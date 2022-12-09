Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Fatal crash in Dover under investigation
DOVER, Del. – Delaware State Police are investigating a crash that claimed the life of one and injured another Monday evening. Just before 6 p.m., police say a 2001 Honda Accord was traveling northbound on Wheel of Fortune Road, south of Dyke Branch Road in the Dover area. The vehicle entered a slight left curve, at which point the vehicle’s right tires left the roadway and the vehicle began traveling out of control in a counterclockwise direction. The driver tried to regain control but was unsuccessful, resulting in the vehicle leaving the roadway and hitting a tree.
Fire destroys Talbot Co. commercial building
TALBOT CO., Md. – An investigation is underway following a fire that destroyed a Talbot County commercial building Tuesday evening. Firefights responded to 32219 Park Avenue at around 6:20 p.m. for a reported fire at a commercial building in a lumber yard. A total of 80 firefighters responded to the 2-alarm blaze, which took four hours to control.
Traffic Advisory: Dover
Dover, DE- Delaware State Police are currently on the scene of a serious car collision on Wheel of Fortune Road in the Dover area. DSP have closed the road in the area of Dyke Branch Road, and they are urging motorist to to seek alternative routes to avoid delays. Currently...
Lewes woman killed in crash Saturday afternoon
LEWES, Del. – A Lewes woman lost her life after being involved in a crash Saturday afternoon. Delaware State Police say around 3:38 p.m., a Subaru Outback was approaching a sharp curve on Minos Conaway Road. At the same time, a Lexus RX coming from the opposite direction was coming up on the same curve. The two vehicles collided in a near head-on collision.
Delmar man facing assault charge after hit-and-run crash in Millsboro
MILLSBORO, Del. – A Delmar, Maryland man is facing a felony assault charge after a crash investigation Friday afternoon. Around 4:54 p.m. on December 9th, Delaware State Police troopers responded to John J. Williams Highway and Silicato Drive for a reported hit-and-run crash. Investigators say a Land Rover, driven by a 69-year-old Lewes man, was stopped for traffic in the westbound lane of the highway. A Ford E-150 van was traveling behind the Land Rover, and failed to stop, according to police.
Traffic stop leads to 5th DUI charge for Smyrna woman
SMYRNA, Del. – Delaware State Police arrested a Smyrna woman on her 5th DUI following a traffic stop early Saturday morning. At around 1:45 a.m., troopers stopped a dark blue Mazda in the area of Dupont Boulevard, north of South Carter Road, after it was seen swerving between the left and right lanes of travel. The trooper made contact with the driver, identified as 59-year-old Michelle Taylor, and observed the odor of alcohol coming from Taylor’s breath as well as other signs of impairment.
Third suspect arrested in connection to July homicide
EASTON, Md. – A Cambridge woman has been charged with accessory after the fact of first degree murder and other related charges in connection to a fatal shooting back in July. Detectives with the Easton Police Department were assisted by the U.S. Marshals Capital Regional Fugitive Task Force in...
Salisbury man arrested following burglary, assault investigation
SALISBURY, Md. – A Salisbury man is behind bars on numerous charges stemming from a burglary investigation that began last month. On November 17th, the Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office began investigating a burglary and assault that had occurred in the 700 block of N. Westover Drive. The victim reported that a subject, later identified as 32-year-old Lenord Pompilus, had forced his way into her residence and assaulted her three days prior. The detective noted that Pompilus had three outstanding warrants for his arrest including an arrest warrant for assault and two bench warrants for violation of probation. An arrest warrant was then obtained for Pompilus.
Salisbury man sentenced for attempted murder at Salisbury restaurant
SALISBURY, Md. – A Salisbury man has been sentenced on attempted murder charges. 24-year-old Markell Purnell was sentenced last week to life in prison with all but 25 years suspended for attempted first degree murder. The judge also sentenced Purnell to an additional 15 years for use of a firearm in a crime of violence and for possessing a handgun when prohibited, for a total active sentence of 40 years. We’re told Purnell will not be eligible for parole until he has served at least 35 years of his sentence and will be on supervised probation for five years upon release.
