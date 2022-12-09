MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - An investigator with the Mobile County District Attorney’s Office has been fired amid allegations of wrongdoing, according to authorities. Those allegations date to Deon Thornton’s tenure as a detective with the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office, according to Sheriff-elect Paul Burch. He said the department looked into a complaint from a citizen and then referred the matter to the Alabama Attorney General’s Office.

