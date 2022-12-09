Read full article on original website
Festive Holiday Cocktails
Thanksgiving is this week, is it just me or are you too saying, "where did the time go?". Soon you'll have a house full of friends and family, lots of delicious food laid out on the table waiting to be devoured, and oodles of decadent desserts. What better way to get the festivities started than offering up that perfect Thanksgiving Cocktail. I'm going to be honest, I'm a lover of cocktails, so I've chosen three of my favorites to share with you. These drinks are seriously good, so easy to make and have the seasonal flavors we all love, pumpkin, cranberry, apple and cinnamon. Let's get started!
Sugar Cookie Holiday Dip
This is the easiest holiday dip to make, it's only got a handful of ingredients (four to be exact!) and whips up in a flash. It's a great take on a holiday sugar cookie, and honestly who doesn't love sugar cookies??!! The secret weapon in this dip is Sugar Cookie Flavored Coffee Creamer, however that being said in a pinch you can use half & half or milk (including milk alternatives). I serve this dip with a side of graham crackers but you could also use lady fingers, Nella wafers or gingersnaps. Throw some colorful sprinkles on top and you have yourself a festive Holiday dip in under 5 minutes. My kids can devour a bowl of this dip during the commercial break of their favorite holiday show, so I always make a double batch... you know to get them through then following commercial break 🤣 Give this recipe a try next time you need a quick snack to serve for some unannounced guests! You will absolutely wow them!
These Four Boozy Desserts Will End Holiday Meals on an Extra Sweet Note
The holiday season is upon us, ushering in a wonderful time of year for confections. Not everyone has time to make their own desserts at home, but if you want to get creative this year, you’ll be rewarded with treats that taste so much better than the store-bought alternatives. These four simple recipes are not only perfect for hosting (even if hosting means a solo movie night on the couch), but each sweet has been supplemented with a bit of holiday cheer in the form of whiskey, rum and peppermint liqueur. Not only will boozy desserts help take the edge off of stressful holiday gatherings, but the addition of alcohol will enhance traditional seasonal flavors as well.
Aldi's Mistletoe Mix Has Finally Arrived For The Holiday Season
Do you know what the best part of the holiday season is? No, it's not presents, caroling, or even time with loved ones. The most wonderful thing about this time of year is the food. If you're a cook or a baker, this is your time to shine. There are tons of delicious Christmas-themed desserts like Christmas fudge and gingerbread. While you could spend this time of the year only eating dessert (we wouldn't judge), you may not want to spend the time baking it all. Luckily, there are tons of seasonal sweet treats available to pick up at grocery chains like Trader Joe's and Aldi.
Holiday Recipe: Pineapple Upside-Down Cake
Home for the Holidays Series: This year, local reporters and editors are using Thanksgiving week to share our favorite holiday traditions and recipes with you, our readers. Melt margarine in a 9 x 1 1/2-inch round baking pan in oven. Stir in sugar and 1 tablespoon water. Arrange pineapple and...
The only holiday appetizer you need. Cranberry jalapeño cream cheese dip.
I’m going to be honest, I don’t even really like cranberries, but this dip changed my way of thinking. It’s sweet and tangy with a hint of spice. It’s addicting and the first time I made it, I ate the whole thing … by myself, the night before thanksgiving. I kid you not. The dish to pass that I was responsible for, I demolished sitting in front of the television. It’s that good …
Moist Coconut Macaroon Cake Squares
These moist coconut macaroon cake squares are so cute and yummy! The combination of coconut and macaroon taste is simply flawless! Rich, moist and delicious these coconut macaroon cake squares are perfect for any season – you can refrigerate them and serve in the hot summer days or keep them at room temperature for the cold season. You will need 20 minutes to prepare it and around 45 minutes to cook.
Christmas-Themed Butter Cookies Recipe
This post may contain affiliate links. As an Amazon Associate, I earn from qualifying purchases. This timeless Christmas butter cookie recipe has been passed down in my family for years. They always turn out sheer perfection and pair wonderfully with a hot cup of cocoa on chilly winter nights.
Christmas Punch
There’s no better way to liven up a holiday party than with a big pitcher of punch. A lot of recipes use Kool-Aid, liters of soda, and even ice cream to build their cocktails for sweetness. But, if you’re like us, sometimes you just want a glass of punch—and not a punch of sugar.
Blueberry Cheesecake Cake (Ready in 30 Minutes)
Blueberries are always a good idea if you want to prepare a delicious and refreshing dessert. This blueberry cheesecake cake is so easy to make. You will need 10 minutes to prepare and around 20 to bake! Try it:. Ingredients:. 1 2/3 cups of graham cracker crumbs (you will need...
