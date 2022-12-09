Moonlite Drive-In offers free Christmas movies for donated food
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A local community organization, The Garrett Sands Kindness Project , invites you to enjoy lots of holiday cheer this weekend at the Moonlite Drive-in.
The Moonlite Drive-In will have 3 nights of free admission for holiday classic double features. The 2018 animated hit "The Grinch" and the 2003 holiday classic "Elf" on Friday and Saturday, Dec. 9 & 10 with gates opening at 5 p.m. "Polar Express" and "Christmas Vacation" on Sunday, Dec. 11 with gates opening at 3:30 p.m. The drive-in is located at 5056 N Lafayette Ave. in Terre Haute, IN. Movies will begin at 6 p.m. on all three nights.
The Garrett Sands Kindness Project will be taking non-perishable food donations. These donations will go to United Campus Ministries, which runs a food pantry for local college students.
The Garrett Sands Kindness Project was created in memory of a local honors student and athlete, who died in 2018. Garrett always had a drive to be better than he was the day before and loved to help others.
The Moonlite Drive-In will have donation barrels out all weekend for those who wish to donate non-perishable food items.
