ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Comments / 0

Related
The Game 730 AM WVFN

Michigan Is One of the Cloudiest States! Where Do We Rank?

If you live in Michigan, you know that we have beautiful seasons. Spring and summer are awesome as the Earth comes back to life, fall and winter have their own unique charm. I associate spring and summer with lots of sunshine, warm temps and being on the beach at Lake Michigan. Fall and winter are always cloudy with a slim chance for sun. As it turns out, Michigan is one of the cloudiest states in America according to Farmer's Almanac.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Game 730 AM WVFN

What Ever Happened to Igloo Dining?

Winter in Michigan kind of marks the end of the outdoor dining season. Sure, there are places that have heaters and or enclosed patios, but whatever happened to igloo dining?. I feel like dining in an igloo began as a super cool trend and a neat way to make the most of winter in Michigan. Bars and restaurants were taking advantage of having the extra tables despite Michigan's colder months not being super hospitable.
LANSING, MI
The Game 730 AM WVFN

Should It Be Completely Illegal To Feed Deer In All of Michigan?

A conversation I've seen pop up many times, especially it seems near Wintertime, is whether or not it should be legal to feed deer in Michigan, as a whole. Now, some people may wonder why it should ever be illegal since all we're doing is giving the cute little deer some food and helping them out. After all, we have more birds than deer and we definitely don't skimp when it comes to birdseed.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Game 730 AM WVFN

Let’s Eat – This Is Michigan’s Favorite Pasta Meal

When it comes to pasta dishes, the pasta-abilities are endless. Think about it - from rigatoni to ravioli and every delicious pasta in between - it is really tough to beat a meal with noodles, sauce, and a glass of red wine. Throw in a side dish, a piece of garlic bread, or a dinner roll, and you have one of life's most enjoyable meals.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Game 730 AM WVFN

If You Hit a Deer in Michigan, Is It Legal to Take the Antlers?

We might be coming to the tail end of deer season, but that doesn't mean that there isn't a chance you might hit a deer. Unfortunately, Michiganganders are involved in lots of car/deer accidents every year. According to the Michigan State Police website, there are about "50,000 reported vehicle-deer crashes in Michigan" every year. And sadly, these accidents can cause some serious damage.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Game 730 AM WVFN

Hit the Trails! Michigan’s Snowmobile Festival Is Returning After 3 Year Hiatus

Did you know that at one point in time Michigan held the record for the highest number of registered snowmobiles in the entire U.S?. With 178,109 registered snowmobiles in 2021, according to the Michigan DNR, we have since fallen to 3rd place behind states like Wisconsin and Minnesota but there is no denying that snowmobiling is one of the most popular winter activities in the state.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Game 730 AM WVFN

The Game 730 AM WVFN

Lansing, MI
2K+
Followers
6K+
Post
513K+
Views
ABOUT

The Game 730AM has the best sports coverage for Lansing, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy