Read full article on original website
Related
Who Should Take Over ‘SNL’ After Lorne Michaels? Don’t Ask Amy Poehler and Maya Rudolph (Video)
Amy Poehler and Maya Rudolph artfully dodged the question of who should succeed Lorne Michaels on “Saturday Night Live” during a Tuesday guest spot on “Late Night With Seth Meyers.”. Appearing via Zoom, the comedians and “Baking It” co-hosts asked their fellow “SNL” alum to hit them...
KTVB
Hosts Maya Rudolph and Amy Poehler Talk 'Baking It' Season 2 and Judgy Grannies (Exclusive)
Baking It is back with a second season hosted by Maya Rudolph and Amy Poehler, who takes over for Andy Samberg after season 1. Ahead of the reality series' return with all-new episodes on Peacock and a celebrity holiday special on NBC, the two Saturday Night Live alum spoke to ET's Will Marfuggi about the "coziest cooking competition" on TV, which is packed full of culinary explosions, singing and dancing as well as a panel of opinionated grandmas.
Allison Janney, 62, Wears Sheer Sequin Dress at Premiere of 'The People We Hate at the Wedding'
Allison Janney brought out the glam at the Los Angeles premiere of The People We Hate at the Wedding Wednesday. The age-defying actress, 62, wore a sheer, sequin Naeem Khan gown at the event, featuring latticed cut-outs along the arms and a high neck — an ensemble she teamed with strappy black heels, a Tyler Ellis clutch and a sleek bob haircut.
Bustle
The Kenan & Kel Reunion On SNL Took A Dramatic Turn, Thanks To Keke Palmer
Aw, here it goes! Kenan Thompson and Kel Mitchell reunited on Saturday Night Live’s Dec. 3 episode, but it wasn’t in the Rigby’s you’ll remember. The sketch kicked off with host Keke Palmer approaching Thompson with her “idea for a reboot” of classic ’90s Nickelodeon sitcom Kenan & Kel, swapping herself into the latter role as “Kelly.” Only — surprise! — she’d already sold the show under the guise that they’d written it together. Much like Mitchell’s character, Kelly wreaked havoc in the fictional convenience store to hilarious effect, but things took a dramatic turn when she revealed she was pregnant with Kenan’s baby.
Jonah Hill Wants to Date Eddie Murphy’s Daughter in First ‘You People’ Teaser for Netflix Comedy (Video)
Netflix has offered up a first look at the upcoming comedy film “You People” — and if you can’t handle cringe, this teaser trailer may be a tough watch for you. Jonah Hill stars in and co-wrote the screenplay for the 2023 comedy with Kenya Barris (“black-ish”), which is loosely based on the 1967 romantic comedy “Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner” and follows a young couple as they clash cultures and generational differences when they meet each other’s families.
Marie Claire
Blake Lively Boldly Flirted With Ryan Reynolds After He Shared His Dance Moves
It should be obvious to any celeb fan by now that Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds have a wonderful partnership. After 10 years of marriage, they're still making fun of each other, lifting each other up, and flirting boldly in each other's comment sections—the blueprint for a happy long-term relationship, if you will.
Eddie Murphy, Jonah Hill, Nia Long Star In Kenya Barris‘ ’You People’
Netflix has released the first teaser for You People starring Eddie Murphy, Nia Long, and Jonah Hill. The film will be the feature directorial debut of Kenya Barris, the creator of ABC’s hit sitcom Black-ish and the recently released Entergalactic from Netflix. Variety reports that the film follows Jonah Hill as a part of a young couple and the cultural differences between their families as they attempt to move forward in their relationship. More from VIBE.comNia Long Calls Out Boston Celtics For How They Handled Ime Udoka Cheating Scandal'The Best Man: Final Chapters' Official Trailer Gives Unfinished Business Its Proper EndingDeon Cole Shares Excitement To Host The 2022...
The Request Dwayne Johnson Had For Lorne Michaels Before Hosting SNL For The First Time
Before hosting Saturday Night Live for the first time in 2000, Dwayne Johnson had one specific request for creator Lorne Michaels.
Jennifer Grey Shares New Details About Dirty Dancing Sequel And 'Original' Characters Like Baby Returning
Jennifer Grey talks about the latest updates of the Dirty Dancing sequel that involve the original characters returning.
Reese Witherspoon to Star in and Produce ‘Election’ Sequel at Paramount+
Reese Witherspoon will star in and produce “Election” sequel “Tracy Flick Can’t Win” at Paramount+. The “Big Little Lies” actress will reprise her role as Tracy Flick in the adaptation based on Perrotta’s latest novel of the same name. “Tracy Flick Can’t...
