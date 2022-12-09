Dimo’s Pizza Moving from Dr. Murphy’s Food Hall to Revival

Dimo’s Pizza , which currently has locations in Wrigleyville and Wicker Park, is opening a new stall within the Revival Food Hall in the Chicago Loop , located at 125 S Clark St.

The company’s third location will move from the now-closed Dr. Murphy’s Food Hall in the old Cook County Hospital and take the place of Boonie Foods in Revival, with a target opening date of Jan. 2 , according to Andrew Huff , Executive Vice President of Glendale Communications Group. He tells What Now Chicago that the new Dimo’s Pizza will be more of a cafe concept than just a slice shop. While pizza will still be on the menu, it will be joined by small bites, shareable appetizers, and salads.

“We are super excited to join a passionate community of Chicago-based restaurants in Revival Food Hall to offer downtown diners a quick, fun, and delicious meal for lunch or dinner,” said Dimitri Syrkin-Nikolau , owner of Dimo’s.

Some new menu items featured at this location include olives, Japanese peanuts, focaccia, charcuterie board, croquettes, and shishitos with blood orange. The restaurant’s salad selection will consist of beets and burrata, shaved Brussels sprouts, Caesar, and more. Beer and wine will be served as well. Other vendors found within Revival Food Hall include Dos Taqueria, Familiar Bakery, Minahasa, LaShuk Street Food, The Fat Shallot, Bianca’s Burgers, and more.

“In a continued pursuit of providing the downtown loop with Chicago’s premiere food and beverage programs, we’re excited to add the Dimo’s team to our family,” said Tim Wickes , director of food hall operations with Revival.

