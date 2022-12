With the Indianapolis Colts back from their Week 14 bye, the team has updated the injury status of players, including Kenny Moore. For the second year in a row, the Indianapolis Colts had the last possible bye week. Not only is that tough for the players mentally, but it’s physically grueling as well. That was evident by Indy’s extensive injury report in the weeks leading up to the bye week. From illnesses to nagging injuries, the Colts have been challenged weekly with several players being unable to practice. A team struggling like Indianapolis has this season can certainly benefit from full practices.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN ・ 1 HOUR AGO