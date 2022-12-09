ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
7 Myths About Lubbock Busted

So what do people outside of Lubbock think of Lubbock?. We've all heard things from friends and family about Lubbock. It's usually easier to let them believe the b.s. then to explain to them that we're all pretty normal here. With that in mind, I've compiled Seven Myths About Lubbock-Busted!
LUBBOCK, TX
Talk 1340

The Top 5 Most Liked Lubbock TikToks

TikTok is one of everyone's favorite apps right now. It is full of entertaining videos that pull you in and leave you scrolling for hours on end. If you spend enough time scrolling through the app, you are bound to come across some interesting videos from here in Lubbock, Texas. Curious about what the most popular videos to come out of the Hub city are, I did some digging. Turns out that these are the top 5 most liked Lubbock videos on TikTok.
LUBBOCK, TX
Talk 1340

Have You Checked Out These 4 West Texas Tree Farms?

Did you know around West Texas there are a couple of tree farms? I didn't. Now the one here in Lubbock is completely sold out for the year but this will be great to know for next year! A couple has closed since last year but there are still four remaining. Check them out.
LUBBOCK, TX
Talk 1340

Insane Video Footage of Yesterday’s Tornado In The Dallas Area

Texas, Louisiana, and Oklahoma are recovering from terrible storms that ripped through yesterday, December 14th, 2022. Reports say that two people were killed and five were injured. Rescue and recovery teams are still at work today. Growing up in West Texas, tornados are just a fact of life. Lubbock has...
DALLAS, TX
B93

Have You Tried this Lubbock Restaurant Hidden Gem?

Lubbock is full of so many amazing restaurants. While there are plenty of well-known spots that get lots of love, there are some lesser-known establishments that deserve more recognition. As someone that loves any sort of Asian cuisine, I am always looking for new places to try. A while back,...
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

Codes Neighborhood Deployment in the Leftwich Monterey neighborhood on Dec. 14

LUBBOCK, Texas — The City of Lubbock’s Code Administration Department will conduct its next Neighborhood Deployment in the Leftwich Monterey neighborhood on Wednesday, December 14. According to a press release from the City of Lubbock, the objective of the exercise is to identify violations related to junked vehicles,...
LUBBOCK, TX
Talk 1340

Tips to Lubbock Residents to not Start a Fire This Holiday Season

As the the days get darker and houses are lit with beautiful lights we seem to forget that anything can become a fire hazard as we celebrate this time of year. One precaution is after all the leaves have fallen off the trees we go to the roof and check our HVAC vent stack, which is a pipe on the roof, and we clear out any debris. Along with debris there may be, for us there was always, a birds nest from the summer that can block air flow and possibly cause a fire so just take a vacuum cleaner hose to that nest and get rid of it. Sorry for evicting the birds.
LUBBOCK, TX
Awesome 98

Lubbock’s Mugshot Monday: 38 People Arrested the First Full Week of December

We are currently in the middle of December and are almost through the year. As the year comes to a close we are starting to see a few vehicle assaults, I am blaming all the fog we have been having lately for the culprit. As we get closer to Christmas, Hanukkah, Kwanza, the Posadas and everything else celebrated in December there seems to be a lull in arrests which is hopefully a good thing that could mean there is a lull in crime.
LUBBOCK, TX
Talk 1340

City of Lubbock Announces Retirement of City Secretary

The Lubbock City Council has announced that City Secretary Becky Garza will be retiring on Tuesday, February 28th of 2023. Garza started with the City of Lubbock in 1996 as a Senior Accountant in the Accounting Department. 2 years later, she moved on to become Lubbock's first Assistant City Secretary. Then, in 2001, Garza was appointed as the 16th City Secretary by the Lubbock City Council.
LUBBOCK, TX
Talk 1340

