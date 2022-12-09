ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State



q13fox.com

Sunny, cool, and dry the next three days

Seattle - The next three days will offer beautiful but chilly winter weather with morning clouds and afternoon sunshine. A 4.9 magnitude earthquake struck off the Oregon Coast this morning in the area of the Blanco Fracture Zone. This area is prone to strike slip earthquakes and is not a main part of the Cascadia Subduction Zone.
WASHINGTON STATE
q13fox.com

Morning clouds, afternoon sunshine through Thursday

Seattle - December's cold weather continues this week, but Western Washington will stay dry with highs in the low 40s. The next few days, expect morning clouds and patchy fog followed by some afternoon sunshine. Freezing fog is possible in spots the next couple of mornings, but it won't be a widespread issue. A ridge of high pressure settled in off the coast will keep storm systems away through at least Saturday.
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

Dry and cool week ahead for Western Washington

Seattle - Western Washington will be cool and dry this week as daytime highs plummet to the upper 30s by next weekend. The Intermountain West will be seeing severe winter weather Monday, but in the Pacific Northwest, a ridge of high pressure will begin to settle in keeping the region dry and cool the next seven days.
WASHINGTON STATE
q13fox.com

Puget Sound: Late Fall sunshine returns with very chilly temperatures.

Seattle - A new week brings new weather headlines! Get ready for dry, but very cold conditions coming our way over the next seven days. After warming to 45 on Sunday at the airport we'll dial back the temperatures into the upper 30s to near 40 each day next week. The average for this time of year is now 47.
SEATTLE, WA
KING-5

Here's when lowland snow could arrive in western Washington

SEATTLE — Friday night will have the potential for spotty areas of light lowland snow. No significant accumulations are expected as the moisture looks to remain meager across western Washington. The air will be cold enough to drop snow levels to around 800 feet early Friday morning, potentially down to 500 feet where heavier precipitation develops.
WASHINGTON STATE
Steamboat Pilot & Today

Three-day storm starts Monday with a foot of snow expected in town, more at Steamboat Resort

A multi-day winter storm is headed for Steamboat Springs on Monday, Dec. 12, bringing another foot of snow in town and likely more on the slopes of Mt. Werner. The storm will move over the Great Basin on Monday, with snow starting to fall over the Yampa Valley after noon. Local meteorologist Mike Weissbluth wrote in his weather narrative on Sunday, Dec. 11, that he expects as much as 10 inches at mid-mountain of Steamboat Resort by Tuesday morning, Dec. 13.
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, CO
2news.com

Travel Will Be Nearly Impossible Over the Weekend, Snow Forecast

Travel will be nearly impossible over the weekend as a strong storm moves through the region. Heavy snow will fall in the Sierra with periods of whiteout conditions, making driving dangerous. A plume of sub-tropical moisture will move up from the Pacific, playing a big role in producing high snow totals. The snow will be rich in moisture and water content. This is great news for our water supply.
VIRGINIA CITY, NV
KTVZ

Get ready for snow!!

We are expecting the snow to start falling around 1 p.m. Thursday and carry us into the weekend. We're also seeing a chance of rain mixed in, with cloudy skies. Winds are coming out of the southwest, with gusts as high as 23 mph. Thursday night, we see a 30...
REDMOND, OR
superhits106.com

Winter Weather Advisory Tonight and Tomorrow

A winter weather advisory has been issued for tonight and tomorrow morning for a good portion of the Tri-State area. The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory to run from 6 p.m. tonight til noon tomorrow for an area that includes Clayton, Delaware and Dubuque counties in Iowa and Crawford and Grant counties in Wisconsin. The National Weather Service predicts 1 to 3 inches of snow will fall, along with a glaze of ice possible. The weather service says “plan on slippery road conditions, and the hazardous conditions could impact the Friday morning commute.”
DUBUQUE COUNTY, IA
KUOW

Should Washington end these traffic stops?: Today So Far

Lawmakers aim to consider bills to end certain traffic stops in Washington state. Debora Juarez won't seek reelection next year. Seattle student arrested for threatening a Bellevue school. Two coaches with Washington connections recently passed away. This post originally appeared in KUOW's Today So Far newsletter for December 13, 2022.
SEATTLE, WA
activenorcal.com

Avalanche Reported Just Outside of Mt. Shasta Ski Park

With the snow dumping on the Northern California mountains on Saturday, the Mt. Shasta Ski Park opened to the public for a transformative season on the mountain. Just outside the boundaries of the ski park on opening day, a dangerous avalanche was occurring. The Mount Shasta Avalanche Center reported a...
MOUNT SHASTA, CA
Chronicle

Puget Sound Energy Substations Among Five Attacked in Pacific Northwest in November

At least five attacks at electricity substations in Washington and Oregon, including two at Puget Sound Energy substations, have been reported to the FBI in recent weeks. Spokespeople for Puget Sound Energy, the Cowlitz County Public Utility District and Bonneville Power Administration confirmed the attacks happened in November, according to emails sent in response to Seattle Times inquiries.
COWLITZ COUNTY, WA

