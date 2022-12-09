DETROIT (CBS DETROIT) – Police are searching for the person who wounded four people in a drive-by shooting late Thursday night outside a downtown hotel.On Friday, Detroit police released surveillance footage of the shooting that shows an SUV pulling up to the Westin Book Cadillac minutes before 11:30 p.m. on Dec. 8.Moments later, another SUV drives by, unloading a barrage of bullets. One of the victims got out to fire back at the suspect.Detroit Police Chief James White said the shooting wasn't random."They met up at a previous location, had some type of conflict moved from that location at separate...

DETROIT, MI ・ 4 DAYS AGO