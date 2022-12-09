ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Suffolk County, NY

Nassau County Police Arrest Two Serial Shoplifters from Freeport

The Third Squad reports the details of an arrest of two Freeport men that occurred on Monday, December 12, 2022 at 3:00 p.m. in Carle Place. According to Third Squad Detectives, along with Freeport Detectives and Third Precinct Substation Officers, Oreall A. Thomas, 47, of 101 Liberty Park Drive, Freeport and Shaun Williams, 52, of 20 Hillside Avenue, Freeport were arrested for multiple incidents of shoplifting at commercial establishments throughout Nassau County.
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
Skateboard-Riding Suspect Wanted For Slashing Tires Of 7 Vehicles In Ronkonkoma, Police Say

Police are searching for a man who is wanted for slashing the tires of seven vehicles in a Long Island parking lot. A man slashed the tires of vehicles in the parking lot of the Suffolk County Department of Social Services, located at 3455 Veterans Memorial Highway in Ronkonkoma, at about 11:20 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 26, Suffolk County Crime Stoppers reported on Monday, Dec. 12.
RONKONKOMA, NY
Suffolk DA announces indictments of alleged gang members in armed carjacking in Wading River, shooting outside Rep. Zeldin’s home

Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond Tierney today announced the indictments of 18 people in gang-related incidents across Long Island, including people allegedly involved in the armed robbery of a ride-share driver in Wading River and the shooting that occurred outside of the home of Rep. Lee Zeldin. Tierney said the...
WADING RIVER, NY
Trumbull Resident Accidentally Shot, Police Say

A Fairfield County was accidentally shot and wounded when a firearm belonging to a homeowner was discharged. The incident took place in Trumbull around 11 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 11, on Moose Hill Road. A resident of the home was transported to a local hospital after being shot and treated for...
TRUMBULL, CT
Fairfield County Man Beats Woman, Kicks Cop, Police Say

A Fairfield County man is behind bars after allegedly beating a woman and then fighting with police who attempted to arrest him.The incident took place in Greenwich on Sunday, Dec. 11 on Ridge Street.Greenwich police responded to an apartment on the western side of town where a concerned resident h…
GREENWICH, CT

