'Random Act of Christmas Kindness' group surprises 47 restaurant workers in Mooresville
MOORESVILLE, Ind. — Sunday was a special night in Morgan County as the Random Act of Christmas Kindness (RACK) group surprised dozens of employees with gifts at a restaurant in Mooresville. Sandy Cribbs started this tradition 16 years ago. "Years ago, I was a single parent of two littles....
12 days of Christmas: Willow Gift & Home
Willow Gift & Home is celebrating its own 12 Days of Christmas with daily specials through the month of December. In addition to its amazing holiday gift assortment, Willow is always the perfect place to shop for birthdays, baby showers, hostess gifts and more… and they always offer to gift wrap your purchase!
Local bbq food truck is expanding
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A local BBQ food truck is expanding to bring people more and more hometown BBQ. Owners of Butta's Better BBQ, Rodney and Catherine Hill, are moving into a brick and mortar location in Terre Haute. The business started in July of 2022 as just a...
Blue Angels returning to the skies above Terre Haute
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — The US Navy’s most recognizable aerobatic experts are returning to the area to wow audiences during the just-announced 2024 Terre Haute Airshow. Officials with the Terre Haute Regional Airport made the announcement via Facebook Tuesday afternoon. The 2024 Terre Haute Airshow will take place sometime in June of 2024, with […]
"I don't know how we're going to make it" Income taxes to rise in two Indiana counties. Here's which Wabash Valley County is seeing an increase
GREENE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Income taxes are going up in one Wabash Valley County. This has many workers here concerned. People who work in Greene County like Cheryl Harris and Patty Riordan are concerned with income taxes rising. They say they want to know where their money is going.
Over 11,000 Turkeys in Daviess County Found to Have Bird Flu
A commercial flock of 11,394 turkeys at a farm in Daviess County is the 15th flock in Indiana found to have bird flu, according to state officials. The birds tested presumptively positive for avian influenza yesterday and have been quarantined. Samples will be tested at Iowa’s national U.S. Department of Agriculture laboratory for confirmation.
Rain moves in
Many weather alerts for the big storm west of here. High of 49 and low of 31 tonight. No rain yet today. Terre Haute right now is mild and an east wind. Temps are mild. Water vapor satellite has a big storm right in the center of the country. Satellite shows that system and rain is moving in on radar. Rain moves in tonight and will last into later on Wednesday. Rainfall could be heavy. Severe storms look to stay south of here. After that, we calm down for a while. Looking like a bigger system near Christmas time. Temps are about to turn colder soon. Tonight, rain and 43. Tomorrow, rain and 53. Dry and colder to end the week and even colder to start next week.
Big changes on the way
Big storm developing west of here. Many weather alerts for that storm. High of 46 and low of 37 today. No rain today. Terre Haute right now is mild and an east wind. Temps are not bad. Water vapor satellite shows the big storm developing west of here. Satellite has thatr storm and clouds moving this way. All clear on radar. Rain chance develop tomorrow night and last into Wednesday. Rainfall could be heavy in places. It will get windy with this storm. Longer term looks active with a storm track. Temps are mild now but will turn much colder later this week. Tonight, partly cloudy and 32. Tomorrow, mostly cloudy and 49. Rain and mild for mid week but much colder later this week.
WHAT HAPPENED with AMC Theaters at Village Mall?
A lot of questions are being asked after it became known over the weekend that the AMC Movie Theaters at the Village Mall are shutting their doors. Vermilion Advantage CEO Tim Dudley says, it’s a matter of finding out why, and where we can go from here. Dudley says they found out like pretty much everyone else.
Danville fire crews say house a ‘total loss’ after fire
DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA)– Danville fire crews say a house is being considered a total loss after a fire. It happened near Douglas and Elizabeth Streets around 1:30 in the morning on Saturday. When firefighters arrived, officials say they found the home fully engulfed in flames and worked for hours to put it out. Ameren […]
Police: Drunk driver went more than 100 miles an hour through construction zone
Police have a man in custody after they say he went more than 100 mph through a construction zone while drunk Tuesday morning.3 3
Martinsville police to enhance presence at high school Wednesday after threat
MARTINSVILLE, Ind. — The Martinsville Police Department and the MSD of Martinsville are investigating a shooting threat against Martinsville High School. Graffiti found on a bathroom wall Tuesday threatened a shooting at the school Wednesday. Martinsville PD Chief John Richards said the department would step up its presence at the school Wednesday as a result of the threat.
Live Doppler 13 Weather Blog: Wet stretch precedes polar plunger
INDIANAPOLIS — Breaking news!!!!! Some peeks of sunshine will be emerging over central Indiana today and Tuesday. It's not a lot, but it's our best prospect of Vitamin D in the sky that we've had in awhile. Enjoy them if you're lucky enough to get some over your yard today.
State troopers catch drivers going more than 100 mph
INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana State Police report they caught two speeders Tuesday, both going more than 100 mph. One of those speeders was caught in Hendricks County. ISP told 13News Luis Fernandez was going 117 mph in a 55 mph construction zone. Master Trooper Joel Flores said Fernandez was driving...
DNR: Man cited for shooting, killing bobcat in Owen County
OWEN COUNTY, Ind. — A Putnam County man was preliminarily charged after Indiana conservation officers say he killed a bobcat. According to Indiana DNR law enforcement, someone called into the DNR’s tip line, saying they had seen a man shoot at two bobcats in Owen County. After an investigation, DNR said the man killed one […]
Fire destroys Danville home
DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - The Danville Fire Chief says a fire completely destroyed a house at 605 Douglas St. early Saturday morning. Firefighters responded to reports of a structure fire at the address around 1:37 am Saturday morning. When they arrived, the house was completely engulfed in flames. Multiple hose...
Local father discusses the call no parent wants to receive
WEST TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Josh Hann got the call that no parent ever wants to receive. Hann said that he received calls that suggested there could be an armed shooter at Sugar Creek Consolidated Elementary School on Tuesday. His first thought was the safety of his daughter, Carlee, who attends the school. “That […]
Woman Takes Police On Chase With Baby In Car
A Virginia woman is behind bars and is facing over a dozen charges. Early Sunday morning, 29 year old Katie Bowes was following a deputy close behind while swerving through all lanes. The officer believed she was trying to ram his patrol car. The deputy got behind Bowes and tried...
Emergency incident closes SR 59 in Clay City overnight
*Editors Note: This story has been corrected to say the incident occurred on SR 59 between CR 350 S and CR 400 S. CLAY CITY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — An emergency incident closed a portion of SR 59 in Clay City late Monday night. It happened on SR 59, somewhere between County Roads 350 S and […]
No One Injured in Structure Fire on Douglas Street
THE FOLLOWING IS A DANVILLE FIRE DEPARTMENT RELEASE. Danville Firefighters were called out to a structure fire Friday night December 9th. The fire department was notified of a structure fire at 605 Douglas Street. The fire department was notified of a fire at 1:37 A.m. Firefighters arrived to find a...
