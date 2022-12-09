Read full article on original website
Tommy Guns
4d ago
It's a bad thing to lose a parent, but a worse thing to lose a child, God please be with her family.
WLOS.com
Head-on collision in Asheville sends two people to the hospital; traffic impacted
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Emergency crews were on scene of a head-on collision in Asheville Monday afternoon that sent two people to the hospital. The Asheville Fire Department (AFD) tweeted at 12:53 p.m. that crews were at the scene of a two-car crash on Riverside Drive under the Haywood Road bridge.
qcnews.com
Matthews official recovering after multi-car pile-up crash
MATTHEWS, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Matthews Mayor Pro Tem Ken McCool is resting in Hendersonville after a car crash. McCool’s social media team took to Twitter to make the announcement, saying the leader will be in the hospital for several more days. On Friday afternoon, McCool was...
WBTV
Rutherford Co. men arrested after Bessemer City juvenile’s fatal overdose
BESSEMER CITY, N.C. (WBTV) - Two men from Rutherford County were arrested after a juvenile in Bessemer City died Sept. 26 from a probable drug overdose, Gaston County Police announced. Officers were called to a home off Kiser Road around 6:45 a.m. for an unconscious person. When they arrived, they...
WLOS.com
Authorities ID pedestrian in hit-and-run involving Buncombe County detention officer
YANCEY COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Authorities have released more information about a hit-and-run Friday night in Yancey County, including the name of the pedestrian involved. A release from the Buncombe County Sheriff's Office said detention officer William Monroe Martin, 41, was taken into custody Friday night, Dec. 9, by the North Carolina State Highway Patrol and charged with felony hit/run fail to stop personal injury.
gonomad.com
Franklin North Carolina: Lost on Route 28
Franklin, North Carolina: a Southern sojourn into the Great Smoky Mountains. Driving south from Kentucky, my husband Kent and I found ourselves lost on Highway 28, a two-lane road sprinkled liberally with switchbacks. We were in the mountains alright. Only two road signs were visible: Reduce speed to 10 mph...
FOX Carolina
Police arrest man with rifle on interstate in Asheville
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Police Department said police arrested a man with a gun on the interstate Monday afternoon. The department said it received 911 call reports of a man with a gun in the area I-240 west near Tunnel Road and Chunn’s Cove Road exit. Upon arrival at 3:53 p.m., police were able to locate a man with a rifle and take him into custody.
Woman killed, 1 injured in Greenville Co. crash
A woman was killed and another person was injured in a crash involving three vehicles Monday, the South Carolina Highway Patrol said.
WLOS.com
Traffic charge against Congressman Madison Cawthorn dismissed
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A charge of driving with a revoked license against 11th District Congressman Madison Cawthorn has been dropped. Dashcam video showed a North Carolina state trooper pulling Cawthorn over in Cleveland County on March 3. The trooper reportedly pulled Cawthorn over for driving left of the center line. The traffic stop resulted in the Republican congressman being issued a violation for driving with a revoked license.
FOX Carolina
Strange sounds lead Asheville woman to bear den in backyard
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - A western North Carolina woman was surprised to learn she was sharing her property with an unexpected neighbor. Casey Vandergrift, a resident of Asheville, told Help Asheville Bears she was hearing sounds outside her home that she believed might be an animal in pain. HAB founder Jody Williams made a trip to assess the situation.
FOX Carolina
Police looking for owner of dog found near school in Greenville
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville Police Department is looking for the owner of a dog found near a school Monday morning. Police said the dog was found at Beck Academy on Woodruff Road by a School Resource Officer. She appears to have spent time digging before arriving at...
Man dies in crash on Calhoun Memorial Hwy. in Easley
A driver died in a crash Monday morning in Easley.
WLOS.com
Three hospitalized with critical injuries after Sweeten Creek Road head-on collision
ARDEN, N.C. (WLOS) — Three people were hospitalized with critical injuries after a head-on collision happened on Sweeten Creek Road Sunday morning, Dec. 11. An alert from the North Carolina Department of Transportation (NCDOT) reports both directions of US-25 ALT (Sweeten Creek Road) were closed off in Arden, near Weston Road, around 10:19 a.m. due to a crash. NCDOT reported the road reopened around 2:16 p.m.
Deputies in NC mountains searching for suspect in armed bank robbery attempt
The suspect was involved in an attempted armed robbery at a banker in Cashiers.
FOX Carolina
Deadly Accident in Easley
Chanda Sargent faces charges of exploitation and fraud after stealing 300-thousand dollars from an elderly adult. Two employees have been fired from a senior living facility after a delayed report of mistreatment. Greenville County Sheriff's Office is investigating. Spartanburg Ferris Wheel Shut Down. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. The Ferris...
WYFF4.com
Woman shot and killed at Upstate apartment complex, deputies say
ANDERSON, S.C. — A woman was shot and killed at Upstate apartment complex, according to Carrie Skeen with the Anderson County Sheriff's Office. Deputies said the shooting happened Tuesday night at the Meadow Run Apartments. The complex is located off of Abbeville Highway. Deputies said they were dispatched to...
WLOS.com
Autopsy report says Jackson County inmate died of overdose
JACKSON COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Autopsy results say an inmate who died at a western North Carolina jail in June died of an overdose. Officials say, Eddie Columbus Taylor, 45, was found unresponsive in his cell at the Jackson County Jail on June 26, 2022. An autopsy, released Tuesday,...
avlwatchdog.org
Wanda Greene, Back Home in Buncombe, Talks About Her Prison Odyssey
Back home in Buncombe County after spending 27 months in either federal or county lockups, former County Manager Wanda Greene says the experience was life-changing, and she was also deeply touched by the kindness of her fellow inmates. In a 90-minute exclusive interview with Asheville Watchdog, Greene spoke extensively about...
WYFF4.com
Coroner identifies man killed in Union County crash, troopers say
UNION COUNTY, S.C. — The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash near Union County. Troopers say the crash happened on Saturday morning, around 7:50 a.m. According to troopers, a 2021 Ford SUV was headed East on SC Highway 49, near Wild Cat Road when it went...
FOX Carolina
‘Our hearts are heavy’: NC senior killed in head-on crash, district says
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Hendersonville community is mourning the loss of Madison Crawford, a 12th grade student at North Henderson High School. Henderson County Public Schools said Crawford, Kimisa Buchanan, an 11th grade student at North Henderson, and Robert “Xander” Lunsford, a 2022 graduate of North Henderson were in a car when they got into a head-on collision Thursday afternoon.
WLOS.com
WNC first responders get training on handling emotional, psychological challenges of job
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Western North Carolina law enforcement and emergency responders are participating in a one-week training program on how to best handle mental health issues in the community and within their own ranks. The crisis intervention training, provided by Vaya Health, is designed to help first responders...
