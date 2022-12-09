Read full article on original website
Podcast is Scheduled for Investigator to Give Update on Missing Michigan Woman Dee Ann WarnerTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
Deceased Mother Prime Suspect In Her Son's DisappearanceStill UnsolvedLivonia, MI
4 Great Burger Places in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
In 1994, a mom said she lost her 4-year-old son at the mall but witnesses saw her alone. What happened to D'Wan Sims?Fatim HemrajLivonia, MI
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Michigan basketball signee puts on a show in front of Juwan Howard
On Friday, Dayton (OH.) Chaminade Julienne 2023 four-star guard and Michigan signee, George Washington had another strong performance during his senior campaign as he finished with 28 points in a 77-70 win over Alter. Wolverine head coach Juwan Howard also made the trek down to see the game and Washington...
saturdaytradition.com
Pair of B1G hoops players earn weekly conference honors
Purdue’s Zach Edey and Michigan freshman Dug McDaniel are B1G’s Players of the Week. Edey Averaged 17.0 points on .636 shooting, 17.5 rebounds, and 3.5 blocked shots as Purdue got wins over Nebraska and Hofstra last week. Because of Houston’s loss Saturday to Alabama, the Boilermakers are now the No. 1 team in the nation, and a lot of the credit goes to Edey.
UM-MSU hockey series ends with full line brawl in Ann Arbor
While the rivalry between Michigan State and Michigan has always burned hot, the temperature has been turned up even more of late due to the post-game events inside the Michigan Stadium tunnel following the Oct. 29 football game between the rivals. This past weekend, the in-state rivals met on ice...
Michigan State suffers 6th decommitment from 2023 class as Signing Day approaches
With college football's early signing period fast approaching, Michigan State football has lost another commitment in its 2023 recruiting class. Late Saturday evening, three-star Eagles Landing Christian Academy cornerback Colton Hood announced his decommitment from the Spartans in a post on Twitter. Just a day later, Hood gave a verbal...
saturdaytradition.com
Michigan State lands transfer commitment from FCS TE out of Norfolk State
Michigan State is heading back to the transfer portal for a tight end contributor. This time, the transfer comes from a player out of the FCS ranks via Norfolk State. The player is Ademola Faleye, a 6-foot-7 and 235-lb. prospect. Faleye played for Norfolk State in 2021 and 2022 before hitting the transfer portal.
CFB world reacts to Ohio State QB dissing Michigan legend
Desmond Howard, the 1991 Heisman Trophy winner, created headlines at the 2021 Heisman ceremony when he took a potshot at finalist C.J. Stroud, the quarterback of the Ohio State Buckeyes, the arch-rival to Howard’s Michigan Wolverines. Howard and Stroud were back in New York City on Saturday night for the 2022 Heisman Trophy ceremony. Stroud Read more... The post CFB world reacts to Ohio State QB dissing Michigan legend appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
College Sports Announcer Has Reportedly Been Fired
A college sports announcer has reportedly been fired. According to a report by the Toledo Blade, the voice of the school's athletic teams has been let go. Brent Balbinot, the voice of the Toledo Rockets, has been fired, per the report. "He flew on the men’s basketball charter to last...
Football World Reacts To Jim Harbaugh Recruiting Photo
Michigan Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh was out on the recruiting trail on Sunday afternoon. A mother of a top recruit shared some photos of Harbaugh getting put to work during the visit. "At the Morgan household…you have to pull your weight!!!! @CoachJim4UM definitely pulled him. Thanks Coach for coming...
Where the biggest Michigan Lottery prizes were sold in November
Seven Powerball tickets sold in November in Michigan won big money, according to the Michigan Lottery. Two tickets, sold in Stanwood and Detroit, won $1 million prizes last month. They were the biggest Michigan Lottery prizes won in November. Other big Powerball wins included one ticket worth $200,800, three tickets worth $150,000 and one ticket worth $100,000.
Whitmer announces support for 11 Michigan counties to receive $7.4M for park upgrades
(CBS DETROIT) - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, along with the Michigan Department of Natural Resources, announced that they recommended parks in 11 Michigan counties to receive a combined $7,477,100 in funding for upgrades.This recommendation includes 13 community parks, trails, and sports facilities and a state lock and dam, according to a news release from the governor's office.The projects that would receive this funding are located in Alpena, Bay, Cass, Cheboygan, Ionia, Ingham, Kalamazoo, Livingston, Marquette, Montcalm and Ottawa counties.According to the governor's office, the projects will include boardwalk, trail and park renovations, park pavilion and restroom development, lock and dam public...
Police: Carjacking near Michigan State library turned into police chase
A report of a car jacking on Michigan State's campus near the main library along West Circle Drive led to a police chase early Friday morning, officials said.
Important storm coming: It sets the stage for which weather model to trust this winter
We meteorologists have many weather computer models to look at for deriving a forecast. One model is known to consistently be the most accurate. Let’s grade this model versus the second most used model on the tracking of Friday’s mini snowstorm. The European Model is usually the most...
Detroit police release video of drive-by shooting outside Westin Book Cadillac
DETROIT (CBS DETROIT) – Police are searching for the person who wounded four people in a drive-by shooting late Thursday night outside a downtown hotel.On Friday, Detroit police released surveillance footage of the shooting that shows an SUV pulling up to the Westin Book Cadillac minutes before 11:30 p.m. on Dec. 8.Moments later, another SUV drives by, unloading a barrage of bullets. One of the victims got out to fire back at the suspect.Detroit Police Chief James White said the shooting wasn't random."They met up at a previous location, had some type of conflict moved from that location at separate...
