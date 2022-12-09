ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mobile County, AL

WALA-TV FOX10

Citronelle PD arrests man in connection with stabbing

CITRONELLE, Ala. (WALA) - The Citronelle Police Department arrested a 41-year-old man in connection with a stabbing that took place earlier this month. Eddie Jawarren Turner of Citronelle was booked into Mobile County Metro Jail Tuesday on a charge of second-degree assault. Turner allegedly stabbed a man several times at Turtle Park on Dec. 4, Citronelle Police Chief Chris McLean said.
CITRONELLE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Bay Minette PD arrests 2, says shots fired at vehicle

BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WALA) - A 20-year-old Bay Minette man and a juvenile were arrested over the weekend after shots were fired at a vehicle, according to police. An additional juvenile remains at large. At approximately 12:45 a.m. Saturday Bay Minette police officers responded to a call regarding shots being...
BAY MINETTE, AL
WKRG News 5

Man accused of killing woman in hit-and-run confessed: Mobile ADA

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A man from Citronelle is facing a reckless manslaughter charge for allegedly hitting a car and killing Rachel Pickard, 24, while traveling on I-10 towards Biloxi on Nov. 5. Wyatt Newburn, 26, faced a judge for a preliminary hearing Monday morning, but the hearing was waved since Newburn confessed to investigators […]
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Gulf Shores domestic dispute leaves one stabbed on Oak Road East

GULF SHORES, Ala. (WALA) - On Wednesday, December 7, Gulf Shores Police were called to One Club Apartments on Oak Road East for a domestic disturbance in progress. When Gulf Shores Police arrived on the scene the officers located a 60-year-old male suffering from a knife wound to his abdomen. The victim was taken to Sacred Heart Hospital in serious condition where he underwent surgery for his injuries.
GULF SHORES, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Mobile County District Attorney’s Office investigator fired, under investigation

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - An investigator with the Mobile County District Attorney’s Office has been fired amid allegations of wrongdoing, according to authorities. Those allegations date to Deon Thornton’s tenure as a detective with the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office, according to Sheriff-elect Paul Burch. He said the department looked into a complaint from a citizen and then referred the matter to the Alabama Attorney General’s Office.
MOBILE COUNTY, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

U.S. 98 near Deer Acres Lane in Baldwin County reopens following fatal crash

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - FOX10 News has confirmed one person has died as the result of a two-vehicle crash this morning on U.S. 98 in Baldwin County. The crash happened shortly after 10 a.m. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency earlier reported U.S. 98 near Deer Acres Lane was blocked...
WALA-TV FOX10

Officials: Schools across Alabama take measures after hoax active shooter calls

(WALA) - Schools around the region have received hoax calls about active shooter threats, officials said. Across Alabama, officials reported multiple schools have been affected by hoax active shooter calls. St. Michael Catholic High School’s interim principal Paul Knapstein confirmed they received a hoax threat today after school dismissal. The...
BAY MINETTE, AL
WKRG News 5

Safety concerns come as pistol permit laws relax in Alabama

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — In just about three weeks Alabama will be one of a growing number of states that no longer requires a pistol permit for carrying a concealed handgun. “Constitutional Carry” was championed by 2nd Amendment absolutists but some in law enforcement –who also support private gun ownership –worry this could make people […]
ALABAMA STATE
WALA-TV FOX10

School threats across Alabama, impacting schools locally

BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WALA) - School threats spread across the state and nation Tuesday. Some schools locally received calls of an active shooter, though law enforcement said it’s just a hoax. According to Bay Minette Police, a scam phone call came into Bay Minette Elementary School of an active...
BAY MINETTE, AL
WKRG News 5

12-year-old shot, Mobile police looking for suspect

UPDATE: Mother of shot 12-year-old gives update on son’s condition MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department are investigating after a 12-year-old boy was shot in the leg. The shooting happened on the 1400 block of Garland Street near University Boulevard and Overlook Road. Officers tell us the victim was taking out […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Endangered missing person found: ECSO

UPDATE – The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office said the woman has been safely located. ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) —The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing and endangered woman.  ECSO said the woman was last seen on Dec. 10, 2022, on the 4200-block of West Fairfield Drive wearing a blue sweatshirt, black shorts […]
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
WEAR

Report: 20-year-old Pensacola woman threw two babies to the ground

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Deputies arrested a 20-year-old woman for allegedly throwing two babies to the ground in Escambia County, according to an arrest report. Trinity Crenshaw of Pensacola is charged with two counts of child abuse. Deputies were called to a home on Saturday. According to the report, a...
PENSACOLA, FL
WKRG News 5

Biloxi casino customers help stop armed robbery suspect

BILOXI, Miss. (WJTV) – A North Carolina man was arrested for an armed robbery at a Biloxi casino on Thursday, December 8. Biloxi police responded to the Beau Rivage Casino after receiving a call about an armed robbery that happened just after 10:30 a.m. According to investigators, a man displayed a weapon and demanded currency […]
BILOXI, MS

