High School Basketball Scoreboard: 12/12/22
Spencer, Ia (KICD) – Here are the Girls Basketball scores from last night. Spirit Lake hosted Forest City and would fall 57-53. Spirit Lake falls to 4-3 while Forest City is now 2-3. Spirit Lake will face Cherokee in Lakes Conference play on Friday December 16th. Emmetsburg would welcome West Hancock to town. The E-Hawks jumped out to a 12 point halftime lead and would hold off the Eagle comeback in the second half to win 51-45. Emmetsburg improves to 4-2 while West Hancock drops to 2-4. The E-Hawks will face Twin Lakes Conference foe South Central Calhoun on Friday December 16th.
Weekend Wrestling Scoreboard: 12/10/22
Spencer, Ia (KICD) – Here are the Wrestling Scores from the weekend. The Sheldon/South O’Brien girls team went to the Wolves Tournament hosted by Western Iowa in Onawa. Tamson Budden would place first for Sheldon/South O’Brien in the 154-168 Division. Emmetsburg hosted the Bob Roethler Invitational that...
Joan Burnett, 72, of Emmetsburg
Services for 72-year-old Joan Burnett of Emmetsburg will be Friday, December 16th, at 1 p.m. at Martin-Mattice Funeral Home in Emmetsburg with burial at St. John’s Catholic Cemetery. Martin-Mattice Funeral Home in Emmetsburg is in charge of the arrangements.
Phyllis Rukes, 87, of Spencer
A private family service for 87-year-old Phyllis Rukes of Spencer will be held at Robinson Funeral Home in Spirit Lake with burial at Lake View Gardens Cemetery. Robinson Funeral Home in Spirit Lake is in charge of the arrangements.
Nebraska Man Injured In O’Brien County Crash Dies From Injuries
Sheldon, IA (KICD)– An Omaha man seriously injured in a crash last week near Sheldon has died from his injuries. A crash report from the Iowa State Patrol says 48-year-old Brian Williams was southbound on Nettle Avenue when his semi crossed the center line and struck the rear axle of a semi around one o’clock Tuesday afternoon.
Weekly Health Update: Avoiding Winter Slips, Trips and Falls
Spencer, IA (KICD)– Winter has not even officially started up to this point, but Northwest Iowa has already gotten a taste of what the cold season can provide including hazards on area roads and sidewalks. Tatum Geerdes is Spencer Hospital’s Employee Health Nurse. She says there are a number...
High Path Avian Influenza Back in Northwest Iowa
(KICD) — The Iowa Department of Agriculture has confirmed two cases of high pathogen avian influenza in turkey flocks in both Buena Vista and Cherokee Counties this month. Gretta Irwin with the Iowa Turkey Federation says the disease has lasted longer than the previous outbreak in 2015, but luckily has affected fewer birds.
Carol Koep, 85, of Milford
Memorial services for 85-year-old Carol Koep of Milford will be Friday, December 16th at 10:30am at Turner Jenness Funeral Home in Milford. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service.
Dale Frantz, 86, of Laurens
A Celebration of Life for 86-year-old Dale Frantz of Laurens will be Sunday, December 18th, at 1:30 p.m. at United Methodist Church in Laurens with burial at Laurens Cemetery. Visitation will be Sunday starting at noon until the time of the service at the church. Power’s Funeral Home in Laurens...
Monday Morning Farm News (12/12/22)
Second cases of HPAI confirmed this month in both Buena Vista and Cherokee Counties.
William “Bill” Knock, 90, of Sanborn Formerly of Melvin
Memorial services for 90-year-old William “Bill” Knock of Sanborn, formerly of Melvin, will be Friday, December 16th, at 11 a.m. at American Lutheran Church in Melvin with burial taking place prior to the service at Baker Township Cemetery. Sanborn Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Emmetsburg Man Facing Alcohol and Firearm Charge Following Traffic Stop
Spencer, IA (KICD) — An Emmetsburg man is facing both an alcohol and firearm after a traffic stop on the Clay-Palo Alto County line a little over a mile south of Highway 18. According to the Clay County Sheriff’s Office, 22-year-old Tyson Kruse was pulled over a little after 2 a.m. on Sunday and after an investigation was arrested for Operating While Intoxicated. It was also discovered Kruse had a loaded firearm in the vehicle and he was additionally charged with Carrying a Dangerous Weapon While Under the Influence.
Driver and Passenger Avoid Injury in Single Vehicle Rollover in O’Brien County
Primghar, IA (KICD) — A driver and his passenger managed to avoid injuries in a crash near Paullina on Sunday. According to the crash report from the O’Brien County Sheriff’s Office, 48-year-old Jamison Jenness was headed North on Silver Avenue around midnight in heavy fog conditions when he reportedly missed the stop sign at the T intersection at 470th Street while talking to a passenger.
Allison Decker Sentenced to Life in Prison
Spirit Lake, IA (KICD)– Nearly two years after Angel Bastman was killed in her Lake Park home, Allison Decker has been sentenced. Decker was convicted of first-degree murder, third degree theft and conspiracy to commit theft in June following a nearly week long bench trial in May. She given a mandatory life sentence for the murder on Tuesday along with another two years in prison for the theft charge.
Supervisors Accept Resignation of Dickinson County Attorney
Spirit Lake, IA (KICD)– Dickinson County Attorney Amy Zenor is formally resigning her position after charges were filed last month for public intoxication. The only comment from elected officials Tuesday morning was a well wish from Board of Supervisors Chairman Bill Leupold. The unanimous approval comes a little over...
Estherville Fire Officials Urging Use of Carbon Monoxide Detectors Following Recent Call
Estherville, IA (KICD)– Area fire officials are urging the use of carbon monoxide detectors following a recent incident in Estherville. Emergency crews were called to home on North 7th Street Wednesday afternoon for a suspected carbon monoxide leak. Emmet County Fire Chief and Emergency Management Coordinator Travis Sheridan tested the meter in the home to verify elevated gas levels.
