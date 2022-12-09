ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
saturdaytradition.com

Pair of B1G hoops players earn weekly conference honors

Purdue’s Zach Edey and Michigan freshman Dug McDaniel are B1G’s Players of the Week. Edey Averaged 17.0 points on .636 shooting, 17.5 rebounds, and 3.5 blocked shots as Purdue got wins over Nebraska and Hofstra last week. Because of Houston’s loss Saturday to Alabama, the Boilermakers are now the No. 1 team in the nation, and a lot of the credit goes to Edey.
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
saturdaytradition.com

Michigan State lands transfer commitment from FCS TE out of Norfolk State

Michigan State is heading back to the transfer portal for a tight end contributor. This time, the transfer comes from a player out of the FCS ranks via Norfolk State. The player is Ademola Faleye, a 6-foot-7 and 235-lb. prospect. Faleye played for Norfolk State in 2021 and 2022 before hitting the transfer portal.
EAST LANSING, MI
The Comeback

CFB world reacts to Ohio State QB dissing Michigan legend

Desmond Howard, the 1991 Heisman Trophy winner, created headlines at the 2021 Heisman ceremony when he took a potshot at finalist C.J. Stroud, the quarterback of the Ohio State Buckeyes, the arch-rival to Howard’s Michigan Wolverines. Howard and Stroud were back in New York City on Saturday night for the 2022 Heisman Trophy ceremony. Stroud Read more... The post CFB world reacts to Ohio State QB dissing Michigan legend appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

College Sports Announcer Has Reportedly Been Fired

A college sports announcer has reportedly been fired. According to a report by the Toledo Blade, the voice of the school's athletic teams has been let go. Brent Balbinot, the voice of the Toledo Rockets, has been fired, per the report. "He flew on the men’s basketball charter to last...
TOLEDO, OH
The Spun

Football World Reacts To Jim Harbaugh Recruiting Photo

Michigan Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh was out on the recruiting trail on Sunday afternoon. A mother of a top recruit shared some photos of Harbaugh getting put to work during the visit. "At the Morgan household…you have to pull your weight!!!! @CoachJim4UM definitely pulled him. Thanks Coach for coming...
ANN ARBOR, MI
CBS Detroit

Whitmer announces support for 11 Michigan counties to receive $7.4M for park upgrades

(CBS DETROIT) - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, along with the Michigan Department of Natural Resources, announced that they recommended parks in 11 Michigan counties to receive a combined $7,477,100 in funding for upgrades.This recommendation includes 13 community parks, trails, and sports facilities and a state lock and dam, according to a news release from the governor's office.The projects that would receive this funding are located in Alpena, Bay, Cass, Cheboygan, Ionia, Ingham, Kalamazoo, Livingston, Marquette, Montcalm and Ottawa counties.According to the governor's office, the projects will include boardwalk, trail and park renovations, park pavilion and restroom development, lock and dam public...
MICHIGAN STATE
CBS Detroit

Detroit police release video of drive-by shooting outside Westin Book Cadillac

DETROIT (CBS DETROIT) – Police are searching for the person who wounded four people in a drive-by shooting late Thursday night outside a downtown hotel.On Friday, Detroit police released surveillance footage of the shooting that shows an SUV pulling up to the Westin Book Cadillac minutes before 11:30 p.m. on Dec. 8.Moments later, another SUV drives by, unloading a barrage of bullets. One of the victims got out to fire back at the suspect.Detroit Police Chief James White said the shooting wasn't random."They met up at a previous location, had some type of conflict moved from that location at separate...
DETROIT, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy