, you may want to consider relocating to one of the ten best counties in Michigan. Full disclosure,...
Texan Accidentally Orders Taco Bell Pick-Up Over 1,000 Miles Away in Holland, Michigan
These days, there's an app for everything, including ordering food from your favorite fast-food or quick-service restaurants. I have a few myself for places like Jimmy John's, Starbucks, and Taco Bell. Typically, I love using the app because it's easy to order, you can set up a payment and store...
Fulfill Your Winter Fix at Amazing Michigan Winter Festivals
Michigan is home to the Great Lakes and awesome winters. I think season change is awesome and I like almost every season in Michigan. The one I could do without is spring. I'm ok with going straight into summer immediately following winter. Winter can be a lot of fun for...
Michigan’s Zug Island…..It Ain’t No Paradise
That's right - Zug Island ain’t no paradise or tropical getaway, that’s for sure. From the air it looks dirty, dismal, dank, and industrial. And it is. It’s full of steel mills and blast furnaces. But it wasn’t always this way... Zug Island started out as...
Hit the Trails! Michigan’s Snowmobile Festival Is Returning After 3 Year Hiatus
Did you know that at one point in time Michigan held the record for the highest number of registered snowmobiles in the entire U.S?. With 178,109 registered snowmobiles in 2021, according to the Michigan DNR, we have since fallen to 3rd place behind states like Wisconsin and Minnesota but there is no denying that snowmobiling is one of the most popular winter activities in the state.
These Michigan Spots Have The Best Breakfast In the State According To Food & Wine
I love working in radio, but getting up at the buttcrack of dawn has never really been my thing. I do, however, love getting up early on the weekend to enjoy a nice big breakfast. One of my favorite places to grab breakfast on the weekend is Cherie Inn. I...
What Are The Chances of Michigan Having a White Christmas in 2022?
Growing up in Howell, I never really thought much about having a white Christmas because we almost always had some snow on the ground. As a young adult, I moved to Grand Rapids to work at a country radio station, and the first winter I got to experience lake effect snow, it put a whole new meaning to a white Christmas.
5 Words and Phrases You’ll Hear Every Michigander Use Almost Daily
Although I was born and raised in west Michigan, I spent several years traveling for work in the Midwest. I spent time living in states like Nebraska and Missouri and it was certainly eye opening to learn how the other half lives! They do things a little differently out in the Heartland.
Ice Volcanoes Have Already Formed on Lake Superior in December 2022
Ice Volcanoes are a special feature on the Great Lakes that generally form later in the winter when the ice levels have had a chance to grow over the lakes. However early in the winter of 2022-2023, in the first week of December, the first ice volcanoes on Lake Superior have been photographed.
Why Are Animal Abuse Cases Exploding in Michigan?
State Police say they are getting more and more calls about animal cruelty. What is happening?. The Michigan State Police Say In 2021 Animal Abuse Hit An All Time High. MSP responses to animal abuse cases rose four times in 2021 compared to five years earlier, with over 600 cases reported in 2021.
The Abandoned Elevator and Depot in Dorr, Michigan
The old elevator and depot seen in the gallery below are from the village of Dorr in Allegan County. However, since around 2015 the elevator has been demolished…but you’ll still see some photos of it pre-demo. As for the community of Dorr, it was original home to the...
The Game 730 AM WVFN
Lansing, MI
2K+
Followers
6K+
Post
513K+
Views
ABOUT
The Game 730AM has the best sports coverage for Lansing, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0