kslnewsradio.com
Wasatch Front hit with another messy morning commute
SALT LAKE CITY — Utah got hit with another round of snow overnight making for a rough morning commute. According to Utah Highway Patrol Sgt. Cameron Roden, there have been dozens of weather-related crashes in the Salt Lake area. There were 25 accidents reported between 8:15 on Tuesday night...
kslnewsradio.com
Weber and Morgan Counties offering PulsePoint CPR notification system
OGDEN, Utah — There’s a new way for certain first responders to help in emergencies when they occur in Weber and Morgan Counties. It’s called Pulse Point, and it’s a free app for Apple and Android devices. The PulsePoint app is integrated with Weber and Morgan...
Wasatch County Council votes to finalize RAP Tax
This week’s Wasatch County Council meeting will tie up loose ends before year end. After the recreation, arts and parks tax passed overwhelmingly in Wasatch County in November, the next step is for Wasatch County Council to make it official on Wednesday. The RAP Tax is a sales tax...
kjzz.com
Utah couple waiting since October for moving company to deliver belongings
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A moving company still has not delivered furniture and belongings to a Utah couple after they’ve been living in the state for two months. Cade and Kyra Peirce moved across the country from Atlanta to the Salt Lake City area in the first week of October. Cade lost his job, so they had to move quickly and somewhat unexpectedly.
NOW: 30 firefighters on scene of Salt Lake City 2-alarm warehouse fire
Salt Lake City Fire Dept. crews are currently on scene of a commercial warehouse fire.
Passengers detail scary moments during bus crash near Tremonton
Several passengers on a bus that crashed near Tremonton Monday morning are continuing to recover in the hospital tonight.
eastidahonews.com
Utah mayor arrested in Idaho, charged with DUI
BRIGHTON, Utah (KSL.com) — The mayor of the town of Brighton was arrested over the weekend in Idaho and accused of driving while intoxicated, two and a half times the legal limit. Danial Elmore Knopp was charged in Idaho’s 5th District Court with a misdemeanor count of driving under...
Tour bus crash amid Utah snowstorm sends 21 to hospital
TREMONTON, Utah (AP) — A tour bus crashed in northern Utah on Monday morning, injuring passengers and sending 21 to a nearby community hospital as snowstorms slickened the roads throughout […]
kslnewsradio.com
Tooele City’s fire department gets first female firefighter
TOOELE CITY, Utah — For the past 103 years Tooele City’s fire department has operated, it didn’t have a female firefighter until now. Tooele Transcript Bulletin said on its website that Makensie McManigal is the first female firefighter in the department. In August of this year, McManigal...
Above average snow totals still not enough to pull Utah out of drought
About 95% of Utah’s water for agriculture, municipal uses and drinking water comes from snow. The Natural Resources Conservation Service reports how much water is actually in Utah’s snowpack. According to NRCS’s most recent report, all but four of Utah’s 16 major watersheds had above normal mountain precipitation...
kslnewsradio.com
Happy workers get more done (and teamwork is key), says Utah professor
SALT LAKE CITY — A happy worker is a more productive worker, but that happiness depends on teamwork, says a Utah professor. “A happy team is likelier to be more energized, more creative and get more work done. Their infectious attitude can translate into better work and customer service that, in turn, inspires customer loyalty,” according to Forbes.
kvnutalk
Cache County officials not consulting the law enough – Cache Valley Daily
I have two issues with Cache County’s government. First, in a comment I made to an article on Cache Valley Daily’s website, I shouldn’t have connected the recent tension between County Councilman Borup and County Clerk/Auditor Bradfield with the outcome of a past Logan City Council election. Councilman Borup is not resentful of or dwelling on the outcome of the Logan City Council election of yesteryear, and his current difficulties with Clerk/Auditor Bradfield are completely independent of the Logan City election. I apologize to Councilman Borup.
Utah homeless man run over by SUV while sleeping
A 38-year-old homeless man was run over by a mid-size SUV while he was sleeping Monday morning, according to the Salt Lake City Police Dept.
This Is the Snowiest Town in Utah
Alta is a town in eastern Salt Lake County, Utah, United States. Alta is located in the Alta Ski Area, a ski resort that has 500,000 annual visitors. It's famous for its powder skiing and for not allowing snowboarding.
KSLTV
UHP: Driver pulled over for going 102 mph in winter conditions; troopers respond to almost 100 crashes
SALT LAKE CITY — State troopers say they responded to just under 100 crashes since early Monday morning and made several traffic stops, including one for a driver going over 100 mph. Officials with the Utah Highway Patrol said some of their traffic stops involved speeds of 90, 91,...
kslnewsradio.com
Dozens injured in bus crash near Tremonton
TREMONTON, Utah– A bus crash early Monday morning sent dozens to the hospital with varying injuries. The Utah Highway Patrol reported at least two people were listed as critical. According to UHP, the accident happened around 4:30 a.m. The bus was traveling eastbound on I-84 about 5 to 7...
KSLTV
Snow showers moving out of Utah, frigid temperatures next
SALT LAKE CITY — Scattered snow will continue across Utah through Wednesday, but as the storm moves out, much lower temperatures will move in. The low-pressure system that kept snow falling from Sunday through Tuesday will finally skirt off to the east. “Cold ground temperatures will allow for the...
The Best Place To Live In Utah
An in-depth study recently determined that this fascinating area in Salt Lake City is the most desirable spot to settle in the great state of Utah.
kslnewsradio.com
Lone Mountain Nevada Temple site announced, ground broken on Torreón Mexico Temple
SALT LAKE CITY — The First Presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced Monday the site of the Lone Mountain Nevada Temple. According to a news release, the temple will be built southwest of Hickman Avenue between North Grand Canyon Drive and Tee Pee Lane in Las Vegas.
ABC 4
Ogden School District delays the start of the school day
OGDEN, Utah (ABC4) – The Ogden School District announced it will be delaying the school day on Monday, Dec. 12 by two hours after heavy overnight snowfall. AM half-day preschool and kindergarten have been canceled in the district, while PM half-day programs will continue as normal, according to the announcement.
