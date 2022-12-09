This is the easiest holiday dip to make, it's only got a handful of ingredients (four to be exact!) and whips up in a flash. It's a great take on a holiday sugar cookie, and honestly who doesn't love sugar cookies??!! The secret weapon in this dip is Sugar Cookie Flavored Coffee Creamer, however that being said in a pinch you can use half & half or milk (including milk alternatives). I serve this dip with a side of graham crackers but you could also use lady fingers, Nella wafers or gingersnaps. Throw some colorful sprinkles on top and you have yourself a festive Holiday dip in under 5 minutes. My kids can devour a bowl of this dip during the commercial break of their favorite holiday show, so I always make a double batch... you know to get them through then following commercial break 🤣 Give this recipe a try next time you need a quick snack to serve for some unannounced guests! You will absolutely wow them!

