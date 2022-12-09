Read full article on original website
dotesports.com
How to earn Score in MrBeasts Extreme Survival Challenge in Fortnite
As one of the most popular games out right now, it only makes sense that the most wildly successful YouTuber would make his way into the game. Not only is Mr. Beast getting his own skin, but he’s also hosting MrBeast’s Extreme Survival Challenge in Fortnite, a competition that will award the player with a million-dollar prize.
dotesports.com
TSM brings back popular veteran to finalize 2023 VALORANT roster, sets sights on Ascension
With roughly a month to go before the qualifiers for the NA VALORANT Challengers League begin, TSM locked in its starting roster today after signing the returning James “hazed” Cobb as well as Nicholas “NaturE” Garrison, confirming an initial report by Dot Esports. The two players...
dotesports.com
Emongg predicts Doomfist will be meta tank in Overwatch 2 after Season 2 update
The Overwatch 2 meta underwent a massive shake-up in the Season 2 update, and one of the biggest winners was Doomfist, who went from being a situational pick to a meta powerhouse thanks to some hefty buffs. You can read all the Overwatch Hero changes here. But while all of...
dotesports.com
5 champions who received the biggest buffs from League’s ARAM changes
Earlier this week, a series of changes came to League of Legends’ ARAM game mode, with the mode’s longstanding map, the Howling Abyss, receiving its first major set of changes since it was introduced in 2013. The historic map gained several new features, including the growth of an extra bush in the middle of the map, as well as the addition of Hexgates, which were initially brought to Summoner’s Rift last preseason.
dotesports.com
Fortnite will add custom skins eventually, says Epic CEO, but it may just be in one game mode
Fortnite is one of the most popular live-service games out right now and a lot of people attribute this to the players’ base love of cosmetics. With over 1400 skins in the game so far, players can take on the appearance of nearly any kind of being they want. However, a new tweet from Epic Games CEO Tim Sweeney may throw a wrench in the entire cosmetic market in Fortnite.
dotesports.com
Dropping hot: TimTheTatman sounds the alarm on Warzone 2 viewership slide
Warzone 2 has been out for almost a month now, and in that time, its player base and viewership have plummeted to the point where Timothy “TimTheTatman” Betar is more than a little concerned for the CoD title’s future. According to SteamCharts, the number of players on...
dotesports.com
Overwatch 2 level designer gives 3 reasons for the game’s new map pools
A member of the Overwatch 2 development team has explained why the game includes seasonally-rotating map pools. In a Twitter Spaces conversation yesterday with esports caster Soe Gschwind, Overwatch 2 lead level designer Ryan Smith discussed developer Blizzard Entertainment’s philosophy on the game’s map rotations. He explained that there are three reasons why all maps aren’t available in quick play and competitive every season: variety, seasonal identity, and map updates.
dotesports.com
BLAST Premier World Final 2022: Scores, standings, and results
There is one more major CS:GO trophy to be claimed in the 2022 calendar year at the BLAST Premier World Final in Abu Dhabi. Eight of the world’s best teams, including all three of the past three Major winners, will collide beginning Dec. 14 with the goal of securing the lion’s share of $1 million and the final premier trophy of 2022.
dotesports.com
Jankos pulls back curtain on new teammates and transition to Heretics
Heretics’ new jungler Jankos made comments on stream over the weekend as to how the early period with his teammates has been unfolding. The LEC team officially started practicing together a few days ago and will be scrimming other teams in the coming weeks, according to Jankos. The winter season of the new League of Legends EMEA Championship begins on a yet-unannounced date in January. That will be the first test for the lineup as part of Riot Games’ new competitive format for the region.
dotesports.com
Curb your enthusiasm: Ceb warns Dota 2 fans to temper ‘Old G’ hype ahead of qualifiers
The unexpected formation of Old G—a stack consisting of OG legends Sébastien “Ceb” Debs, Johan “N0tail” Sundstein, and Topias “Topson” Taavitsainen, along with Arif “MSS” Anwar and Volodymyr “Noone” Minenko—has been all the rage in the Dota 2 community this week.
dotesports.com
Lux buffs, Zed nerfs headline final major League changes of 2022 season
Riot Games has one last present for League of Legends fans: a handful of well-deserved nerfs, just in time for the start of the new season. Riot Phroxzon, the lead designer on the League balance team, revealed Patch 12.23b will be released on Wednesday, Dec. 14 to compensate for the long break between the final full patch of the year and the start of the 2023 season.
dotesports.com
Walking oversight: Valve fixes error after reusing assets for Dota 2’s Wintry Treasure 2022 sets
It’s been a hectic couple of weeks at the Valve HQ after players discovered a major oversight in Wintry Treasure 2022: There were not one, but two sets in the chest that were already in the game, and a patch was deployed to fix the situation. The Cold Rage...
dotesports.com
Top 5 solo plays in Call of Duty esports history
Sponsored by Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan on Prime Video. As Prime Video gears up for the launch of the third season of Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan on Dec. 21, we have put together the top 5 solo plays in Call of Duty’s esports history. Just like John...
dotesports.com
What is Warzone Cup? New limited-time Warzone game mode, explained
Move over Rocket League, Call of Duty just hopped on the pitch and brought its own ball. Warzone 2 has a new limited-time mode called “Warzone Cup” and it’s looking to take on one of the biggest games on the market. New game modes come out to...
dotesports.com
How to redeem all Overwatch 2 Winter Wonderland 2022 Twitch drops
As is customary at this point, Overwatch 2 developer Blizzard Entertainment has revealed more free seasonal cosmetics that players can earn via Twitch drops. While most of the game’s skins, weapon charms, victory poses, and more can only be purchased through the shop or earned through in-game challenges, a handful of cosmetics are made available via Twitch drops each season for dedicated viewers.
dotesports.com
Family over Dota: Topson explains why he joined Old G over a more serious team
Topias “Topson” Taavitsainen decided to take some time off from competitive Dota 2 at the end of 2021 after winning back-to-back The Internationals. The break only lasted less than a year, however, as he made a return to the stage for TI11 with another team. Topson’s comeback with...
dotesports.com
Not again: Jankos accidentally leaks G2 roster move on stream
Marcin “Jankos” Jankowski is known for accidentally leaking roster moves, and it looks like he’s done it again. During a recent stream, Jankos talked about mistakenly joining his former team G2’s lobby in League of Legends. There, he explained he came across Martin “Yike” Sundelin, who is rumored to be joining the team as the new jungler. This, however, has yet to be confirmed by the org or the player.
dotesports.com
Slowly but surely, Catalyst has crept her way into the Apex Legends pro meta
If you’re an Apex Legends fan, you’ve probably been here before: a final zone out in the open, with little to no cover to hide behind. One team holds the god spot while the zone begins to close, forcing the other surviving squads out into the open. You do your best to scramble to an undersized rock or box, but it turns out you’re just easy pickings for the winning squad, who collect the win as you get sent back to the lobby.
dexerto.com
Fortnite players convinced Chapter 4 made the game way harder
Some longtime Fortnite players think they’ve been dying more following the recent release of Chapter 4 Season 1. The Chapter 4 update launched this past weekend, introducing a new map, a reworked battle pass, and an upgrade to Unreal Engine 5.1. After the literally game-changing Fractured event brought an...
dotesports.com
Toronto Ultra knock off Seattle Surge, head into CDL Major on sizzling win streak
The Toronto Ultra punched their ticket to the winner’s bracket of next week’s Call of Duty League Major I Tournament with a 3-1 victory over the Seattle Surge earlier today, heading into the event with a three-match winning streak. Toronto started their 2023 season off with a 3-1...
