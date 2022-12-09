Read full article on original website
Experience Colorado’s Wilderness in this Rustic Renovated Silo
Travel websites like Airbnb and VRBO offer unique accommodations that are above and beyond a typical hotel room. In Colorado alone, there are hundreds of rentals to choose from, ranging from rustic treehouses to lavish mega-mansions. Stay the Night in a Charming Colorado Silo. Sleep soundly in this dreamy Airbnb.
Outstanding Meteor Shower to Bring 90 Meteors an Hour to Colorado Skies December 14
Get set to bundle up and step outside to see one of the biggest meteor showers of the year, this week. The upcoming snow doesn't mean you can't catch this one. A meteor shower is one of the most magical things to witness; there are six major meteor events each year. They conclude with this week's Geminid shower, in which to see "space rocks" falling into Earth's atmosphere and burning up.
Colorado’s Stoneyard Distillery Invites Guests to Stay Overnight
After a night of drinking, nothing is better (and safer) than being steps from your bed. Fortunately, Colorado's Stoneyard Distillery makes this concept entirely possible with its convenient Hipcamp setup. Stoneyard Distillery is situated in the scenic town of Gypsum, Colorado, on a site that was chosen because of its...
How much snow will Denver get by Tuesday morning?
The next round of snow is on the way for Colorado. While some parts of the state will experience blizzard conditions, the Denver metro area will see limited snowfall totals.
Is a front license plate required in Colorado?
If you are new to Colorado and trying to figure out whether or not you need one or two license plates for your vehicle, we have you covered.
Wow: Storm Bringing Colorado’s First Blizzard Warning Since March of 2019
Though the Fort Collins area will see only a trace of snow up to 3 inches, not too far east of the Choice City will be included in this blizzard warning. On December 13, 2021, the high temperature for Fort Collins was 65°. This year will look much different, with this major storm system pushing through the area. The northeastern part of Colorado is going to get the worst of it.
Denver weather: Travel alert as blizzard warnings hit Colorado
The snow will reach the Front Range and plains after 8 p.m. Monday night.
What Causes ‘Watermelon Snow’ in Colorado?
Double rainbows, contrail shadows, and sundogs are just a few examples of unusual weather phenomena that can occur in Colorado - but have you ever heard of watermelon snow? And can this happen here too?. If you make your way up to Colorado's high country during the summertime, you may...
Colorado boy injured in Belize headed home to Colorado thanks to a viewer
After Denver7 shared the story of Stefan Keryan, an 8-year-old who was hurt while on vacation with his family in Belize, the owner of Peak Medevac reached out and offered to go pick him up for free.
This Colorado Tourist Attraction Is One of the Most Underrated in America
When you think of must-visit tourist attractions, images of the Great Wall of China or the Vatican come to mind. Out-of-towners also flock to Colorado, hoping to see elk in Rocky Mountain National Park or the view from the top of Pikes Peak. These destinations are spectacular, but everybody knows it — there's virtually no way to go without crowds.
Monday snowstorm expected to head north of DougCo
Heather Willard / NewsBreak Denver / Dec. 12, 2022. (Douglas County, Colo.) Blizzard conditions are projected for the I-76 corridor and the northeast corner of Colorado Monday night into Tuesday. Still conditions are not anticipated to reach Douglas County — unless the storm shifts during the day Monday.
There’s a New Burger Joint in Colorado and They Look Like a ‘Must Eat’
It's one of America's favorite foods meeting one of America's most common first names. Are you ready to dive into some of the most mouth-watering burgers you've ever had?. These guys like to keep it simple, too. They have four burgers, a couple of sandwiches, and you can get a wagyu beef dog. It doesn't have to be complicated to be delicious, apparently.
New Colorado law banning the sale of non-cage-free eggs goes into effect next month
Beginning on January 1, 2023, the new Colorado law that prohibits the sale of non-cage-free eggs will go into effect. The law, House Bill 20-1343, was signed earlier this year. "Soon all eggs sold at Colorado grocery stores will be from cage-free hens. The Colorado general assembly passed HB20-1343 to...
weather5280.com
Colorado weather: Snow storm to hit Monday through Tuesday
Although the brunt of the next system will slam the Dakotas and Nebraska with deep snow, Colorado will have its own impacts as we continue to watch for any changes to the storm's path that could dramatically increase the hazards here across the state. As it stands now, the storm...
Watch: You Might Never Use A Public Restroom In Colorado Again
I'm sure we're all thankful for public toilets, but we'd probably rather not see or know what happens when you flush one. We've always known that public restrooms were prime breeding grounds for bacteria, germs, and pathogens. But, guess what? When you gotta go, you gotta go - so you do what you have to do and try not to think about the filthy environment you are in.
Colorado city dubbed 2nd-best place to live in United States
Many consider Colorado to be a great place to live – that's no secret. This makes it no surprise that Business Insider has ranked multiple Colorado cities among the top 50 'best places to live' in the United States. The highest-ranking Colorado city on their list is Colorado Springs,...
Did You Know this Huge Buddhist Temple is in Colorado?
It's no secret that Colorado is full of hidden gems. However, you may not realize that deep in the Colorado wilderness lies a huge Buddhist Temple known as the Great Stupa of Dharmakaya. The Great Stupa of Dharmakaya in Colorado's Wildnerness. The Great Stupa of Dharmakaya is a huge Buddhist...
Denver-area restaurant workers stunned by "Shock and Claus" tips
When Claudia Lopez arrived for her job as a waitress Thursday at the Stone Creek Cafe in Englewood, she had no idea what she was in for. It was a busier morning than most, as a group of 22 friends took up most of the small restaurant, ordering eggs and hash browns, coffee and juice.But the group had a secret agenda."The idea is to celebrate hard-working people in the community," said one of the organizers, Dudley Morton.So when the friends were done eating, each of them left a $100 tip, leaving Claudia and the rest of the restaurant workers shocked...
25 Things Coloradans Do When the Weather Gets Cold
If you've lived in Colorado long enough, you've probably noticed that we do things a little differently than other states during the winter. Colorado's cold climate during these months calls for a complete change in lifestyle and showcases a unique identity that most Coloradans have. Here are 25 things that...
15 Colorado Towns That Have the Dirtiest Sounding Names
Colorado is loaded with unique town names that help tell the unique story of our state. Some of these names are historic, some keep the names of significant people around for us to remember, and others are just totally strange. Get ready for a bunch of uncontrollable snickering as we...
