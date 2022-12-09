Milltown Holiday Train Display to support preserving last remaining structure of Raritan River Railroad Dec. 10

Read full article on original website
Massive model railroad in New Jersey a popular attraction during holidays
FLEMINGTON, N.J. (PIX11) – Some things come to life at Christmas, but the world’s largest model railroad doesn’t need the holidays to shine. “The adjective people use to describe this most often is ‘amazing,'” said Patrick Bentz, manager of Northlandz. Inside a space in Hunterdon County is a visual and engineering marvel: about 100 trains […]
East Windsor Senior Center expansion addresses growth in senior population
With a snip of the scissors, East Windsor Township Mayor Janice Mironov and officials cut the ribbon for the grand re-opening of the renovated and expanded East Windsor Township Senior Center. Work to expand the 11,000-square-foot senior center, located at the end of Lannigan Boulevard, began in December 2020 and...
Stretch of New Jersey Route 3 closed due to water main break
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (PIX11) — An overnight water main break closed a stretch of New Jersey’s Route 3 near the Meadowlands Sports Complex. As of just before 1 p.m., one of the four eastbound lanes remained closed near MetLife Stadium, according to 511NJ.org. All eastbound lanes had previously been closed following the break. Following the […]
This Monmouth County neighborhood delivers one of the best Christmas light drive-throughs in New Jersey
FREEHOLD, NJ – If you’re looking for a great Christmas light drive-through that won’t cost you anything, this Freehold Township neighborhood needs to be on your list. Dozens of large homes are fully decorated in this neighborhood, attracting visitors from miles around. You don’t need to wait in line to see them either. The light show might even have you saying, “Let’s go to Brandon.” The neighborhood of Brandon Boulevard and Aimee Drive is a Christmas wonderland. House after house is brightly lit up with thousands of Christmas lights and displays. Aimee Drive is in the southern section of Freehold, The post This Monmouth County neighborhood delivers one of the best Christmas light drive-throughs in New Jersey appeared first on Shore News Network.
Community Bulletin Board: Middlesex County: Dec. 13
New Jersey Blood Services (NJBS), a division of New York Blood Center, which provides blood for local patients, is looking for a few good volunteers. The blood drive volunteer is an integral member of our team whose tasks include assisting donors with registration and/or at the refreshment area. No medical background necessary. Volunteers should be outgoing to provide friendly customer service, be able to perform tasks as needed and must provide proof of COVID Vaccination prior to volunteering. Must have transportation. All training is provided including additional precautions for the safety of our team and blood donors. For additional information call or text Sharon Zetts, manager of NJBS Volunteer Services at 732-850-8906 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday to Thursday.
Popular Ocean Township, NJ Restaurant Closed After 4 Decades In Business
It seems like every day we're seeing more and more places close down for good and whether it's a chain, a hole-in-the-wall, or a family-run place it's always a bummer. A restaurant in Monmouth County has now permanently closed its doors after being a part of the community for the past four and a half decades.
Lawrence Township gains Sustainable Jersey’s Silver certification
Lawrence Township has earned Silver certification from Sustainable Jersey for the second consecutive time at an awards ceremony at the New Jersey State League of Municipalities convention in November. Lawrence Township is one of 70 municipalities to be certified at the Silver level by Sustainable Jersey for 2022. A town...
Popeyes Restaurant Approved On Busy Road In Ocean County
BRICK – Popeyes Louisiana Chicken is coming to town and will be located beside the Wawa at 1906 Route 88 where the Laurelton Mobile Home Park was once located. During a special Board of Adjustment hearing on November 30, professionals for the applicant JSM @ Martin Blvd. LLC said they were amending their original application for the 2,340 square-foot fast food franchise where a 4,500 square-foot bank was previously approved. (JSM is Jack and Sheryl Morris who developed the Costco shopping center in Brick and are redeveloping half of the former Foodtown site on Route 70).
