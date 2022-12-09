Many weather alerts for the big storm west of here. High of 49 and low of 31 tonight. No rain yet today. Terre Haute right now is mild and an east wind. Temps are mild. Water vapor satellite has a big storm right in the center of the country. Satellite shows that system and rain is moving in on radar. Rain moves in tonight and will last into later on Wednesday. Rainfall could be heavy. Severe storms look to stay south of here. After that, we calm down for a while. Looking like a bigger system near Christmas time. Temps are about to turn colder soon. Tonight, rain and 43. Tomorrow, rain and 53. Dry and colder to end the week and even colder to start next week.

TERRE HAUTE, IN ・ 18 HOURS AGO