Read full article on original website
Related
The Daily South
Collard Greens And Watermelon Rind Pickle Are A Match Made For The Holidays
My dad is 80 years old, but the moment the first frost hits, he turns into a wide-eyed little boy who expects the fridge to be stocked with two things: collard greens and watermelon rind pickle. It wasn’t until I moved to Alabama earlier this year that I discovered that this combination was not a staple in every Southern household, and my dad is still coming to terms with it.
agupdate.com
Warm Holiday Ham Crescents
½ lb. fully cooked ham (brown-sugar, shaved) 8 oz. crescent dinner rolls (refrigerated) 4 slices mozzarella cheese (or Swiss), cut diagonally) Separate package of crescent rolls into triangles; place on waxed paper. Place cheese triangle over each dough triangle. Divide ham among the 8 dough/cheese triangles. Beginning at widest end, roll up to form a crescent. Place on baking sheet that has been coated with cooking spray. Bake at 375° for 13 to 15 minutes. Meanwhile, in small bowl, stir together mayonnaise and mustard for dipping. Makes 8 servings.
Forget Frozen French Fries — This Gadget Cuts Down on the Time and Work of Slicing Potatoes
And it’s 40% off right now.
eattravellife.com
Homemade Christmas Jam Recipe
When you find fresh cranberries in the store, it’s your signal to make your Christmas Jam for the holidays. Giving homemade jam is a great gift to give during the holidays. There are many delicious homemade jam recipes to choose from. You can start by using frozen fruit to...
Comments / 0