Thanksgiving Pumpkin Pie Martini
I love anything pumpkin, so I had to try this recipe, and I'm so glad I did! I'm not usually a martini drinker, but this martini is the exception. The flavors of vanilla and white chocolate with pumpkin, cinnamon and nutmeg are divine and then add on the ginger cookie rimmed glass! Stop it ... it almost makes this drink a dessert, it's sweet and absolutely sinful. It tastes like a boozy pumpkin pie, it's almost naughty. Honestly... what’s not to like? Because of its sweetness and richness, this drink would be paired well with some smoky grilled meats. Anyone out there smoking a turkey this year? We smoke a turkey every year, you can guess what I'll be drinking out by the smoker.
40 easy Christmas treats for seasonal snacking
Looking for some easy, festive treats for the holiday? These Christmas snacks, sweets and munchies are perfect for any sized-gathering throughout the season. If you're hosting a Christmas party with friends and family, opt for some fun treats to platter up for dessert or to keep around for whole evening. Homemade candies, truffles, pralines and peppermint bark are always a hit for the holiday. Plus, thrown them into a tin for a cookie swap, and you've got yourself an original collection of Christmas cookies and sweets. Spending the night catching up on your favorite Christmas movies? Indulge in some irresistible Mexican eats like Jenna Bush Hager on Christmas Eve, masala-dusted popcorn, Anthony Contrino's twist on pizza or even some homemade chips and dip. Because who doesn't love a "Gilmore Girls"-style movie-snack fest during the winter season.
Holiday peppermint cheesecake brownie recipe
Recipe for cheesecake brownies topped with crushed peppermint candies.
12 Days of Cookies: Buñuelos and spicy hot chocolate from Rick Martinez
Food editor, host and cookbook author Rick Martinez helped kick off the 12 Days of Christmas cookies with "Good Morning America." He shared a sweet recipe from Northern Mexico that his grandmother made every New Year's Eve, a dough fritter with cinnamon sugar, plus his hot chocolate with an added kick.
Punch
Cheers to Cranberries
This advertising content was produced in collaboration with our advertiser, without involvement from Vox Media editorial writing staff. Three cranberry-infused cocktails to carry you through the holiday season. It’s nearly impossible to make it through the winter holiday season without cranberries. But why would you want to? The tart yet...
Sour Cream Sugar Cookies
PureWow editors select every item that appears on this page, and the company may earn compensation through affiliate links within the story. You can learn more about that process here. They’re soft, sweet and wrapped in nostalgia. A sugar cookie may not sound like much, but these treats are...
Orange & Almond Coffee Cake
Jewish cuisine has mastered the art of the snacking cake. Jews hailing from Germany, Austria and Hungary shared their non-Jewish neighbors' affection for kaffeekuchen (literally "coffee cake")—cinnamon-scented, sour-cream-enriched, often streusel-topped cakes served in cafes and in homes alongside steaming cups of coffee. In the late 19th and early 20th centuries, Jewish immigrants hailing from these countries helped introduce coffee cake to America, where the idea quickly caught on. The best coffee cakes marry decadence and simple homeyness, and this version follows suit. Here, we swap the traditional sour cream for tangy yogurt, and swirl applesauce and orange zest into the batter to give the cake its ultra-plush crumb and bright, sunny flavor. A triple dose of almond flour, sliced almonds and almond extract combine to make the cake's thick streusel cap. Brew up some coffee and invite a friend or two over—this is a cake worth sharing.
Simple Cinnamon Roll Monkey Bread, A Christmas Morning Tradition
Cinnamon Roll Monkey BreadPhoto byljnockett/Instagram. This easy Cinnamon Roll Monkey Bread Bake is so simple to put together. It only takes 30 minutes which makes it perfect for your Christmas morning breakfast or brunch and can also be a delicious sweet treat any time of the day!
Baked Brie With Pomegranate And Pistachios
Who doesn’t love a warm, melty baked Brie appetizer for the holidays? While many recipes call for wrapping a whole wheel of Brie in puff pastry, this recipe gives you a break by skipping the wrapping all together and topping the cheese with a sweet-tart mixture of honey- and orange-spiked pomegranate juice, pomegranate seeds (technically called arils), and crunchy, festive pistachios.
Joy Bauer's spreads holiday cheer with 2 veggie-packed dips
Dip, dip, hooray, it's the holidays! Adorn your spread with these two next-level dips. This creamy, dreamy, tangy dip is packed with swirls of jammy caramelized onions. It’s the perfect addition to a platter of crudites and whole-grain crackers. As tempting as it might be, don't rush the onion-caramelization process — when cooked down to sweet perfection, they add incredible depth and deliciousness to the dip (which wouldn't be the same without 'em).
