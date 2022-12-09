Artisans to Relocate in Summer 2023

Artisans Cuisine and Savior-Faire is making a move. The concept known for its eclectic French dishes is planning to open at 5745 Westheimer Rd. near the Galleria in Houston.

Artisans is currently located at 3201 Louisiana St. in Houston. According to the Artisans website , the new location could open in June of 2023. There’s no word on whether operations at the current location will be affected during the move.

The Artisans menu features plates of pan-seared scallops, pepper-crusted tuna, and duck confit rillette pâté. Caviar, salads, and multiple course tastings are also featured at Artisans.

The exquisite dessert menu features well-thought-out options including crème Brûlée and apple tart tatin upside-down. An extensive list of champagne and sparkling wines, white, red, and rose is available to diners.

Chef Jacques Fox opened Artisans in Midtown a decade ago. The French restaurant continues to offer an innovative dining experience to guests.

Keep up with What Now Houston’s restaurant, retail, and real estate scoop by subscribing to our newsletter , liking us on Facebook , and following us on Twitter . Opening a restaurant? Browse our Preferred Partners .