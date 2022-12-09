ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Maryse in Low-Cut Pink Dress, Dana Brooke, Zelina Vega Top WWE Superstar Instagram Photos This Week

– WWE.com has released this week’s Top 25 Superstar Instagram Photos of the Week. This week’s picks include The Rock grinding at work in the gym, Zelina Vega gearing up for some Fortnite, Maryse Cut in her pink outfit for The People’s Choice Awards, Giovanni Vinci striking a pose, Maxxine Dupri enjoying the poolside December weather in Orlando, Shotzi, Dana Brooke, and “Cowgirl” Lacey Evans. You can check out some of those photos below:
Bobby Lashley ‘Fired’ On WWE Raw By Adam Pearce

Bobby Lashley has been “fired” by Adam Pearce, with the moment coming at the end of tonight’s WWE Raw. Monday night’s episode saw Lashley battle Seth Rollins in the main event for a shot at Austin Theory and the WWE United States Championship. The end of the match came when the referee rolled out of the ring to avoid Lashley and Rollins, the latter of whom was in the Hurt Lock, but injured his ankle in the process. Lashley got a nearfall with a spear and argued with the referee, only to have Rollins recover enough to counter another spear attempt into the Pedigree to win.
Karl Anderson vs. Tama Tonga Set For NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17

As previously noted, Karl Anderson retained the NEVER Openweight title at the NJPW World Tag League and Super Junior Tag League Finals today, defeating Hikuleo. After the match, he was confronted by Tama Tonga, who challenged him to a match at Wrestle Kingdom 17. Anderson accepted and the title match is now set for the show, which happens on January 4 in the Tokyo Dome. Here’s the updated card:
Valerie Loureda Shares Details On Her Lola Vice Name Change For WWE

Valerie Loureda took some time to explain the process for choosing her ring name in an interview with Jim Varsallone of the Miami Herald (via Fightful). Loureda used her former name during her time as an MMA fighter and stated she feels the change to Lola Vice signifies her new path. You can read a few highlights and watch the full interview below.
12-year-old running back goes viral, does not look 12

Over the weekend, youth running back Jeremiah Johnson had a huge performance for his team, winning the 12U MVP honors at the Youth National Championships in Miami. The problem is, the Internet does not believe he’s actually 12 years old due to his appearance. As shown in a video shared by RHTV, the youth football Read more... The post 12-year-old running back goes viral, does not look 12 appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Details On NXT Call-Up Pitch Process, Names Pitched

A new report has some details on how WWE is handling their process for pitching NXT call-ups to the main roster. Fightful Select reports that the process of talent appearing on WWE Main Event is being done as it gives them a more accurate picture of how a talent would connect with main roster audiences as opposed to the regulars that appear on NXT TV. That said, it was also noted that appearing on Main Event doesn’t necessarily mean there’s been a pitch or plans for a call-up, and that WWE is instead just seeking to get looks at talent on the road outside of the Performance Center. It was also noted by several NXT talent that they view an appearance on WWE Main Event as a reward.
Sami Zayn Pays Tribute To Jamie Noble After His Last Match

As previously reported, Jamie Noble wrestled his last match last night at a WWE live event in Charleston, West Virginia. He teamed with Braun Strowman and the Brawling Brutes to beat the Bloodline, when Noble pinned Sami Zayn. In a post on Twitter, Zayn paid tribute to Noble after the match and said it was an honor.
CHARLESTON, WV
Rob Van Dam Will Be Inducted Into 2300 Hall of Fame This Weekend

One of ECW’s biggest stars, Rob Van Dam, will be inducted into the 2300 Arena Hardcore Hall of Fame this Saturday. He had his first match in the arena in January 1996 with a win over Axl Rotten. Of course, he would make several appearances there until ECW shut down in 2001.
Tag Title Matches Set For Next Week’s WWE NXT

Both sets of the brand’s Tag Team Champions will be on the line on next week’s episode of WWE NXT. WWE announced the following matches for next week’s show, which airs Tue4sday night on USA Network:. * NXT Women’s Tag Team Championship Match: Katana Chance & Kayden...
Update On Possible AEW Return for Thunder Rosa

As previously reported, Thunder Rosa gave an update on her back injury and noted that she is able to lift again. In the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, a possible return date was provided for the former AEW Women’s World Champion. While there were some speculating that Rosa could be...
Sting Reveals He Had Surgery On His Knees, Talks Importance Of Physical Therapy

Sting has revealed during a recent podcast appearance that he underwent surgery several weeks ago. The AEW star appeared on The K&C Masterpiece for a new interview, and during it he noted that he had surgery “six or seven weeks ago” to get his knees cleaned out, while also talking about how important it is to go through the therapy process of recovery.
Update On William Regal’s New Job In WWE

As previously reported, William Regal will leave AEW at the end of the year and is expected to start with WWE again next month. Specifically, he will be back in the company in the first week of January. PWInsider reports that Regal has officially come to terms on his new...
Ronda Rousey Open To A Run As A Tag Team Champion

During her latest Youtube livestream (via Wrestling Inc), Ronda Rousey spoke about being open to a run as a tag team champion, noting she’s ready to change things up. She said: “Yes. I’m happy just to have a tag title. I don’t need a singles title. A tag run would be fun. I mean, both is cool. I’ve been doing singles for so long, I’m ready to change it up. That’s another thing, too, people forget I only have a year-and-a-half of in-ring experience.“
Note on NXT Stars Backstage At Tonight’s Raw

Another couple of NXT stars are backstage at tonight’s episode of WWE Raw. PWInsider reports that Malik Blade and Edris Enofe are at the show and are likely to work the WWE Main Event taping. Blade and Enofe have worked as a tag team in NXT, recently getting an...
Spoilers For This Week’s NXT Level Up

WWE taped matches before tonight’s NXT to air on NXT Level Up, and the results are online. You can check out the full spoilers below, per PWInsider:. * Bronco Nima and Lucien Price def. Oba Femi and Bryson Montana.
MONTANA STATE

