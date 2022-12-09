ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Holiday Fun: VaHi Winterfest, Grant Park tour of homes on tap this weekend

By Collin Kelley
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft
 5 days ago
Virginia Highland Winterfest kicks off tonight, Dec. 9, with the Tour of Lights from 5:30-9 p.m featuring some of the neighborhood’s most festively decorated homes.

Then on Saturday, the day of events begins at 9 a.m. with the annual two-mile Jingle Jog, followed by the Holiday Parade on Lanier Boulevard at 10 a.m.

Throughout the day, be sure to stop by the Kid’s Corner for fun and games, and do your holiday shopping at the Artist Market with more than 50 local vendors.

Get tickets and see the entire Winterfest schedule here.

The 40th Annual Grant Park Candlelight Tour of Homes is this weekend Dec. 10-11.

The two-day event will feature an artist market and bake sale, Winter Wonderland, and children’s Christmas pageant – all at St. Paul United Methodist Church. Food trucks will also be onsite and the tour of neighborhood homes is from 6 to 10 p.m. both days.

You can still purchase advanced tickets online for $25 each until midnight tonight. You’ll pick up your tour booklet in the Sanctuary of St. Paul United Methodist Church (UMC) between 5:30–9:30 p.m. during the tour.

Beginning tomorrow, you may purchase tour booklets for $30 each in the Sanctuary of St. Paul United Methodist Church (UMC) between 5:30–9:30 p.m.

Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft

