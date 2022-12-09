ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ABC Will No Longer Air BackStreet Boys Holiday Special After Rape Allegation Against Nick Carter

Deadline has confirmed that ABC will no longer air A Very Backstreet Holiday after a woman who claims Backstreet Boys singer Nick Carter raped her when she was a teenager after one of the group’s concerts announced she is filing a lawsuit. The music special will be replaced by comedy repeats in the 8 PM hour on Dec. 14. Shannon “Shay” Ruth, now 39, contends she was just 17 when Carter took her into his tour bus following a Backstreet Boys concert in Tacoma, Washington in 2001. She claims the singer gave her what he called “VIP juice” and then...
Nick Carter Recalls "Emotional" Onstage Moment with the Backstreet Boys After Aaron Carter's Death

Watch: Nick Carter Mourns Brother Aaron Carter's Death. The boys have Nick Carter's back. Following the death of his younger brother Aaron Carter, the "I Want It That Way" singer opened up about his emotional performance with the Backstreet Boys one day after learning the tragic news. Recalling the tearful night, Nick admitted "it was tough to get up on stage," but was grateful to have the support of bandmates.
Wife of Tina Turner’s Son Reveals How He Died

Tina Turner’s son died of cancer after he “got sick in 3 weeks,” wrote Afida Turner, his wife, on Friday evening in a post on Instagram. Ronnie Turner, 62, died on Thursday. Turner was already a survivor of the disease. according to The Daily Mail. That morning, police received a call “stating that Ronnie was struggling to breathe outside his home,” according to The Daily Mail. “Ronnie was a terrific musician and bass player,” read the caption on his wife’s Friday Instagram post. Aida Turner called her husband an “amazing soul,” “heart of giant,” and a “true angel.” This is the second son that Tina Turner lost, after Ronnie’s elder brother Craig died by suicide in 2018. As Turner struggled to breathe on Thursday, neighbors attempted CPR but failed to revive him, and he was pronounced dead “on scene,” according to The Daily Mail. At the end of her Instagram post, Aida Turner sent one last message: “Fuck cancer.”
‘Superstar’ Mom Saves Daughter From Raccoon Attack: WATCH

A quick-thinking woman recently saved her daughter from a vicious wild raccoon attack — and it was all caught on camera. The terrifying encounter took place on the morning of Dec. 2, when 5-year-old Rylee MacNamara stepped out onto her porch to wait for her school bus. Out of...
Shania Twain Reveals New 'Queen Of Me Tour' Dates, Extending Through 2023

Shania Twain is extending her highly-anticipated “Queen of Me Tour” again, and the country music superstar is set to travel the globe throughout the year. “I'll be kissing my horses goodbye in April because mamma's going on the road for the entirety of 2023!” Twain announced with a list of new performance dates and destinations on Tuesday (December 6). “And I'm playing even more shows that we've just announced!!”
