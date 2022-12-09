ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Report: Yankees have discussed outfield trades with Twins, Diamondbacks

The Yankees have had trade discussions with the Twins and Diamondbacks about their available outfielders, reports Joel Sherman of The New York Post. The Yankees already have two of their outfield positions accounted for, with Harrison Bader in center and Aaron Judge in right. There’s less certainty in left field, however, with Andrew Benintendi having departed via free agency. That leaves Aaron Hicksand Oswaldo Cabrera as the remaining in-house options. Hicks is now 33 years old and has hit a combined .211/.322/.317 over the past two seasons. For a team in win-now mode like the Yankees, it’s understandable that they don’t want to rely on him as an everyday option. Cabrera just made his major league debut and only has 44 games under his belt. He fared well in that time but is a natural infielder who was learning outfield on the fly, meaning he’s probably best utilized as a utility option as opposed to an everyday player.
Report: Marlins showing interest in Alex Reyes

The Marlins have checked in with the representatives for free agent reliever Alex Reyes, report Craig Mish and Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald. The former All-Star closer is coming off a season lost to shoulder surgery. Reyes has had an unfortunate number of injuries throughout his career. One of...
Reds looking to trade shortstop prospects for outfield prospects

Reds general manager Nick Krall has said that his team has at least looked into some trades that would involve the Reds and another club swapping young, controllable players. Providing further detail to Krall’s comments, The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal hears from a rival executive that Cincinnati is looking to acquire a young outfielder in exchange for a younger shortstop prospect, and that the Reds “are aggressively pursuing” such deals.
Report: Blue Jays have shown interest in Johnny Cueto

The Blue Jays made a notable addition to their rotation this week by signing right-hander Chris Bassitt to a three-year deal, but they might not be done. Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet reports that the club is open to further additions and has shown recent interest in righty Johnny Cueto. The...
Report: Giants sign Sean Manaea to two-year deal

Lefty Sean Manaea and the Giants have agreed to a two-year, $25M deal with an opt-out after the 2023 season, according to Jon Heyman of the New York Post. The deal marks a return to the bay area for Manaea, who was traded from Kansas City to Oakland as a prospect at the 2015 trade deadline as part of the Ben Zobrist deal. Manaea debuted for the A’s the following year and was a steady presence in their rotation throughout his six seasons in Oakland, though he did miss most of the 2019 season after undergoing shoulder surgery. Still, with both his career ERA (3.86) and FIP (3.96) under 4.00, Manaea was a fairly attractive arm to teams searching for rotation help after the lockout ended this spring, and so the A’s shipped him to San Diego along with relief prospect Aaron Holiday to acquire prospects Euribiel Angeles and Adrian Martinez. Things didn’t go so well for Manaea in San Diego, however, as he struggled in 2022, posting an unsightly 4.96 ERA (75 ERA+) in 158 innings that his 4.53 ERA only slightly improves upon.
Dodgers acquire righty J.P. Feyereisen from Rays

The Dodgers and Rays have agreed to a trade sending right-hander J.P. Feyereisen from Tampa Bay to Los Angeles, reports ESPN’s Jeff Passan. Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports the Rays will receive minor league lefty Jeff Belge in exchange for Feyereisen, who underwent shoulder surgery last week and is expected to be sidelined into late August. The Rays have officially announced the deal.
Report: Marlins have made offer to Justin Turner

The Marlins have made an offer to free-agent corner infielder Justin Turner, per Barry Jackson and Craig Mish of the Miami Herald. There are other teams interested, per the report, but Miami’s offer is generally viewed as a “competitive” one. In addition to the Marlins, Turner has received interest from the incumbent Dodgers — who declined a $16M club option on him — as well as the Diamondbacks.
Mets reportedly interested in free-agent SS Carlos Correa

The Mets are showing interest in Carlos Correa, report Ken Rosenthal, Dan Hayes and Andy McCullough of the Athletic. It’s not clear precisely how committed they are to making a run at the top remaining free agent, but their presence on at least the periphery of the market makes for a fascinating twist.
Report: Team executives doubt Pirates' Bryan Reynolds gets traded due to high asking price

Even after Bryan Reynolds requested a trade from the Pirates, the team has given no indication of plans to shop him. General manager Ben Cherington called Reynolds’ request “disappointing” but immediately added that the request could have “zero impact” on the team’s approach to its All-Star center fielder. That appears to be the case, as while several clubs have inquired about Reynolds in the days since his trade, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic writes that the asking price is still through the roof — so much so that execs with three other clubs cast strong doubt on the chances of him being moved, per the report.
Nationals Claim A.J. Alexy, Designate Lucius Fox

The Nationals have claimed right-hander A.J. Alexy from the Rangers, per announcements from both teams. Alexy had been designated for assignment by the Rangers last week. The Nats designated shortstop Lucius Fox for assignment in a corresponding move. Alexy, 25 in April, was a Dodgers draftee who came to the...
Carlos Rodon's 'preferred destination' revealed, but multiple teams remain in play

Carlos Rodon is the clear top pitcher remaining on the open market, and despite a lofty asking price reportedly in the $200M neighborhood, multiple clubs remain in pursuit of the left-hander. Jon Heyman of the New York Post reported Monday that the Yankees are prepping a formal offer for Rodon, and Brendan Kuty of NJ.com notes that the Yankees are Rodon’s "preferred destination." However, Kuty adds that both the Twins and the Cardinals both remain “seriously in play” for the southpaw as of this afternoon. Meanwhile, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reported that even after agreeing to identical two-year, $25M deals with both Ross Stripling and Sean Manaea this week, the Giants are still involved in Rodon’s market.
Dodgers to sign Noah Syndergaard to one-year deal

The Dodgers and right-hander Noah Syndergaard are in agreement on a one-year contract that will see him make $13M with $1.5M in incentives available. Syndergaard is represented by CAA Sports. Syndergaard, 30, was once one of the best pitchers in the majors. In 2016, he tossed 183 2/3 innings with...
