WALA-TV FOX10
Citronelle PD arrests man in connection with stabbing
CITRONELLE, Ala. (WALA) - The Citronelle Police Department arrested a 41-year-old man in connection with a stabbing that took place earlier this month. Eddie Jawarren Turner of Citronelle was booked into Mobile County Metro Jail Tuesday on a charge of second-degree assault. Turner allegedly stabbed a man several times at Turtle Park on Dec. 4, Citronelle Police Chief Chris McLean said.
Deputies seize guns, drugs and cash from Escambia Co. home, 1 arrested, 1 wanted
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A Pensacola woman was arrested after deputies conducted a search on an Escambia County home in November and finding drugs, guns and cash, according to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office. Jacarla Purifoy, 25, was charged with keeping public nuisance structure for drug activity. On Nov. 10, members of the Escambia […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Bay Minette PD arrests 2, says shots fired at vehicle
BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WALA) - A 20-year-old Bay Minette man and a juvenile were arrested over the weekend after shots were fired at a vehicle, according to police. An additional juvenile remains at large. At approximately 12:45 a.m. Saturday Bay Minette police officers responded to a call regarding shots being...
WALA-TV FOX10
Case against teen accused in fentanyl overdose death heads to grand jury
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The case against a teen accused in a fentanyl overdose that killed a 15-year-old girl will be heard by a grand jury. At a preliminary hearing Tuesday, a judge found enough evidence to send the case against the 17-year-old to a grand jury. The victim, 15-year-old...
WALA-TV FOX10
Local law enforcement raising awareness to combat theft this holiday season
MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - There are many ways to protect yourself and your property this holiday season. And one of the biggest tips from Mobile Police, Prichard Police, and the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office is to make sure your car is locked and double-check before you go. “Lock...
Man accused of killing woman in hit-and-run confessed: Mobile ADA
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A man from Citronelle is facing a reckless manslaughter charge for allegedly hitting a car and killing Rachel Pickard, 24, while traveling on I-10 towards Biloxi on Nov. 5. Wyatt Newburn, 26, faced a judge for a preliminary hearing Monday morning, but the hearing was waved since Newburn confessed to investigators […]
utv44.com
Law enforcement looking for person who illegally dumped dozens of tires in Wilmer
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — The hunt is one for whoever dumped dozens of tires on the side of the road in Wilmer. It happened on Quartermain Road over the weekend. Officials posted photos on Facebook yesterday hoping to generate some leads. The Mobile County Environmental Enforcement Agency sent NBC...
WALA-TV FOX10
Grand jury will consider indictment of Citronelle man charged in fatal hit-and-run accident
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A grand jury will consider reckless manslaughter and four other charges against a Citronelle man accused in a hit-and-run accident that killed a Mississippi woman last month. Wyatt Lane Newburn, 26, gave up his right to a preliminary hearing on Monday. In addition to reckless manslaughter,...
Man intentionally crashes car, dies from self-inflicted gunshot: Daphne Police
UPDATE (12/13 9:56 a.m.): Officials with the Daphne Police Department said their investigation led them to the conclusion that the crash was intentional. Officers said that a 22-year-old man crashed his car on purpose and then died from a “self-inflicted gunshot wound.” DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Daphne Police Department said one person died Monday […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Gulf Shores domestic dispute leaves one stabbed on Oak Road East
GULF SHORES, Ala. (WALA) - On Wednesday, December 7, Gulf Shores Police were called to One Club Apartments on Oak Road East for a domestic disturbance in progress. When Gulf Shores Police arrived on the scene the officers located a 60-year-old male suffering from a knife wound to his abdomen. The victim was taken to Sacred Heart Hospital in serious condition where he underwent surgery for his injuries.
WALA-TV FOX10
Mobile County District Attorney’s Office investigator fired, under investigation
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - An investigator with the Mobile County District Attorney’s Office has been fired amid allegations of wrongdoing, according to authorities. Those allegations date to Deon Thornton’s tenure as a detective with the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office, according to Sheriff-elect Paul Burch. He said the department looked into a complaint from a citizen and then referred the matter to the Alabama Attorney General’s Office.
Mobile Police search for Old Shell Road gas station robbery suspect
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department said they are looking for a man who allegedly robbed a gas station off Old Shell Road early Saturday morning, according to a release from the MPD. Officers were called to 5473 Old Shell Road, Jaguar BP Convenience Store for a “robbery alarm” at around 12:46 a.m. […]
WALA-TV FOX10
U.S. 98 near Deer Acres Lane in Baldwin County reopens following fatal crash
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - FOX10 News has confirmed one person has died as the result of a two-vehicle crash this morning on U.S. 98 in Baldwin County. The crash happened shortly after 10 a.m. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency earlier reported U.S. 98 near Deer Acres Lane was blocked...
WALA-TV FOX10
Officials: Schools across Alabama take measures after hoax active shooter calls
(WALA) - Schools around the region have received hoax calls about active shooter threats, officials said. Across Alabama, officials reported multiple schools have been affected by hoax active shooter calls. St. Michael Catholic High School’s interim principal Paul Knapstein confirmed they received a hoax threat today after school dismissal. The...
Safety concerns come as pistol permit laws relax in Alabama
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — In just about three weeks Alabama will be one of a growing number of states that no longer requires a pistol permit for carrying a concealed handgun. “Constitutional Carry” was championed by 2nd Amendment absolutists but some in law enforcement –who also support private gun ownership –worry this could make people […]
WALA-TV FOX10
School threats across Alabama, impacting schools locally
BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WALA) - School threats spread across the state and nation Tuesday. Some schools locally received calls of an active shooter, though law enforcement said it’s just a hoax. According to Bay Minette Police, a scam phone call came into Bay Minette Elementary School of an active...
12-year-old shot, Mobile police looking for suspect
UPDATE: Mother of shot 12-year-old gives update on son’s condition MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department are investigating after a 12-year-old boy was shot in the leg. The shooting happened on the 1400 block of Garland Street near University Boulevard and Overlook Road. Officers tell us the victim was taking out […]
Endangered missing person found: ECSO
UPDATE – The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office said the woman has been safely located. ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) —The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing and endangered woman. ECSO said the woman was last seen on Dec. 10, 2022, on the 4200-block of West Fairfield Drive wearing a blue sweatshirt, black shorts […]
WEAR
Report: 20-year-old Pensacola woman threw two babies to the ground
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Deputies arrested a 20-year-old woman for allegedly throwing two babies to the ground in Escambia County, according to an arrest report. Trinity Crenshaw of Pensacola is charged with two counts of child abuse. Deputies were called to a home on Saturday. According to the report, a...
Biloxi casino customers help stop armed robbery suspect
BILOXI, Miss. (WJTV) – A North Carolina man was arrested for an armed robbery at a Biloxi casino on Thursday, December 8. Biloxi police responded to the Beau Rivage Casino after receiving a call about an armed robbery that happened just after 10:30 a.m. According to investigators, a man displayed a weapon and demanded currency […]