TODAY.com
Kenan Thompson and Kel Mitchell reunite for 'Kenan & Kel' reboot on 'SNL'
The '90s were alive and well on Dec. 3's episode of "Saturday Night Live." The show had a meta parody of the '90s Nickelodeon sitcom "Kenan & Kel," which starred longtime "SNL" star Kenan Thompson and Kel Mitchell as best friends. In this version, host Keke Palmer — who announced...
ComicBook
Kenan and Kel Reunite Once Again at People's Choice Awards
It's another Kenan and Kel reunion at tonight's People's Choice Awards. It may be hard to imagine now, but there was once a time fans were clamoring for Kenan and Kel stars Kenan Thompson and Kel Mitchell to reunite. The duo rose to fame on the Nickelodeon sitcom before also starring together in the 1997 film Good Burger, so there is a segment of fandom that has wanted to see Kenan and Kel collaborate again. We've seen Kenan and Kel back together at the Emmy Awards and last week's Saturday Night Live, but this year's edition of the People's Choice Awards features another appearance.
See Olivia Wilde's Revenge Dress Moment at the People's Choice Awards
Don't worry darling, Olivia Wilde just shut down the 2022 People's Choice Awards! The Booksmart director made quite the entrance at the Dec. 6 awards show by having her very own revenge dress...
Golden Globes: Jerrod Carmichael to Host 80th Annual Awards Show
Comedian Jerrod Carmichael has been named host of the 80th Golden Globe Awards , our sister site Variety reports. The ceremony is set to take place Tuesday, Jan. 10 at 8 pm ET/5 pm PT, airing live coast-to-coast on NBC and streaming on Peacock. “We’re so excited to have Jerrod Carmichael host the historic 80th Golden Globe Awards,” Hollywood Foreign Press Association president Helen Hoehne said in a statement. “His comedic talents have entertained and thrilled audiences while providing thought-provoking moments that are so important in the times we live. Jerrod is the special kind of talent this show calls for to...
Albany Herald
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss, DJ for 'Ellen DeGeneres Show,' dead at 40
Stephen "tWitch" Boss, the amiable DJ for "Ellen DeGeneres Show" and dancer who rose to fame on "So You Think You Can Dance," has died, his wife, fellow dancer Allison Holker Boss, confirmed in a statement to CNN. He was 40.
In ‘Something From Tiffany’s,’ Zoey Deutch Is Christmas Rom-Com Royalty
Zoey Deutch has only starred in one proper romantic comedy—unless you count the fleeting romance at the end of Richard Linklater’s Everybody Wants Some!!—which is, undoubtedly, a complete oversight by the film industry. Back in 2018 (scarily, half a decade ago), the bubbly actress appeared in Set It Up, a buoyant enemies-to-lovers story from Netflix that frequently appears on best of rom-com lists. But after that, nothing. She’s starred in a handful of comedies (Why Him? and Not Okay)—but no rom-coms.
TODAY.com
Haley Lu Richardson on stalking Aubrey Plaza for ‘White Lotus’ role
Actor Haley Lu Richardson avoids spilling the beans about the highly anticipated season two finale of “White Lotus” and talks about working with Jennifer Coolidge, who she says is the “tone” of the show. She also shares the funny backstory of how she “stalked’ Aubrey Plaza for the role and how she manifested working with director Mike WhiteDec. 9, 2022.
The Ringer
The ‘Good Morning America’ Cheating Scandal, Rita Wilson Rapping, and Ryan Reynolds and Will Ferrell’s New Christmas Movie
Good Morning America anchors Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes have been suspended from their roles on GMA3 following reports that they were having an affair (1:00). Rita Wilson was seen rapping on video, and Chet Hanks actually makes a lot of sense now (12:53). This week’s Cringe Mode is the new Ryan Reynolds and Will Ferrell Christmas movie Spirited (22:39), and what store brings you back to your childhood (42:43)?
Reese Witherspoon to return as Tracy Flick in Election sequel
Reese Witherspoon is set to reunite with director Alexander Payne for an Election sequel. The film will be an adaptation of Tom Perrotta’s Tracy Flick Can’t Win, his 2022 novel that follows the character of Tracy Flick as she battles to become the principal of a suburban high school. “She hasn’t fulfilled her dreams of a political career,” Perrotta said of Tracy in the book. “And she’s looking back and starting to realize that she wasn’t as extraordinary an individual as she believed. That she was a kind of representative woman rather than a unique superhero.”
Comments / 0