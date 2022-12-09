Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
El Paso Mayor May Finally Declare a State of EmergencyTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Texas officials act to restrict movement at the southern borderAsh JurbergTexas State
El Paso new ground zero for illegal border crossings; over 7,000 last weekendLauren JessopEl Paso, TX
Thousands of Migrants Illegally Crossed the Texas Border this WeekTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Child Flown to El Paso Hospital from Alamogordo Christmas Float Accident Updated 6 am ReportingAlamogordo Conservative DailyAlamogordo, NM
Related
Popular New Mexico Pizza Chain Dion’s Coming to El Paso’s West Side
A popular chain of pizza restaurants from the Land of Enchantment is moving into the Sun City. Albuquerque-based Dion’s restaurant is moving into rapidly growing Northwest El Paso, according to online state documents. Pizza, Subs, and That Ranch Dressing. Loved by its customer for its pies and “amazing” ranch...
El Paso Winterfest Lights Shine on Yelp’s Top 20 Holiday Displays in Texas
Yelp users have acknowledged what we have known for years, San Jacinto Plaza and its surrounding area is home to one of the best Christmas lights displays in the state. The crowd-sourced reviews site recently published its list of the Top Holiday Lights in Texas 2022 and El Paso’s Winterfest is included.
MySanAntonio
Texas Clamps Down on Border in El Paso
EL PASO, Texas — Officials in Texas took steps Tuesday to all but close an international crossing in El Paso, as state police began conducting commercial vehicle inspections of every truck entering the United States. The move resembled one ordered by Gov. Greg Abbott this spring, an effort that...
KVIA
Freezing temperatures overnight for the migrants camped in El Paso
EL PASO, Texas - Thousands of migrants have crossed the Rio Grande into El Paso in the past three days. Migrants continue to be released into the streets as Borderland shelters can't handle the influx. The five homeless shelters in El Paso are either at capacity or over capacity as migrants continue to cross the border into the city.
Local restaurants prep for tamale sales this holiday
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – This is the season for tamales and unwrapping them brings as much joy during the holiday season as unwrapping your favorite gift. Across the nation, purchasing tamales during the holidays has become a tradition. This is why it’s important to place your orders of tamales as soon as possible because […]
franchising.com
Always Best Care Franchise Owners In Texas Expand El Paso Territory
December 12, 2022 // Franchising.com // ROSEVILLE, Calif. - Always Best Care Senior Services announced today that existing franchisees Carlos Camacho Jr. and Karla Camacho have expanded their territory to offer exceptional senior care to more residents in El Paso, Texas. Always Best Care of West and Central El Paso has been serving El Paso, Canutillo, Vinton and surrounding areas since February 2020 and will now provide senior care services throughout the eastern half of El Paso as well.
Have You Been To Newman, Texas? The Answer Is Probably Yes
El Paso has many neighboring Texas cities ... there used to be another one. El Paso is bordered by several other Texas cities, Socorro, San Elizario, Fabens, and Horizon are to the east while Anthony, Canutillo and Vinton are all in the Upper Valley. Back in the day, we had another neighbor on the far northeast edge of town.
Migrants brave bitter cold on El Paso streets
“The cold took us by surprise. We did not know it would get this cold,” said a Nicaraguan migrant who found himself homeless after U.S. immigration authorities released him from a processing center Monday afternoon.
Next Year’s SXSW Festival Got Better With This El Paso Addition
When you think of some of the biggest festivals in the United States, South By Southwest (SXSW) in Austin is certainly one of the biggest in the country. Last year we've seen a couple of names represent El Paso at SXSW 2022; however at the end I said it would be awesome to see some bands represent next year.
Moms on Board Celebrates Completion of First of Three All-Inclusive Park’s in El Paso
El Paso just keeps impressing me day by day with all the “firsts” happening across our city. Just a few days ago El Paso County welcomed the first Pickleball courts at Ascarate Park, but before that El Paso county held a ribbon cutting ceremony to welcome the city's first all-abilities playground.
Ascarate Park Is Now Home To El Paso’s First Pickleball Court
Are you a fan of Pickleball? Not sure what that is? Don’t worry, I didn’t know what that was either until I started seeing friends post about it and I did my research. Pickleball does NOT have anything to do with pickles. Sad. BUT it is a sport that looks pretty fun.
El Paso News
Weather Watcher of the day!
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Today’s Weather Watcher of the day goes to Ricky Smith III. This shot was captured on his way to middle school in West El Paso. What a view!. For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, videos, and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.
KVIA
Watch: El Paso Fire Department battles downtown fire
EL PASO, Texas -- EL Paso Fire Department is battling a condition 3 fire in downtown El Paso. According to EPFD, the fire is at a shoe store located at the 300 block of South El Paso street. No injuries have been reported at this time. ABC-7 has a crew...
Police: Socorro man killed when he lost control, rolled car in East El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A 33-year-old Socorro, Texas, man was killed when he lost control of his vehicle in East El Paso early Saturday morning. The crash happened just after 2 a.m. Police say Omar Tarango was driving east on Loop 375 and exited at Vista Del Sol. Once on Joe Battle, police say […]
El Paso’s 1st Bubba’s 33 opens, employs 200 people but still looking for team members
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso’s new Bubba’s 33 located at 11925 Gateway Blvd West will be opening Monday, Dec. 12. This week, the restaurant will be training 200 team members where local first responders will be receiving hand-stretched pizzas, fresh-ground burgers, wings, salads, and sandwiches. Bubba’s 33 will be serving lunch and dinner, […]
Most Famous Blazer In El Paso Shows Up In Court
Embattled, and as of December 14th, 2022 - former - El Paso District Attorney Yvonne Rosales entered the courtroom in person for the first time since July. There were many shocking events that transpired. Rosales chose to assert her fifth amendment rights, among other things. She also seemed to be wearing the exact same blazer she wore in court on July 1, 2022.
cbs4local.com
Men from Juarez, Las Cruces accused of robbing 4 migrants while they were waiting for bus
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Two men were arrested and accused of robbing four migrants while waiting for a bus on Sunday. The incident happened at the Greyhound bus station in downtown El Paso. Police arrested 49 -year-old Guillermo Hernandez of Las Cruces, New Mexico and 27 -year old...
Title 42 set to end as some Texas officials warn of deepening border crisis
As Title 42 – a pandemic-era border restriction – is set to end next week, some city officials in El Paso, Texas are saying there is a migrant influx that is stretching resources. NBC News’ Gabe Gutierrez reports from the Mexican side of the border.Dec. 14, 2022.
Day of the Virgin of Guadalupe celebrated across the Borderland
EL PASO, Texas -- Masses took place across the Borderland Sunday to celebrate the Day of the Virgin of Guadalupe, which recognizes the day that the Virgin Mary appeared before a young man in 1531 Mexico, according to tradition. While the national Mexican holiday is officially December 12th, hundreds of people celebrated Sunday from El The post Day of the Virgin of Guadalupe celebrated across the Borderland appeared first on KVIA.
KVIA
Nice weekend in store but changes on the way
EL PASO, Texas- It's shaping up to be a nice weekend for Borderland residents. Monday though will bring in much change. There is a 30% chance of rain in the forecast for the beginning of the week with more light showers throughout. The winds look to get up to around...
93.1 KISS FM
El Paso, TX
10K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
93.1 KISS FM plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for El Paso, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0