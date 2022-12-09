ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

MySanAntonio

Texas Clamps Down on Border in El Paso

EL PASO, Texas — Officials in Texas took steps Tuesday to all but close an international crossing in El Paso, as state police began conducting commercial vehicle inspections of every truck entering the United States. The move resembled one ordered by Gov. Greg Abbott this spring, an effort that...
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

Freezing temperatures overnight for the migrants camped in El Paso

EL PASO, Texas - Thousands of migrants have crossed the Rio Grande into El Paso in the past three days. Migrants continue to be released into the streets as Borderland shelters can't handle the influx. The five homeless shelters in El Paso are either at capacity or over capacity as migrants continue to cross the border into the city.
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Local restaurants prep for tamale sales this holiday

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – This is the season for tamales and unwrapping them brings as much joy during the holiday season as unwrapping your favorite gift.  Across the nation, purchasing tamales during the holidays has become a tradition.  This is why it’s important to place your orders of tamales as soon as possible because […]
EL PASO, TX
franchising.com

Always Best Care Franchise Owners In Texas Expand El Paso Territory

December 12, 2022 // Franchising.com // ROSEVILLE, Calif. - Always Best Care Senior Services announced today that existing franchisees Carlos Camacho Jr. and Karla Camacho have expanded their territory to offer exceptional senior care to more residents in El Paso, Texas. Always Best Care of West and Central El Paso has been serving El Paso, Canutillo, Vinton and surrounding areas since February 2020 and will now provide senior care services throughout the eastern half of El Paso as well.
EL PASO, TX
93.1 KISS FM

Have You Been To Newman, Texas? The Answer Is Probably Yes

El Paso has many neighboring Texas cities ... there used to be another one. El Paso is bordered by several other Texas cities, Socorro, San Elizario, Fabens, and Horizon are to the east while Anthony, Canutillo and Vinton are all in the Upper Valley. Back in the day, we had another neighbor on the far northeast edge of town.
EL PASO, TX
El Paso News

Weather Watcher of the day!

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Today’s Weather Watcher of the day goes to Ricky Smith III. This shot was captured on his way to middle school in West El Paso. What a view!. For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, videos, and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

Watch: El Paso Fire Department battles downtown fire

EL PASO, Texas -- EL Paso Fire Department is battling a condition 3 fire in downtown El Paso. According to EPFD, the fire is at a shoe store located at the 300 block of South El Paso street. No injuries have been reported at this time. ABC-7 has a crew...
EL PASO, TX
The Buzz Adams Morning Show

Most Famous Blazer In El Paso Shows Up In Court

Embattled, and as of December 14th, 2022 - former - El Paso District Attorney Yvonne Rosales entered the courtroom in person for the first time since July. There were many shocking events that transpired. Rosales chose to assert her fifth amendment rights, among other things. She also seemed to be wearing the exact same blazer she wore in court on July 1, 2022.
EL PASO, TX
KVIA ABC-7

Day of the Virgin of Guadalupe celebrated across the Borderland

EL PASO, Texas -- Masses took place across the Borderland Sunday to celebrate the Day of the Virgin of Guadalupe, which recognizes the day that the Virgin Mary appeared before a young man in 1531 Mexico, according to tradition. While the national Mexican holiday is officially December 12th, hundreds of people celebrated Sunday from El The post Day of the Virgin of Guadalupe celebrated across the Borderland appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

Nice weekend in store but changes on the way

EL PASO, Texas- It's shaping up to be a nice weekend for Borderland residents. Monday though will bring in much change. There is a 30% chance of rain in the forecast for the beginning of the week with more light showers throughout. The winds look to get up to around...
EL PASO, TX
