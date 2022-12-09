Read full article on original website
WHSV
HPD looking for information regarding an alleged assault
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Harrisonburg Police Department (HPD) is attempting to identify a person regarding an alleged assault that occurred on Dec. 8th near the 1500 block of Country Club Road. If you have any information, please contact Detective Dyer at alan.dyer@harrisonburgva.gov or 540-437-2680. Anonymous tips can be sent...
2news.com
Sparks Police Investigate Deadly Shooting on El Rancho Drive
Sparks Police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened on Sunday night on El Rancho Drive. Police say they found the identified victim around 9 p.m. in the 1800 hundred of El Rancho Drive. They say the man in his 20's, who was shot, died later at Renown Regional Medical...
Inside Nova
Manassas man arrested in double shooting in Triangle
A 30-year-old Manassas-area man is jailed without bond after a Friday night shooting that left two wounded in Triangle. Officers were called to the 4100 block of Southway Lane at 11:23 p.m., where they spoke to one victim, a 40-year-old woman, from a second-floor window who told them the shooter was inside the house.
COLD CASE: Child With Ties To Virginia Goes Missing From Awol Road In Lebanon
Twenty-two years after his disappearance authorities continue to search for Eric Pyles, also known as Nick Cagnow, who went missing on Dec. 12, 2000. The Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers has renewed a plea for information on Pyles/Cagnow's whereabouts on the anniversary of his disappearance. The 12-year-old boy got off his school...
Dovel in trouble again in Rapp Circuit Court
Out of jail less than a month following his multiple September 15 felony and misdemeanor convictions in Rappahannock County Circuit Court, Terry Morris Dovel found himself back behind bars on November 10, 2022 when Adult Probation and Parole District 39 in Harrisonburg issued a major violation report (MVR). Dovel, 23, and co-defendant Corey Allen Hanner both were found guilty of multiple breaking and enterings on the Woodville property of James William "Bill” Fletcher III back in May 2020. Judge Jeannette A. Irby sentenced Dovel to seven years in prison and 36 months in jail before suspending all but two years. She also placed him of three years of supervised probation. He...
Augusta Free Press
TikTok trend? Waynesboro Police respond to report of unprovoked punches
A social media post making the rounds this weekend led people in Waynesboro to believe that citizens were being randomly attacked by strangers. The good news, according to Waynesboro Police: there isn’t a trend of this happening. A look at recent police reports show only one incidence of a crime meeting this description.
theriver953.com
FCSO seeks help in identifying suspects
The Frederick County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in identifying two men wanted for Burglary of Residence. Officers received a call on December 1st when a resident of Clearbrook noticed two white males with face masks and hoods trying to enter his backdoor on his Ring Doorbell Camera.
Police investigating body found in wooded area in Prince William County
An investigation has been launched by the Prince William County Police Department after a body was found in a wooded area of Woodbridge.
wsvaonline.com
Stabbing case continued for 7th time
It’s a seventh continuation in the case of a Staunton woman charged in connection with a stabbing last summer at a Fishersville daycare. Online records show that this afternoon’s hearing for Daizjha (DAY-ja) Renae Bryant in Augusta County General District Court was continued until Valentine’s Day. The...
Police warn of dangerous driving after 2 people caught going over 100 MPH in Prince William County
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. — Two drivers have been cited in Prince William County after being caught going over 100 mph on Saturday morning, less than 30 minutes apart. The police department is now issuing a warning to drivers before the busy holiday travel season. Officers with the Prince...
theriver953.com
News Maker Wayne Sager on the new Police headquarters
Strasburg Town Council at the last work session approved the purchase of the 115 King St. location for the new Police headquarters. We spoke with Strasburg Police Chief Wayne Sager about it in our latest news maker. News makers are brought to you by Warren County Together We are Community.
25-year-old killed in crash near Dulles Airport
According to the Loudoun County Sheriff's Office, the crash happened just before 2:45 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 12 on the 500 block of East Staunton Avenue.
Augusta Free Press
Albemarle County: Police report scam phone calls from person ID’g as sheriff’s deputy
Albemarle County Police are alerting the community to a scam in which a caller identifies himself as Sean Hackney of the Albemarle County Sheriff’s Office. The caller says there is a warrant for the arrest of the individual, due to a missed court date, but the matter can be resolved through a transfer of funds.
mynews4.com
One person dead after vehicle versus bicyclist crash in Prater Way at Sparks
SPARKS, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — One person is dead after a vehicle versus bicyclist crash in Prater Way in Sparks Friday evening, Sparks PD Stephen Goodrum said. Police said at approximately 4:00 p.m. on December 9, they responded to a report of a vehicle versus bicyclist near the intersection of Prater Way and 22nd St. Upon arrival, officers located the bicyclist and the driver on scene.
nbc24.com
'Unusual': Police warn shoppers about thieves' new purse theft tactic
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (WJLA) — Authorities in Virginia are warning shoppers about a new twist on a crime of opportunity, saying that thieves are using strategically placed shopping carts to distract their victims in several recent purse thefts. We believe the shopping carts are being used as a...
cbs19news
Incident at The Shops at Stonefield
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- On Saturday, December 10, 2022, at approximately 12:30 PM officers with the Albemarle County Police Department were dispatched to the Shops at Stonefield for an assault in progress. Upon arrival, they discovered the victim. After further investigation, it was found that several individuals were stealing...
fox5dc.com
Vehicle involved in deadly I-66 hit-and-run death of highway worker located in Fairfax County: cops
FAIRFAX, Va. - Police have found the vehicle they say was involved in the hit-and-run death of a highway worker Thursday morning on Interstate 66. Officers say they located the damaged Chevrolet Malibu in a public parking garage in Fairfax County late Thursday night after receiving a tip. The vehicle was seized as evidence and is being processed. Authorities say the temporary tags displayed on the vehicle do not belong to it.
pagevalleynews.com
Luray man charged with poisoning, filming non-consenting adult and distributing images
LURAY, Dec. 7 — A Page County grand jury issued 25 indictments against a Luray man on Wednesday in Page County Circuit Court. The charges against David Howard Wright II include a Class 3 felony for poisoning someone, as well as 24 Class 1 misdemeanors for filming a non-consenting nude person (14 counts) and then distributing those images (10 counts).
Police seize firearms, $16,000 worth of fentanyl in Virginia drug bust
Two suspects were arrested in a drug bust in the town of Culpeper that resulted in the seizure of firearms and fentanyl pills, according to Virginia State Police.
Augusta Free Press
Update: Three-vehicle crash in Deerfield Tuesday results in one fatality
One man is dead and one woman is being treated for serious injuries after a three-vehicle accident on Shenandoah Mountain Drive in Deerfield. The accident took place approximately one half mile east of Ramsey’s Draft Fire Road in Augusta County at 7:13 a.m. Trenton Varner, 36, of Head Waters,...
