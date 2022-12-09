Read full article on original website
Related
ABC Will No Longer Air BackStreet Boys Holiday Special After Rape Allegation Against Nick Carter
Deadline has confirmed that ABC will no longer air A Very Backstreet Holiday after a woman who claims Backstreet Boys singer Nick Carter raped her when she was a teenager after one of the group’s concerts announced she is filing a lawsuit. The music special will be replaced by comedy repeats in the 8 PM hour on Dec. 14. Shannon “Shay” Ruth, now 39, contends she was just 17 when Carter took her into his tour bus following a Backstreet Boys concert in Tacoma, Washington in 2001. She claims the singer gave her what he called “VIP juice” and then...
Nick Carter Recalls "Emotional" Onstage Moment with the Backstreet Boys After Aaron Carter's Death
Watch: Nick Carter Mourns Brother Aaron Carter's Death. The boys have Nick Carter's back. Following the death of his younger brother Aaron Carter, the "I Want It That Way" singer opened up about his emotional performance with the Backstreet Boys one day after learning the tragic news. Recalling the tearful night, Nick admitted "it was tough to get up on stage," but was grateful to have the support of bandmates.
Grandmother of Georgia toddler Quinton Simon, who was found dead in landfill, arrested
The grandmother of a Georgia boy who was found dead in a landfill has been arrested on a charge related to juvenile court
musictimes.com
Adele Las Vegas: Singer Freaks Out Over Shania Twain’s Attendance but There’s a Catch
Adele is performing in her highly-anticipated residency shows in Las Vegas and there have been thousands of fans in attendance. However, there was a very important person in the crowd that she didn't notice until after the show; who could this be?. According to Billboard, country legend Shania Twain attended...
Garth Brooks 'Hoping' Trisha Yearwood Will Join Him For Las Vegas Residency
Garth Brooks made a big surprise announcement during an appearance on 'Good Morning America.'
Aerosmith cancels final shows in Vegas due to Steven Tyler's health
Aerosmith canceled its final two shows in 2022 due to "the advice of doctors" for Steven Tyler. The rock band was scheduled to perform dates in Las Vegas.
Wife of Tina Turner’s Son Reveals How He Died
Tina Turner’s son died of cancer after he “got sick in 3 weeks,” wrote Afida Turner, his wife, on Friday evening in a post on Instagram. Ronnie Turner, 62, died on Thursday. Turner was already a survivor of the disease. according to The Daily Mail. That morning, police received a call “stating that Ronnie was struggling to breathe outside his home,” according to The Daily Mail. “Ronnie was a terrific musician and bass player,” read the caption on his wife’s Friday Instagram post. Aida Turner called her husband an “amazing soul,” “heart of giant,” and a “true angel.” This is the second son that Tina Turner lost, after Ronnie’s elder brother Craig died by suicide in 2018. As Turner struggled to breathe on Thursday, neighbors attempted CPR but failed to revive him, and he was pronounced dead “on scene,” according to The Daily Mail. At the end of her Instagram post, Aida Turner sent one last message: “Fuck cancer.”
Backstreet Boys' Nick Carter On Giving Fans The Boy Band's First Christmas Album And TV Special
The Backstreet Boys put out a Christmas album this year, and Nick Carter talked about their upcoming holiday special.
talentrecap.com
Donny Osmond Talks About Extended Las Vegas Residency, Teases Rap Song
The Masked Singer star Donny Osmond has recently opened about the extension of his solo residency in Las Vegas, Nevada. He also gave a sneak peek of his rap song, which he calls Donny rap-ography. Donny Osmond’s Las Vegas Residency is Extended. Even at the age of 64, Donny...
TODAY.com
Mom’s simple trick for defusing her toddler’s tantrum is going viral because it works
If toddler tantrums are testing your patience, try doing zoomies. Not only will your kid stop crying, but you also feel calmer, according to one Georgia mom. Zoomies, or frenetic random activity periods (FRAPS), is the term used to describe when dogs suddenly start racing around to burn off energy.
musictimes.com
Aerosmith Comeback 2023: Will Rock Band Trade in Las Vegas Residency for World Tour?
Word on the block is Aerosmith might be coming together for a massive comeback in 2023, as hinted by Joe Perry earlier this year, but is Steven Tyler up ready to trade in their Vegas residency for a world tour?. According to a report, a source revealed that the rock...
‘Superstar’ Mom Saves Daughter From Raccoon Attack: WATCH
A quick-thinking woman recently saved her daughter from a vicious wild raccoon attack — and it was all caught on camera. The terrifying encounter took place on the morning of Dec. 2, when 5-year-old Rylee MacNamara stepped out onto her porch to wait for her school bus. Out of...
Some Of The Magnificent Homes Of The Osmond Siblings—Where Do They Live?
The Osmond siblings were among the most prominent music groups, especially in the early ’70s. The sibling singing band was raised by their parents, George Virl Osmond Sr. and Olive Osmond, in their home in Utah. They became a joint force in music, traveling on tours together and wowing crowds with hits like “Down by the Lazy River” and “Crazy Horses.”
Miranda Lambert Extends Las Vegas Residency With 16 New Dates
It has been a good year to be a Miranda Lambert fan. She released her latest album, Palomino in May. Additionally, Lambert teamed up with Little Big Town for the Bandwagon Tour. In September, the Texas native kicked off her long-awaited residency in Las Vegas. Originally, Miranda Lambert planned to...
iheart.com
Shania Twain Reveals New 'Queen Of Me Tour' Dates, Extending Through 2023
Shania Twain is extending her highly-anticipated “Queen of Me Tour” again, and the country music superstar is set to travel the globe throughout the year. “I'll be kissing my horses goodbye in April because mamma's going on the road for the entirety of 2023!” Twain announced with a list of new performance dates and destinations on Tuesday (December 6). “And I'm playing even more shows that we've just announced!!”
Hot 104.7
Sioux Falls, SD
10K+
Followers
12K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Hot 104.7 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0