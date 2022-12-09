Read full article on original website
Related
Man wanted for assaulting person with metal pipe in Huntington Station
Police say the incident happened in front of 14-05 New York Ave. in October.
greaterlongisland.com
Suffolk police arrest 18 members of Mastic-Shirley area gang accused of murder, theft
The suspect in a drive-by shooting outside the home of U.S. Rep. Lee Zeldin is among 18 alleged gang members indicted for a series of crimes on Long Island that also include a murder, armed robberies and the theft of seven French bulldogs, Suffolk County officials announced Monday. The 148-count...
longisland.com
Nassau County Police Arrest Two Serial Shoplifters from Freeport
The Third Squad reports the details of an arrest of two Freeport men that occurred on Monday, December 12, 2022 at 3:00 p.m. in Carle Place. According to Third Squad Detectives, along with Freeport Detectives and Third Precinct Substation Officers, Oreall A. Thomas, 47, of 101 Liberty Park Drive, Freeport and Shaun Williams, 52, of 20 Hillside Avenue, Freeport were arrested for multiple incidents of shoplifting at commercial establishments throughout Nassau County.
Suspect Wanted For Stealing Packages From Front Porch In Fairfield County
With the holiday season in full swing, it's also a big time for delivery thefts. Police in Fairfield County received a report of an individual stealing packages off of a resident's front porch.Officers responded to a home on Great Hill Road in Darien at about 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 7, after…
Skateboard-Riding Suspect Wanted For Slashing Tires Of 7 Vehicles In Ronkonkoma, Police Say
Police are searching for a man who is wanted for slashing the tires of seven vehicles in a Long Island parking lot. A man slashed the tires of vehicles in the parking lot of the Suffolk County Department of Social Services, located at 3455 Veterans Memorial Highway in Ronkonkoma, at about 11:20 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 26, Suffolk County Crime Stoppers reported on Monday, Dec. 12.
Man Nabbed At Trumbull Mall With 13-Year-Old Girl In Stolen Car, Police Say
A Connecticut man is behind bars after allegedly being caught in a stolen vehicle at a Fairfield County mall with a 13-year-old girl he just met. The incident took place in Trumbull around 5:30 p.m., on Friday, Dec. 9 at the Westfield Trumbull Mall. Trumbull Police located the vehicle, which...
Man Accused Of Getting Into Physical Altercation With Victim At Darien Café
A 37-year-old man is facing charges after police said he got into an argument that turned physical at a Fairfield County café. Timothy Stillwell was arrested at a Norwalk business on Wednesday, Dec. 7, on an active warrant stemming from an incident that happened in Darien a few days earlier, the Darien Police Department said.
Police seek information in two unrelated grand larcenies at Riverhead home improvement stores
Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Riverhead Town Police are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate four men wanted in connection with grand larcenies this summer in two unrelated incidents at Riverhead home improvement stores. On July 30, two men stole electrical wire values at approximately $2,775 from...
Police begin checkpoint in Coram to help locate driver in fatal hit-and-run
As News 12 has reported, Tyler Phillips and his sister were hit earlier this year as they walked along Granny Road.
Woman Charged With Stealing Over $3K Of Property From Northern Westchester Mall: Police
A 32-year-old woman has been charged with both stealing over $3,000 worth of property from a mall in Northern Westchester and possessing counterfeit money, police said. On Friday, Dec. 9, around 4:20 p.m., police responded to a reported larceny in Yorktown Heights at the Jefferson Valley Mall.…
School Bus Crashes Into Multiple Vehicles In Moriches, Injuries Reported
Multiple people were hospitalized after a school bus driver suffered a medical emergency and crashed into several vehicles on Long Island.A man was driving a mini-school bus carrying four children north on Moriches-Middle Island Road when he suffered a medical emergency at about 2:10 p.m. on T…
Suffolk DA announces indictments of alleged gang members in armed carjacking in Wading River, shooting outside Rep. Zeldin’s home
Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond Tierney today announced the indictments of 18 people in gang-related incidents across Long Island, including people allegedly involved in the armed robbery of a ride-share driver in Wading River and the shooting that occurred outside of the home of Rep. Lee Zeldin. Tierney said the...
Intoxicated Port Jefferson Woman Drives Wrong Way On Nesconset Highway In Hauppauge, Police Say
A 21-year-old woman was charged with driving while intoxicated after police said she drove the wrong way on a Long Island roadway. Police received a report of a sedan traveling east in the westbound lanes of Nesconset Highway in Hauppauge at 3:10 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 10, the Suffolk County Police Department reported.
Burglary Investigation After Motorcycles Stolen From East Quogue Garage
An investigation is underway after two motorcycles were stolen from a garage on Long Island. A suspect or suspects removed an air conditioning unit and entered an East Quogue home on Sandpiper Lane on Thursday, Sept. 22, Suffolk County Crime Stoppers reported on Monday, Dec. 12. Authorities said a 2018...
Flanders man arrested, accused of having fentanyl in car
Drug enforcement agents say they found these packages in Dennis Carrol's car when they stopped him in Queens last month.
Trumbull Resident Accidentally Shot, Police Say
A Fairfield County was accidentally shot and wounded when a firearm belonging to a homeowner was discharged. The incident took place in Trumbull around 11 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 11, on Moose Hill Road. A resident of the home was transported to a local hospital after being shot and treated for...
Bridgeport mom arraigned on charges she left kids in hot car to get nails done
Tiffany Covington is charged with two counts of risk of injury to a minor and one count each of assault of a police officer and resisting arrest.
3 Men Wanted For Stealing ATV, Motorcycle Parts In North Babylon, Police Say
Authorities are searching for three men who are wanted for stealing an ATV, motorcycle parts, and tires from a property on Long Island. The men burglarized a shed and garage on a North Babylon residential property, located on Rutledge Avenue, at about 3 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 4, Suffolk County Crime Stoppers reported on Monday, Dec. 12.
Selden Man Found Guilty Of Trafficking Fentanyl That Caused Christmas Day Overdose Death
A 41-year-old man was convicted of trafficking fentanyl that caused the overdose death of a 36-year-old man on Long Island on Christmas Day in 2018.On Tuesday, Dec. 13, Marlon Thompson, of Selden, was found guilty of all four counts of an indictment charging him with conspiracy to distribute f…
Fairfield County Man Beats Woman, Kicks Cop, Police Say
A Fairfield County man is behind bars after allegedly beating a woman and then fighting with police who attempted to arrest him.The incident took place in Greenwich on Sunday, Dec. 11 on Ridge Street.Greenwich police responded to an apartment on the western side of town where a concerned resident h…