Nun who served in N.J. for 67 years identified as driver killed in Parkway crash
A nun from Essex County who continued to volunteer her services after retirement was identified Monday as the driver killed in a crash over the weekend on the Garden State Parkway. Sister Joan Eileen Butler, 88, of West Orange, was fatally injured in a single-vehicle crash that occurred about 10:45...
Middletown, Red Bank to receive Safe Streets to Transit funding
Gov. Phil Murphy has announced funding to expand access to safe transportation and enhance areas around public transit facilities across the state. The awards total more than $24 million across three programs as part of Murphy’s Fiscal Year 2023 budget. Funding for the Local Aid and Economic Development Grants...
This town gets the most snow of any other in NJ
Winter in New Jersey can be tricky to predict – as anyone surprised by a sudden blizzard can tell you. Some winters it seems like you’re getting hit by a snowstorm every other day, and other winters it’s 55 and sunny as you walk the Jersey Shore!
PHOTOS: Overturn Accident Takes Out Pole in Toms River
The accident happened on Massachusetts Avenue, near Rt 70. No serious injuries are being reported. Expect detours for several hours for cleanup and repairs.
Staples at Lawrence Shopping Center to become family entertainment center
Urban Air, a family entertainment center, has signed a lease to take over the Staples office supply store space at the Lawrence Shopping Center, according to shopping center owner JJ Operating Inc. The Staples office supply store is vacating its 36,666-square-foot space Jan. 6, 2023. The store, which posted a...
WOW, Have You Seen the Magic and Sparkle in Monmouth County, NJ
You know I'm such a nerd with Christmas lights, this house almost made me tear up. It's absolutely gorgeous and fun and you can get out and walk around, I loved it. I can't say it enough, how much I love doing this with my family. Lots of times it's just me and my husband driving around looking at the Christmas lights and playing Christmas music.
Firefighters battle flames, ice in blaze at ShopRite food prep building
One worker was hospitalized and several others evacuated after a fire broke out shortly after midnight Tuesday in a ShopRite food-preparation building in Union County, authorities said. The fire was reported about 12:30 a.m. inside “World Class Kitchens Commissary – Saker ShopRites” in the 1900 block of Pennsylvania Avenue in...
Hudson County Office of Emergency Management Declares Code Blue Alert
The Hudson County Office of Emergency Management (HCOEM) has declared a Code Blue Alert for residents of Hudson County in an effort to remove unsheltered homeless individuals from the streets during the winter. The Code Blue Alert directs local authorities to make shelter or warming centers available for individuals who...
88-year-old NJ Nun Dies in Garden State Parkway Crash
ABERDEEN — An 88-year-old nun died on the Garden State Parkway Saturday morning when she tried to drive across three lanes of traffic. Joan Butler of West Orange stopped on the right shoulder of the southbound lanes around Exit 118 around 10:45 AM, State Police Sgt. Philip Curry said. Butler then re-entered traffic but instead of merging properly, she suddenly crossed over to the left lane and was hit by a Lexus NX.
New Retail Coming To Mall Property In Toms River
TOMS RIVER – You might have noticed land being cleared on Bay Avenue near the Ocean County Mall. This is the start of a proposed retail building that will be built there. However, the tenants are not yet set in stone. The 12,000 square foot retail building will have...
East Windsor
EAST WINDSOR, NJ (MERCER)–Yesterday afternoon, December 10, 2022 local firefighters responded to the 100 Block of Dorchester Drive for a smoke condition reported coming from the basement. Firefighters arrived and investigated the smoke condition and found a fire in the chimney. Firefighters quickly brought the fire under control. It...
Princeton tree survey under way
Princeton’s streets are lined with trees, but many of those trees have been cut down because of their poor condition. Now, the Davey Resource Group is conducting a town-wide inventory of all trees within Princeton’s right-of-way to assess a tree’s health and to offer guidance on future tree plantings. The so-called street trees are maintained by the town.
