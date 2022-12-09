Read full article on original website
Sunny, cool, and dry the next three days
Seattle - The next three days will offer beautiful but chilly winter weather with morning clouds and afternoon sunshine. A 4.9 magnitude earthquake struck off the Oregon Coast this morning in the area of the Blanco Fracture Zone. This area is prone to strike slip earthquakes and is not a main part of the Cascadia Subduction Zone.
Morning clouds, afternoon sunshine through Thursday
Seattle - December's cold weather continues this week, but Western Washington will stay dry with highs in the low 40s. The next few days, expect morning clouds and patchy fog followed by some afternoon sunshine. Freezing fog is possible in spots the next couple of mornings, but it won't be a widespread issue. A ridge of high pressure settled in off the coast will keep storm systems away through at least Saturday.
Dry and cool week ahead for Western Washington
Seattle - Western Washington will be cool and dry this week as daytime highs plummet to the upper 30s by next weekend. The Intermountain West will be seeing severe winter weather Monday, but in the Pacific Northwest, a ridge of high pressure will begin to settle in keeping the region dry and cool the next seven days.
Hoping for another white Christmas? Your Whatcom dream might come true
Latest forecasts describe a weather pattern that could affect the holiday.
Puget Sound: Late Fall sunshine returns with very chilly temperatures.
Seattle - A new week brings new weather headlines! Get ready for dry, but very cold conditions coming our way over the next seven days. After warming to 45 on Sunday at the airport we'll dial back the temperatures into the upper 30s to near 40 each day next week. The average for this time of year is now 47.
Snowpocalypse strikes Northern Arizona: Up to 8 inches of the white stuff expected
The National Weather Service (NWS) forecasted that snowfall was expected to commence in the western region of Coconino County on Sunday night and spread towards the east, becoming increasingly heavier today, on Monday.
This Is The Coldest City In Washington
Grab your coats! Stacker found the coldest city in every state.
Here's when lowland snow could arrive in western Washington
SEATTLE — Friday night will have the potential for spotty areas of light lowland snow. No significant accumulations are expected as the moisture looks to remain meager across western Washington. The air will be cold enough to drop snow levels to around 800 feet early Friday morning, potentially down to 500 feet where heavier precipitation develops.
Three-day storm starts Monday with a foot of snow expected in town, more at Steamboat Resort
A multi-day winter storm is headed for Steamboat Springs on Monday, Dec. 12, bringing another foot of snow in town and likely more on the slopes of Mt. Werner. The storm will move over the Great Basin on Monday, with snow starting to fall over the Yampa Valley after noon. Local meteorologist Mike Weissbluth wrote in his weather narrative on Sunday, Dec. 11, that he expects as much as 10 inches at mid-mountain of Steamboat Resort by Tuesday morning, Dec. 13.
Travel Will Be Nearly Impossible Over the Weekend, Snow Forecast
Travel will be nearly impossible over the weekend as a strong storm moves through the region. Heavy snow will fall in the Sierra with periods of whiteout conditions, making driving dangerous. A plume of sub-tropical moisture will move up from the Pacific, playing a big role in producing high snow totals. The snow will be rich in moisture and water content. This is great news for our water supply.
Storm to bring mountain snow, lowland rain and wind to Puget Sound region
WASHINGTON — Winter weather is in full swing in western Washington Friday as another weather system is expected to bring lowland rain, mountain snow and gusty winds to the region. The weather system also brings a chance of wet, lowland snow to the Hood Canal area Friday afternoon into...
UPDATE: Significant winter storm will impact Northern Plains Monday evening through Thursday | What You Need to Know
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - UPDATE (9 p.m. Sunday 12/11): A major winter storm remains on track to impact much of the Northern Plains Monday evening through Thursday. Heavy, wet snow and wind gusts as high as 40 mph will lead to significant travel disruptions with drifting snow likely. A Winter...
Get ready for snow!!
We are expecting the snow to start falling around 1 p.m. Thursday and carry us into the weekend. We're also seeing a chance of rain mixed in, with cloudy skies. Winds are coming out of the southwest, with gusts as high as 23 mph. Thursday night, we see a 30...
Moose encountered in southwestern WA for first time. Experts explain what it means
The Mount Rainier National Park Service released a photo of the first recorded moose sighting at Mount Rainier in Washington’s state Thursday. The sighting could be a sign of an increase in moose activity in the southern Cascades, experts say. The park released a tweet depicting a picture of...
Winter Weather Advisory Tonight and Tomorrow
A winter weather advisory has been issued for tonight and tomorrow morning for a good portion of the Tri-State area. The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory to run from 6 p.m. tonight til noon tomorrow for an area that includes Clayton, Delaware and Dubuque counties in Iowa and Crawford and Grant counties in Wisconsin. The National Weather Service predicts 1 to 3 inches of snow will fall, along with a glaze of ice possible. The weather service says “plan on slippery road conditions, and the hazardous conditions could impact the Friday morning commute.”
Should Washington end these traffic stops?: Today So Far
Lawmakers aim to consider bills to end certain traffic stops in Washington state. Debora Juarez won't seek reelection next year. Seattle student arrested for threatening a Bellevue school. Two coaches with Washington connections recently passed away. This post originally appeared in KUOW's Today So Far newsletter for December 13, 2022.
Does Washington Law Require You to Use Headlights in Fog?
It seems we jumped straight from summer to winter, doesn't it? I don't honestly remember the fall of 2022. We've had some snow in recent weeks which has caused some turmoil on the roads, highways, and especially the residential areas. When I got in the car to go to work...
Sierra Nevada receives 5 feet of snow in three days, more snow to come
TAHOE, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sierra Nevada is now laden with snow after three days of steady and heavy snowfall from elevations of nearly 8,000 feet to around 2,500 feet. On Tuesday the National Weather Service released the total snowfall numbers for parts of the Sierra Nevada between Dec. 4 and Dec. 6. Boreal: 64″ […]
Avalanche Reported Just Outside of Mt. Shasta Ski Park
With the snow dumping on the Northern California mountains on Saturday, the Mt. Shasta Ski Park opened to the public for a transformative season on the mountain. Just outside the boundaries of the ski park on opening day, a dangerous avalanche was occurring. The Mount Shasta Avalanche Center reported a...
Puget Sound Energy Substations Among Five Attacked in Pacific Northwest in November
At least five attacks at electricity substations in Washington and Oregon, including two at Puget Sound Energy substations, have been reported to the FBI in recent weeks. Spokespeople for Puget Sound Energy, the Cowlitz County Public Utility District and Bonneville Power Administration confirmed the attacks happened in November, according to emails sent in response to Seattle Times inquiries.
