NBC4 Columbus
United Furniture’s David Belford says Front & Fulton, Flying Horse Farms unaffected by shuttered business
COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — Lawsuits and ripple effects to vendors are piling up following the abrupt pre-Thanksgiving shutdown of a furniture company owned by a businessman with Columbus ties. But Central Ohio real estate projects and charitable initiatives of David Belford are not affected by troubles of...
Maple Street Biscuit Co. opening first Ohio restaurant at Polaris
COLUMBUS, Ohio (CBF) — A growing biscuit-centric restaurant brand will open its first Columbus location Jan. 5. Maple Street Biscuit Co. will begin serving its biscuit sandwiches, biscuits and gravy, waffles and more at 7 a.m. that day at 1310 Polaris Pkwy. Regular hours will be 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. The Nashville-based brand has […]
Minority-owned housing project breaks ground for affordable homes in Driving Park
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A minority-owned housing project born from the COVID-19 pandemic is breaking ground in Columbus, aiming to offer affordable units for underserved communities. Everett Sanders of New Albany is partnering with a Franklin County nonprofit to construct an affordable townhouse-style duplex on Mooberry Street in Driving Park, targeting a late 2023 completion […]
Worthington approves final piece of $140M High North development, seeks anchor tenant to move project forward
WORTHINGTON, Ohio (CBF) — The $140 million transformation of a Worthington mall has secured final approval from the city, but an anchor tenant is needed for the project to move forward. The Worthington Architectural Review Board and Municipal Planning Commission voted to approve two items related to the High North project at its most recent […]
columbusmonthly.com
A Forgotten Community Searches for Answers After the Devastating Yenkin-Majestic Fire
Diana Debro’s head had just hit her pillow a few minutes after midnight on April 8, 2021, when she heard a boom and felt her whole house shift, like a giant hand had shoved her Wildwood Avenue home. Debro jumped out of bed. “A plane fell!” she yelled to her daughter.
New, Returning Flights Coming To John Glenn International
Delaware County travelers will have some expanded options in 2023 as Breeze Airways has announced new and returning service to CMH. Breeze, the Seriously Nice™ low-fare airline founded by aviation entrepreneur David Neeleman, recently announced new and resuming service to 6 destinations. Fares on new nonstop routes to RaleighDurham,...
1 person found dead inside burning pickup truck in north Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person was found dead inside a burning pickup truck on the north side of Columbus Tuesday morning. According to police, the person was found just after 6 a.m. near the intersection of Morse and Karl roads. Circumstances surrounding the fire are unknown at this time.
columbusunderground.com
The Top 10 Salons & Spas in Columbus
When you’re looking for more than just a haircut, look no further. Columbus is filled with top notch salons and spas that offer a wide variety of styling, pampering, cosmetic and self-care services that go above and beyond the norm. Our readers cast their votes for their favorite places...
Columbus man’s body identified in 31-year-old Pickaway County cold case
Watch the press conference from Pickaway County in the video player above. CIRCLEVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) — A Pickaway County cold case from the early 1990s on a missing person is now being investigated as a homicide after a major breakthrough. On Tuesday, Pickaway County law enforcement announced in a press conference that they identified the […]
columbusmonthly.com
Holidays: Five Clintonville Shops for the Sweets Lover in Your Life
Clintonville has you covered for holiday desserts, whether you’re looking for gifts or something to liven up your own festive party table. You’ll find classic sweets for traditionalists and unusual flavors for the more daring on your gift list at these five women-owned shops. Visit early in the day for the best selection.
Delaware Gazette
Engineer: Intel to impact county’s traffic
NEW ALBANY — While it may be a county away, the two future Intel semiconductor chip factories will have an impact on traffic in Delaware County. Delaware County Engineer Chris Bauserman has discussed what Intel might mean in his presentations. It was noted that 90% of Delaware County’s population is within a 40-minute drive of Intel, and even those in the northwest corner of the county is within an hour of Intel.
614now.com
After more than 20 years, here’s when this steakhouse will close its Columbus location
Earlier this year, Smith & Wollensky announced it planned to leave its long-standing home at Easton Town Center. Now, we know when. According to Kim Lapine, Chief Marketing Officer of PPX Hospitality Brands, the restaurant will close the doors of its sole Columbus eatery, located at 4145 The Strand at Easton Town Center, on Jan. 14.
eastcoasttraveller.com
The Field of Giant Corn Cobs in Dublin Ohio
Each giant ear of corn stands six feet three inches tall and weighs over 1500 pounds. Columbus, Ohio, artist Malcolm Cochran created this project. Previously, Cochran was a professor of sculpture at Ohio State University. The rich agricultural history of Dublin inspired him. Cochran researched the history of the plot...
columbusmonthly.com
My Neighborhood: What Johnny Riddle Loves About Franklinton
Franklinton has become a magnet for artists and art, helping to kickstart the revitalization of this once-neglected section of the city. And who better to help us take an art-centric tour than Johnny Riddle, executive director of the Franklinton Arts District and a member of the Franklinton Area Commission?. 400...
gotodestinations.com
The Best Pizza Spots in Columbus, Ohio – (With CHEESY Photos!)
It’s Pizza Time! Are you looking for a pizza spot in Columbus that will send you on a journey through time and space? Ok, that is a bit dramatic, but we all cherish a slice of pie that delivers the goods. Tonight, the pizza chain cardboard won’t do.
Seven Ohio Cities Named Among The 'Most Obese' In America
Wallethub put together a list of the most obese cities across the country.
Woman shot in south Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police are investigating after a woman was shot in the leg in south Columbus Sunday evening. Police said the shooting happened in the area of Lockbourne Road and State Route 104 at approximately 6:09 p.m. Officers responded to an area hospital for a walk-in gunshot victim. At the hospital, police […]
614now.com
Citing an ongoing lawsuit, this popular vegan eatery has closed
A prominent vegan eatery in Columbus has shut its doors, at least for now. According to owner Ty Banks, the meatless food truck Where It All Vegan has closed due to an ongoing lawsuit. Its final day or operation was Dec. 11 at It’s All Natural Temple Store’s Winter Vegan Pop-up.
NBC4 Columbus
Police ID second victim in fatal north Columbus shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police have identified the second man shot and killed Thursday in north Columbus. Officers responded to the 1000 block of Marland Drive North at 6:41 p.m. Thursday for a report of a shooting. On Sunday, police identified Branden Morris, 37, as the man pronounced...
Man shot during fight in east Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A man was injured in a shooting Sunday evening in the Mount Vernon section of Columbus. According to Columbus police, officers responded to a local hospital for a walk-in gunshot victim at approximately 5:51 p.m. At the hospital, officers interviewed the 31-year-old man, who said he was in the area of […]
