SALISBURY, Md. – A Salisbury man has been sentenced on attempted murder charges. 24-year-old Markell Purnell was sentenced last week to life in prison with all but 25 years suspended for attempted first degree murder. The judge also sentenced Purnell to an additional 15 years for use of a firearm in a crime of violence and for possessing a handgun when prohibited, for a total active sentence of 40 years. We’re told Purnell will not be eligible for parole until he has served at least 35 years of his sentence and will be on supervised probation for five years upon release.

SALISBURY, MD ・ 4 HOURS AGO