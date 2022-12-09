ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Comments / 0

Related
99.9 The Point

Outstanding Meteor Shower to Bring 90 Meteors an Hour to Colorado Skies December 14

Get set to bundle up and step outside to see one of the biggest meteor showers of the year, this week. The upcoming snow doesn't mean you can't catch this one. A meteor shower is one of the most magical things to witness; there are six major meteor events each year. They conclude with this week's Geminid shower, in which to see "space rocks" falling into Earth's atmosphere and burning up.
COLORADO STATE
99.9 The Point

Wow: Storm Bringing Colorado’s First Blizzard Warning Since March of 2019

Though the Fort Collins area will see only a trace of snow up to 3 inches, not too far east of the Choice City will be included in this blizzard warning. On December 13, 2021, the high temperature for Fort Collins was 65°. This year will look much different, with this major storm system pushing through the area. The northeastern part of Colorado is going to get the worst of it.
FORT COLLINS, CO
KOOL 107.9 KBKL

What Causes ‘Watermelon Snow’ in Colorado?

Double rainbows, contrail shadows, and sundogs are just a few examples of unusual weather phenomena that can occur in Colorado - but have you ever heard of watermelon snow? And can this happen here too?. If you make your way up to Colorado's high country during the summertime, you may...
COLORADO STATE
Heather Willard

Monday snowstorm expected to head north of DougCo

Heather Willard / NewsBreak Denver / Dec. 12, 2022. (Douglas County, Colo.) Blizzard conditions are projected for the I-76 corridor and the northeast corner of Colorado Monday night into Tuesday. Still conditions are not anticipated to reach Douglas County — unless the storm shifts during the day Monday.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, CO
weather5280.com

Colorado weather: Snow storm to hit Monday through Tuesday

Although the brunt of the next system will slam the Dakotas and Nebraska with deep snow, Colorado will have its own impacts as we continue to watch for any changes to the storm's path that could dramatically increase the hazards here across the state. As it stands now, the storm...
COLORADO STATE
99.9 The Point

Watch: You Might Never Use A Public Restroom In Colorado Again

I'm sure we're all thankful for public toilets, but we'd probably rather not see or know what happens when you flush one. We've always known that public restrooms were prime breeding grounds for bacteria, germs, and pathogens. But, guess what? When you gotta go, you gotta go - so you do what you have to do and try not to think about the filthy environment you are in.
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

Denver-area restaurant workers stunned by "Shock and Claus" tips

When Claudia Lopez arrived for her job as a waitress Thursday at the Stone Creek Cafe in Englewood, she had no idea what she was in for. It was a busier morning than most, as a group of 22 friends took up most of the small restaurant, ordering eggs and hash browns, coffee and juice.But the group had a secret agenda."The idea is to celebrate hard-working people in the community," said one of the organizers, Dudley Morton.So when the friends were done eating, each of them left a $100 tip, leaving Claudia and the rest of the restaurant workers shocked...
ENGLEWOOD, CO
99.9 The Point

25 Things Coloradans Do When the Weather Gets Cold

If you've lived in Colorado long enough, you've probably noticed that we do things a little differently than other states during the winter. Colorado's cold climate during these months calls for a complete change in lifestyle and showcases a unique identity that most Coloradans have. Here are 25 things that...
COLORADO STATE
99.9 The Point

99.9 The Point

Windsor, CO
7K+
Followers
10K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

99.9 The Point plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Fort Collins, Colorado. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy