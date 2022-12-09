ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Page County, VA

WHSV

HPD looking for information regarding an alleged assault

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Harrisonburg Police Department (HPD) is attempting to identify a person regarding an alleged assault that occurred on Dec. 8th near the 1500 block of Country Club Road. If you have any information, please contact Detective Dyer at alan.dyer@harrisonburgva.gov or 540-437-2680. Anonymous tips can be sent...
HARRISONBURG, VA
2news.com

Sparks Police Investigate Deadly Shooting on El Rancho Drive

Sparks Police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened on Sunday night on El Rancho Drive. Police say they found the identified victim around 9 p.m. in the 1800 hundred of El Rancho Drive. They say the man in his 20's, who was shot, died later at Renown Regional Medical...
SPARKS, NV
Inside Nova

Manassas man arrested in double shooting in Triangle

A 30-year-old Manassas-area man is jailed without bond after a Friday night shooting that left two wounded in Triangle. Officers were called to the 4100 block of Southway Lane at 11:23 p.m., where they spoke to one victim, a 40-year-old woman, from a second-floor window who told them the shooter was inside the house.
MANASSAS, VA
The MadRapp Recorder

Dovel in trouble again in Rapp Circuit Court

Out of jail less than a month following his multiple September 15 felony and misdemeanor convictions in Rappahannock County Circuit Court, Terry Morris Dovel found himself back behind bars on November 10, 2022 when Adult Probation and Parole District 39 in Harrisonburg issued a major violation report (MVR). Dovel, 23, and co-defendant Corey Allen Hanner both were found guilty of multiple breaking and enterings on the Woodville property of James William "Bill” Fletcher III back in May 2020. Judge Jeannette A. Irby sentenced Dovel to seven years in prison and 36 months in jail before suspending all but two years. She also placed him of three years of supervised probation. He...
RAPPAHANNOCK COUNTY, VA
Augusta Free Press

TikTok trend? Waynesboro Police respond to report of unprovoked punches

A social media post making the rounds this weekend led people in Waynesboro to believe that citizens were being randomly attacked by strangers. The good news, according to Waynesboro Police: there isn’t a trend of this happening. A look at recent police reports show only one incidence of a crime meeting this description.
WAYNESBORO, VA
theriver953.com

FCSO seeks help in identifying suspects

The Frederick County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in identifying two men wanted for Burglary of Residence. Officers received a call on December 1st when a resident of Clearbrook noticed two white males with face masks and hoods trying to enter his backdoor on his Ring Doorbell Camera.
wsvaonline.com

Stabbing case continued for 7th time

It’s a seventh continuation in the case of a Staunton woman charged in connection with a stabbing last summer at a Fishersville daycare. Online records show that this afternoon’s hearing for Daizjha (DAY-ja) Renae Bryant in Augusta County General District Court was continued until Valentine’s Day. The...
FISHERSVILLE, VA
theriver953.com

News Maker Wayne Sager on the new Police headquarters

Strasburg Town Council at the last work session approved the purchase of the 115 King St. location for the new Police headquarters. We spoke with Strasburg Police Chief Wayne Sager about it in our latest news maker. News makers are brought to you by Warren County Together We are Community.
STRASBURG, VA
mynews4.com

One person dead after vehicle versus bicyclist crash in Prater Way at Sparks

SPARKS, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — One person is dead after a vehicle versus bicyclist crash in Prater Way in Sparks Friday evening, Sparks PD Stephen Goodrum said. Police said at approximately 4:00 p.m. on December 9, they responded to a report of a vehicle versus bicyclist near the intersection of Prater Way and 22nd St. Upon arrival, officers located the bicyclist and the driver on scene.
SPARKS, NV
cbs19news

Incident at The Shops at Stonefield

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- On Saturday, December 10, 2022, at approximately 12:30 PM officers with the Albemarle County Police Department were dispatched to the Shops at Stonefield for an assault in progress. Upon arrival, they discovered the victim. After further investigation, it was found that several individuals were stealing...
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA
fox5dc.com

Vehicle involved in deadly I-66 hit-and-run death of highway worker located in Fairfax County: cops

FAIRFAX, Va. - Police have found the vehicle they say was involved in the hit-and-run death of a highway worker Thursday morning on Interstate 66. Officers say they located the damaged Chevrolet Malibu in a public parking garage in Fairfax County late Thursday night after receiving a tip. The vehicle was seized as evidence and is being processed. Authorities say the temporary tags displayed on the vehicle do not belong to it.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
pagevalleynews.com

Luray man charged with poisoning, filming non-consenting adult and distributing images

LURAY, Dec. 7 — A Page County grand jury issued 25 indictments against a Luray man on Wednesday in Page County Circuit Court. The charges against David Howard Wright II include a Class 3 felony for poisoning someone, as well as 24 Class 1 misdemeanors for filming a non-consenting nude person (14 counts) and then distributing those images (10 counts).
LURAY, VA
Augusta Free Press

Update: Three-vehicle crash in Deerfield Tuesday results in one fatality

One man is dead and one woman is being treated for serious injuries after a three-vehicle accident on Shenandoah Mountain Drive in Deerfield. The accident took place approximately one half mile east of Ramsey’s Draft Fire Road in Augusta County at 7:13 a.m. Trenton Varner, 36, of Head Waters,...
DEERFIELD, VA

