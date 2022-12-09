Read full article on original website
Related
EverydayHealth.com
RSV Is Hospitalizing Seniors at an Abnormally High Rate
Cases of RSV (respiratory syncytial virus) and other respiratory illnesses have been surging throughout the United States. While recent headlines have been focusing on how children infected with RSV have been filling hospitals to capacity, older adults are also being hospitalized at a rate that is unusually high compared with previous years.
Why 1 doctor is more concerned with flu than COVID this winter
Doctors are used to seeing the flu spike this time of year. But this time, COVID-19 and RSV have joined the fray.
Flu hospitalization rate highest in over a decade
Influenza activity is elevated across the country just as Americans prepare for Thanksgiving gatherings and travel, per updated data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released Friday. The big picture: The flu hospitalization rate is at the highest for this time of year in more than a decade...
CNBC
Flu variant that hits kids and seniors harder than other strains is dominant in U.S. right now
The H3N2 variant has been associated with more severe flu seasons for children and the elderly in the past, according to the CDC. Public health labs have detected H3N2 in 76% of the more than 3,500 respiratory samples that have tested positive for the flu and were analyzed for the virus subtype.
People are getting sick with mystery illnesses and testing negative for COVID, RSV, and flu. Here's why.
There are plenty of viral illnesses floating around this holiday season. Experts stress testing is key because it can lead to swift treatment.
Feeling sick? How to know if you have COVID, RSV or the flu
It’s a triple threat. After years of isolating and masking, influenza, COVID-19 and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) are all hitting harder and earlier this cold season in a phenomenon that’s been dubbed a “tripledemic.” During Thanksgiving week, roughly 20,000 Americans were hospitalized with the flu, the most for that week in more than 10 years, according to a Washington Post analysis. Meanwhile, COVID numbers are creeping higher. New York State has seen over 141,000 cases in the last month, and, over the weekend, the Centers for Disease Control placed five New York counties — Bronx, Kings (Brooklyn), Queens, Nassau and...
AOL Corp
Is it Covid, flu or RSV? A chart compares the most common symptoms of each virus
Covid, flu and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) are together driving a national wave of respiratory illnesses. Around 76% of U.S. hospital inpatient beds are full, according to data from the Department of Health and Human Services. Pediatric beds are at a similar level, though six states have 90% or more of their pediatric beds full, according to an NBC News analysis of HHS data.
WebMD
Symptoms as Clues: Is It RSV, COVID, the Flu or a Common Cold?
Editor's note: See cold and flu activity in your location with the WebMD tracker. Nov. 17, 2022 – The overlapping symptoms of respiratory viruses with household names – COVID-19, the flu, the common cold, and RSV (respiratory syncytial virus) – can make it challenging to tell them apart.
Flu continues to spread across the U.S., infecting millions, CDC reports
The floodgates have opened on the flu, with millions of people across the U.S. reporting the illness and nearly 3,000 deaths from influenza since the beginning of October, according to the latest statistics from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. With the start of the holiday season and large...
How bad is the flu in Oregon, Washington? CDC map looks grim
Unless you live in one of four states, the flu situation looks to be growing dire near you.
Flu activity in Texas ‘very high,’ CDC says
(NEXSTAR) – The 2022 flu season is off to an early and vicious start, especially in the South, according to tracking by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The CDC has seven states, plus Washington, D.C., in the highest category for flu activity, shown in purple on the map below. Alabama, Georgia, Mississippi, North Carolina, Tennessee, South Carolina and Virginia are all categorized as “very high.”
The flu can be a big deal for children. Here's why
Laura Tejeda had been up watching her 7-month-old daughter Zoelis' breathing all night this past November. She had been to a local hospital near the family's home earlier in the day, concerned about a fever and Zoelis' breathing being off, but had been sent home. In the middle of the night, Tejeda watched Zoelis' chest tighten, and she knew she had to act. She got in a taxi from the Bronx to New York Presbyterian Hospital in Manhattan, where a nurse took one look at Zoelis and brought her straight to the back.
Rising flu cases drive up U.S. hospitalizations, CDC says
WASHINGTON, Dec 5 (Reuters) - The United States is experiencing the highest levels of hospitalizations from influenza that it has seen in a decade for this time of year, the head of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said on Monday, adding that 14 children have died so far this flu season.
This flu season is bound to be historic, but masks can help, says the CDC
A face mask that can offer protection from respiratory infection. Deposit PhotosFlu, COVID-19, and RSV infections continue to put pressure on the healthcare system.
The U.S. is experiencing worst influenza season since 2009 swine flu pandemic
NEW YORK (WSYR-TV) — The United States is experiencing the worst influenza season since the 2009 Swine Flu pandemic, according to data from the CDC. In just New York State, the most recent data from the CDC details that during the week of November 26 there was a 76% increase over the previous week, confirming […]
Flu surged after Thanksgiving, as early season continues to worsen
Flu surged in the United States after Thanksgiving, bringing the most severe week yet in a season that hit the county extra early. More than a third of all flu hospitalizations and deaths so far this season were reported in just the past week, and cases also jumped nearly as much.
Prevention
Older Adults Are Being Hospitalized for RSV at 10 Times the Usual Rate
Cases of respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) have been skyrocketing over the past few weeks, with reports flooding in of pediatric hospitals at capacity or near capacity due to the illness. But while there’s a lot of attention on the impact of RSV in kids, older adults are also struggling with complications of the illness.
WAND TV
Is it Covid, flu or RSV? A few hallmarks can help distinguish among the illnesses
(NBC) - Covid, flu and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) are together driving a national wave of respiratory illnesses. Around 76% of U.S. hospital inpatient beds are full, according to data from the Department of Health and Human Services. Pediatric beds are at a similar level, though six states have 90% or more of their pediatric beds full, according to an NBC News analysis of HHS data.
AOL Corp
Her 12-year-old almost died of the flu. Now this mom is advocating for the yearly flu vaccine
For days, Madi Allen, then 12, had a fever and a cough that continued to worsen. Mom Shelle Allen thought Madi was worn down from a busy winter and had a bad cold. Madi progressively became sicker and needed help showering and that’s Allen noticed Madi’s lips were blue as she struggled to breathe.
Comments / 0