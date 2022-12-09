I have two issues with Cache County’s government. First, in a comment I made to an article on Cache Valley Daily’s website, I shouldn’t have connected the recent tension between County Councilman Borup and County Clerk/Auditor Bradfield with the outcome of a past Logan City Council election. Councilman Borup is not resentful of or dwelling on the outcome of the Logan City Council election of yesteryear, and his current difficulties with Clerk/Auditor Bradfield are completely independent of the Logan City election. I apologize to Councilman Borup.