Milford PD Toy Drive successful
MILFORD, Del. – The Milford Police Department and Remax Twin Counties held a Toy Drive for families in need this holiday season. They had a fun night out at the Milford Tavern while filling their donation box to the brim with gifts. We want to hear your good news,...
The Brightside: ‘SaveStation’ Project
EASTON, Md. – While the thought of a loved one going into cardiac arrest can be terrifying, knowing you can potentially save someone before first responders ever arrive, can be a miracle. That’s why organizations in Talbot County are saving lives, one defibrillator at a time with their new ‘SaveStation’ project. “The quicker that someone has public access to AED for defibrillation, it can get their heart restarted again, that saves lives, that’s why this is so important,” says Rachael Cox, AED, CPR Program Coordinator, and Department of Emergency Services.
Cell tower to be installed in Berlin bringing better service to residents
BERLIN, Md. – A new tower coming to west Ocean City is set to transform cell service in the area. Specifically the area of South Point and Assateague Federal and State parks. The cell tower is in the process of being built to give residents and visitors better cellular reception. It will be 144 feet high, located in the woods behind the Assateague Crab House on Stephan Decatur Highway.
Truitt Street Community Center expanding
SALISBURY, Md. – One of Salisbury’s Community Centers is expanding. Tuesday at 2 p.m., the City of Salisbury and the Boys and Girls Club will host a ceremonial groundbreaking for Building Number 2 of the Truitt Street Community Center. We want to hear your good news, just email...
Third Friday returns to Downtown Salisbury with Decemberfest theme
SALISBURY, Md. – On December 16th, Third Friday returns to Downtown Salisbury, with this month’s theme being Decemberfest. You can visit the Riverwalk Game Park from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. to experience Santa’s Village and meet Old Saint Nick himself. There will be plenty more festive fun as well with a Christmas light show and much more, with all free of charge.
$60M investment to breathe new life into Nylon Capital Shopping Center in Seaford
SEAFORD, Del. – It’s a new day for Seaford, as a mostly vacant shopping center is set to get a breath of new life. Today, the Nylon Capital Shopping Center is home to only a small handful of tenants. Seaford Mayor David Genshaw says it was much busier, and different scene years ago. “40 years ago, I was a senior in high school and this site, on a day like today before Christmas, would’ve been packed,” he said at a Tuesday press conference.
29th Annual Penguin Swim Returns Jan. 1st.
47ABC – The start of the new year also marks the return of the annual penguin swim. Marking its 29th year since its start. Event co-chairs Ryan Kirby and Michael Cylc joined Good Morning Delmarva to tell us more about the chilly tradition. The Penguin Swim is set for...
Somerset Co. Schools announce virtual school day plan for weather-related closures
WESTOVER, Md. – Somerset County Public Schools have announced the approval of the district’s 2022-2023 Virtual School Day Plan. This plan authorizes the conversion of up to three weather-related school closure days to asynchronous virtual school days. These virtual school days implemented during weather-related closures are recognized as a full school day, eliminating the need to utilize a make-up day later in the school year.
Brandywine Valley SPCA hosts MegaAdoption event to help 1,300 animals find new homes
HARRINGTON, Del.- Rescuing Pets- and helping them find new homes; was the mission of Brandywine Valley SPCA’s MegaAdoption event Sunday at the Delaware State Fairgrounds. The event saw over 1,300 adoptable dogs and cats, of all stripes, waiting patiently to find the loving homes they deserve. “We started out...
Wicomico Co. looks to ease removal of run-down poultry houses with new program
WICOMICO COUNTY, Md. – Run down chicken houses will soon start disappearing in Wicomico County, thanks to a new program. The county is looking for owners of chicken houses that have outlived their lifespan who want them removed. County officials say there are plenty of them in the area.
Dover City Council amends, sets back proposed loitering ordinance
DOVER, Del. – An ordinance that would make changes to Dover’s loitering law is facing a set back. Extensive discussion around the proposed ordinance took place in Monday night’s City Council meeting. Ultimately, the ordinance was sent back to the city’s Safety Advisory Committee. The ordinance...
