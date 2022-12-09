ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

EverydayHealth.com

RSV Is Hospitalizing Seniors at an Abnormally High Rate

Cases of RSV (respiratory syncytial virus) and other respiratory illnesses have been surging throughout the United States. While recent headlines have been focusing on how children infected with RSV have been filling hospitals to capacity, older adults are also being hospitalized at a rate that is unusually high compared with previous years.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Axios

Flu hospitalization rate highest in over a decade

Influenza activity is elevated across the country just as Americans prepare for Thanksgiving gatherings and travel, per updated data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released Friday. The big picture: The flu hospitalization rate is at the highest for this time of year in more than a decade...
ALABAMA STATE
New York Post

Feeling sick? How to know if you have COVID, RSV or the flu

It’s a triple threat. After years of isolating and masking, influenza, COVID-19 and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) are all hitting harder and earlier this cold season in a phenomenon that’s been dubbed a “tripledemic.” During Thanksgiving week, roughly 20,000 Americans were hospitalized with the flu, the most for that week in more than 10 years, according to a Washington Post analysis. Meanwhile, COVID numbers are creeping higher. New York State has seen over 141,000 cases in the last month, and, over the weekend, the Centers for Disease Control placed five New York counties — Bronx, Kings (Brooklyn), Queens, Nassau and...
AOL Corp

Is it Covid, flu or RSV? A chart compares the most common symptoms of each virus

Covid, flu and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) are together driving a national wave of respiratory illnesses. Around 76% of U.S. hospital inpatient beds are full, according to data from the Department of Health and Human Services. Pediatric beds are at a similar level, though six states have 90% or more of their pediatric beds full, according to an NBC News analysis of HHS data.
GEORGIA STATE
WebMD

Symptoms as Clues: Is It RSV, COVID, the Flu or a Common Cold?

Editor's note: See cold and flu activity in your location with the WebMD tracker. Nov. 17, 2022 – The overlapping symptoms of respiratory viruses with household names – COVID-19, the flu, the common cold, and RSV (respiratory syncytial virus) – can make it challenging to tell them apart.
FLORIDA STATE
KXAN

Flu activity in Texas ‘very high,’ CDC says

(NEXSTAR) – The 2022 flu season is off to an early and vicious start, especially in the South, according to tracking by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The CDC has seven states, plus Washington, D.C., in the highest category for flu activity, shown in purple on the map below. Alabama, Georgia, Mississippi, North Carolina, Tennessee, South Carolina and Virginia are all categorized as “very high.”
TEXAS STATE
CNN

The flu can be a big deal for children. Here's why

Laura Tejeda had been up watching her 7-month-old daughter Zoelis' breathing all night this past November. She had been to a local hospital near the family's home earlier in the day, concerned about a fever and Zoelis' breathing being off, but had been sent home. In the middle of the night, Tejeda watched Zoelis' chest tighten, and she knew she had to act. She got in a taxi from the Bronx to New York Presbyterian Hospital in Manhattan, where a nurse took one look at Zoelis and brought her straight to the back.
Reuters

Rising flu cases drive up U.S. hospitalizations, CDC says

WASHINGTON, Dec 5 (Reuters) - The United States is experiencing the highest levels of hospitalizations from influenza that it has seen in a decade for this time of year, the head of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said on Monday, adding that 14 children have died so far this flu season.
WASHINGTON STATE
Prevention

Older Adults Are Being Hospitalized for RSV at 10 Times the Usual Rate

Cases of respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) have been skyrocketing over the past few weeks, with reports flooding in of pediatric hospitals at capacity or near capacity due to the illness. But while there’s a lot of attention on the impact of RSV in kids, older adults are also struggling with complications of the illness.
WAND TV

Is it Covid, flu or RSV? A few hallmarks can help distinguish among the illnesses

GEORGIA STATE

