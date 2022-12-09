ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ogden, UT

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kslnewsradio.com

Wasatch Front hit with another messy morning commute

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah got hit with another round of snow overnight making for a rough morning commute. According to Utah Highway Patrol Sgt. Cameron Roden, there have been dozens of weather-related crashes in the Salt Lake area. There were 25 accidents reported between 8:15 on Tuesday night...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KPCW

Wasatch County Council votes to finalize RAP Tax

This week’s Wasatch County Council meeting will tie up loose ends before year end. After the recreation, arts and parks tax passed overwhelmingly in Wasatch County in November, the next step is for Wasatch County Council to make it official on Wednesday. The RAP Tax is a sales tax...
WASATCH COUNTY, UT
kjzz.com

Utah couple waiting since October for moving company to deliver belongings

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A moving company still has not delivered furniture and belongings to a Utah couple after they’ve been living in the state for two months. Cade and Kyra Peirce moved across the country from Atlanta to the Salt Lake City area in the first week of October. Cade lost his job, so they had to move quickly and somewhat unexpectedly.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
eastidahonews.com

Utah mayor arrested in Idaho, charged with DUI

BRIGHTON, Utah (KSL.com) — The mayor of the town of Brighton was arrested over the weekend in Idaho and accused of driving while intoxicated, two and a half times the legal limit. Danial Elmore Knopp was charged in Idaho’s 5th District Court with a misdemeanor count of driving under...
KETCHUM, ID
kslnewsradio.com

Tooele City’s fire department gets first female firefighter

TOOELE CITY, Utah — For the past 103 years Tooele City’s fire department has operated, it didn’t have a female firefighter until now. Tooele Transcript Bulletin said on its website that Makensie McManigal is the first female firefighter in the department. In August of this year, McManigal...
TOOELE, UT
KPCW

Above average snow totals still not enough to pull Utah out of drought

About 95% of Utah’s water for agriculture, municipal uses and drinking water comes from snow. The Natural Resources Conservation Service reports how much water is actually in Utah’s snowpack. According to NRCS’s most recent report, all but four of Utah’s 16 major watersheds had above normal mountain precipitation...
UTAH STATE
kslnewsradio.com

Happy workers get more done (and teamwork is key), says Utah professor

SALT LAKE CITY — A happy worker is a more productive worker, but that happiness depends on teamwork, says a Utah professor. “A happy team is likelier to be more energized, more creative and get more work done. Their infectious attitude can translate into better work and customer service that, in turn, inspires customer loyalty,” according to Forbes.
UTAH STATE
kvnutalk

Cache County officials not consulting the law enough – Cache Valley Daily

I have two issues with Cache County’s government. First, in a comment I made to an article on Cache Valley Daily’s website, I shouldn’t have connected the recent tension between County Councilman Borup and County Clerk/Auditor Bradfield with the outcome of a past Logan City Council election. Councilman Borup is not resentful of or dwelling on the outcome of the Logan City Council election of yesteryear, and his current difficulties with Clerk/Auditor Bradfield are completely independent of the Logan City election. I apologize to Councilman Borup.
CACHE COUNTY, UT
Diana Rus

This Is the Snowiest Town in Utah

Alta is a town in eastern Salt Lake County, Utah, United States. Alta is located in the Alta Ski Area, a ski resort that has 500,000 annual visitors. It's famous for its powder skiing and for not allowing snowboarding.
UTAH STATE
kslnewsradio.com

Dozens injured in bus crash near Tremonton

TREMONTON, Utah– A bus crash early Monday morning sent dozens to the hospital with varying injuries. The Utah Highway Patrol reported at least two people were listed as critical. According to UHP, the accident happened around 4:30 a.m. The bus was traveling eastbound on I-84 about 5 to 7...
TREMONTON, UT
KSLTV

Snow showers moving out of Utah, frigid temperatures next

SALT LAKE CITY — Scattered snow will continue across Utah through Wednesday, but as the storm moves out, much lower temperatures will move in. The low-pressure system that kept snow falling from Sunday through Tuesday will finally skirt off to the east. “Cold ground temperatures will allow for the...
UTAH STATE
ABC 4

Ogden School District delays the start of the school day

OGDEN, Utah (ABC4) – The Ogden School District announced it will be delaying the school day on Monday, Dec. 12 by two hours after heavy overnight snowfall. AM half-day preschool and kindergarten have been canceled in the district, while PM half-day programs will continue as normal, according to the announcement.
OGDEN, UT

Comments / 0

Community Policy