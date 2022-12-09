My dad is 80 years old, but the moment the first frost hits, he turns into a wide-eyed little boy who expects the fridge to be stocked with two things: collard greens and watermelon rind pickle. It wasn’t until I moved to Alabama earlier this year that I discovered that this combination was not a staple in every Southern household, and my dad is still coming to terms with it.

