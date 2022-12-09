ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Big Spring, TX

Texas Man Uses Awesome Marry Me Christmas Light Display To Propose

It's Christmas time! A time to get in the car and head on over to see the Christmas Lights! And, if you are in Odessa, Texas then you hit up Starlight Village to check out the full display of Christmas Lights! Well, what if you and your man are checking out the lights and all of a sudden among all the exhibits, you see a special message to you? That's what happened recently at Starlight Village in Odessa. See Video Below!
ODESSA, TX
Cats, dogs adopted ahead of the holidays

MIDLAND, Texas — Cats and dogs alike were adopted today and many more came out to support Fix West Texas and their efforts to save, nurture and spread love to animals all throughout the Permian Basin. There was also an opportunity to take photos with The Grinch, with donations...
MIDLAND, TX
62-year-old Midland man dies in motorcycle accident

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Tuesday evening, officers with the Midland Police Department Traffic Division and Midland Fire Department responded to an accident involving a motorcycle and a sedan at the intersection of Neely Ave. and Cessna Dr. The motorcycle, operated by Robert Redman, 62 years old from Midland, was traveling...
MIDLAND, TX
Odessa City Council to discuss firing popular city manager, city attorney

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - The Odessa City Council will take up agenda items at Tuesday night’s meeting to consider terminating City Manager Michael Marrero and City Attorney Natasha Brooks. Brooks and Marrero are both popular department heads, and confusion surrounds how or why this agenda item was placed on...
ODESSA, TX
Shooting Leaves Two In Hospital

BIG SPRING, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)– Officers with Big Spring Police Department say they found two gunshot victims on the 2600 block of Chanute Drive in Big Spring on Saturday, December 10th. Police were dispatched to the scene in reference to the shooting, where they found a man and a woman that were both shot. Emergency services […]
BIG SPRING, TX
Midland County declares itself sanctuary county for the unborn

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -The Midland County Commissioners Court voted 4-1 in favor of establishing Midland County as a sanctuary city to “protect life from conception to natural death.”. Many Midlanders, both for and against, spoke at the meeting, which was the first item on the agenda. “To me, it...
MIDLAND COUNTY, TX
19-year-old drunk driver arrested after crash killed two people

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Saturday morning, around 1 a.m. Odessa Police and Odessa Fire Rescue responded to a car crash. According to OPD a silver 2007 Dodge Charger driven by Jose A. Ramirez, 19, was traveling at a high rate of speed, westbound in the 4900 block of E 42nd St.
ODESSA, TX
Two Killed in Drunk Driving Crash

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Two people are dead and another has been arrested after a deadly late night crash this past weekend. Odessa Police and Odessa Fire Rescue responded to a crash around 1:15 am on Saturday, December 10th, in the 4900 block of East 42nd Street. Investigators say 19-year-old Jose A. Ramirez was speeding in […]
ODESSA, TX
James Thomas Newton, Jr.

This isn’t your average obituary because this isn’t for your average man. Just the other day I looked at my father and it was the first time I saw that he’d grown old. James Thomas Newton Jr. was born December 31st, 1946 in Midland Texas. As a...
MIDLAND, TX
