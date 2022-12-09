The Third Squad reports the details of an arrest of two Freeport men that occurred on Monday, December 12, 2022 at 3:00 p.m. in Carle Place. According to Third Squad Detectives, along with Freeport Detectives and Third Precinct Substation Officers, Oreall A. Thomas, 47, of 101 Liberty Park Drive, Freeport and Shaun Williams, 52, of 20 Hillside Avenue, Freeport were arrested for multiple incidents of shoplifting at commercial establishments throughout Nassau County.

NASSAU COUNTY, NY ・ 6 HOURS AGO